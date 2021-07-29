Diamond Standard Co. announces $50M Post-IPO Coin Offering

Every Diamond Standard Coin is equal, regardless of when it is produced. The IPO of the Coin in March 2021 was priced at $5,000. "Since the Coin IPO, global diamond prices have risen, in part due to investor demand for the commodity," said Cormac Kinney, Founder and CEO of Diamond Standard Co.

The offering is capped at $50 million, across five series of $10 million each. The initial series is priced at $5,750.

Like the 0.999 standard for gold bars, the Diamond Standard is a public index of diamond characteristics, such as carat weight, color and clarity, that must be contained in every Diamond Standard Coin. The index was established by spending the proceeds of the IPO to purchase a statistical sample of natural diamonds.

"After the successful establishment of the Diamond Standard, we are pleased to offer the first series of Coins that conform to the standard set by the IPO," continued Kinney.

This offering will increase the float before the diamond commodity is listed on exchanges. The Coins can be traded using a blockchain token stored on a wireless chip inside each Coin. The token holder owns the Coin, while it is stored by a custodian for delivery on demand. Once exchange-trading begins, Diamond Standard Co. does not set the price of the commodity -as with gold, the market does.

In addition to preparing for spot trading on digital exchanges, Diamond Standard commodity futures are approved for listing on MGEX via CME Globex®, and an ETF has applied to list on the NYSE under the ticker DIAM, which offerings are subject to regulatory approvals by the CFTC and SEC respectively.

New custody and logistics partnerships with Brinks and Malca Amit

Diamond Standard Co. is proud to partner with Brinks, a global leader in security, custody and transportation services. Brinks is approved by the CME to custody commodities for futures contracts, and is upgrading a facility to store up to $350 million worth of Diamond Standard Coins. Over time, this relationship is expected to provide investors and exchanges with custody options at Brinks facilities worldwide.

Diamond Standard Co. also developed a logistics partnership with Malca Amit, a specialist in secure storage and shipping of precious metals, diamonds and art, to manage the global export and delivery of diamonds to Diamond Standard assembly facilities, operated by IGI gemological laboratories.

Individual and institutional investors are invited to learn more or place an order at www.diamondstandard.co

About Diamond Standard

Diamond Standard Co. is the creator of the world's only regulated diamond commodity. By unlocking diamonds as a market-traded asset, Diamond Standard Co. helps investors to access a natural resource currently worth $1.2 trillion – more than all the world's silver and platinum combined. A breakthrough hard asset that can be transacted as a blockchain token, the diamond commodity provides diversification, potential inflation protection, and a new store of wealth for institutional and individual investors, while bringing transparency and efficiency to the diamond supply chain.

