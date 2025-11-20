Diamond Technologies, Inc. Expands Embedding Computing Portfolio with DEC i.MX 91, DEC i.MX 93, and DEC MP2 Embedded OSM Computing Modules

HUDSON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Technologies, Inc. (DTI), a leading provider of embedded solutions to OEMs, today announced the availability of three new additions to its growing line of embedded computing modules: the DEC i.MX 91-OSM, DEC i.MX 93-OSM, and the DEC MP2-OSM embedded computing modules.

Designed, engineered, and supported in the US, these embedded computing modules expand DTI's embedded computing portfolio with advanced processing secure connectivity, and efficient edge computing giving OEMs more ways to simplify embedded development. By offering both critical data capture solutions and embedded computing modules, DTI helps customers reduce design complexity, shorten development cycles, and acceleration time to market, all from a single trusted source.

The DEC i.MX 91/93-OSM embedded computing modules, built on the NXPi.MX 91 and 93 processors deliver efficient edge computing with AI and machine learning acceleration for intelligent, always-on devices.

Technical Highlights of the DEC i.MX 91/93-OSM Computing Module:

i.MX 91 Processor : Single Arm® Cortex® -A55 core for efficient application performance Integrated Arm® Cortex® -M33 for secure real-time control

: i.MX 93 Processor : Dual Arm® Cortex® -A55 cores plus Arm® Cortex® -M33 for combined application and real-time processing Integrated Arm® Cortex® -M33 for secure real-time control Integrated Ethos™ -U65 NPU for AI and ML acceleration

: Up to 2GB of 16-bit wide LPDDR4X memory

Broad I/O support including Ethernet, USB, UART, SPI, and I²C

Compact, low-power design ideal for fanless and space-limited systems

Industry standard OSM form factor

Full technical specifications for the DEC i.MX 91-OSM can be found at www.diamondt.com/pr91 and for DEC i.MX 93-OSM go to www.diamondt.com/pr93.

The DEC MP2-OSM computing module, based on the STMicroelectronicsSTM32MP2 processor, provides robust connectivity and secure processing for industrial and control applications.

Technical Highlights of the DEC MP2-OSM Computing Module:

Dual-core Arm® Cortex®-A35

Integrated Arm® Cortex®-M33 co-processor

On-chip NPU delivering up to 1.35 TOPS for AI/ML inference

Multiple connectivity options: Ethernet, USB 2.0/3.0, SD/MMC, CAN-FD, and UART

Optimized for low-power operation

Industry standard OSM form factor

Full technical specifications for the DEC MP2-OSM computing module are available at www.diamondt.com/prmp2.

Each module features an industry-standard OSM form factor, making them ready for quick adoption and future scalability. The OSM standard enables straightforward integration and drop-in replacement for a clear path forward as projects evolve.

"Adding the i.MX 91/93 and MP2 embedded computing modules to our product portfolio provides our customers with enhanced performance and expanded options to meet their design project requirements," said Paul Tesini, President of Diamond Technologies Inc. "The goal is to reduce our customers design and development time by providing them with the platform of their choice and supporting them as a partner to ensure their projects are successful. Each embedded computing module is designed with long lifecycles in mind and are backed by DTI's engineering support, including lifecycle and obsolescence management, ensuring stability throughout the device's development and deployment."

For more information, product briefs, and technical specifications for the entire DTI embedded computing module line, visit: www.diamondt.com/computingmodules.

About Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Diamond Technologies, Inc. – a Beacon Group company and part of discoverIE Group plc – has been a leading provider of embedded solutions since 1997, specializing in customized designs and engineering solutions for Data Collection, Automation, and Industrial Communications. With focus on delivering high-performance, reliable, and innovation productions, DTI employs a team of specialized engineers to partner directly with customers, offering tailored design, installation, and service solutions for their specific and challenging needs across a wide range of industries. Committed to quality and customer satisfaction, DTI collaborates with industry leaders to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving customer demands.

