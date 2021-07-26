Diamond Therapeutics Hires Industry Veteran David Brown, PhD, to Further Advance Formulation of Psilocybin

Brown will lead Diamond's pharmaceutical development activities

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Diamond Therapeutics Inc. ("Diamond"), a drug development company focused on low-dose psychedelic therapies for use in the treatment of mental health, today announced the appointment of David Brown, PhD, as vice president, pharmaceutical development.

Brown has an impressive track record of experience, having held senior positions at leading pharmaceutical companies, including Patheon, Teva and Impopharma. He has developed numerous dosage forms, including complex and high barrier-to-entry drug-device combination products, for multiple global markets. His broad expertise includes program management; he has successfully taken projects from pipeline selection and project concept through to commercialization. Brown completed his PhD in pharmaceutics at the School of Pharmacy, University of London.

"With the global mental health crisis and lack of effective treatment options, the unique characteristics of psychedelics offer the promise of bringing exciting new options to patients with unmet needs," says Brown.

"I am delighted to join Diamond's impressive leadership team to work with highly regarded experts and partners."

At Diamond, Brown will be heading cutting-edge research and development regarding the formulation of low-dose psychedelics for pharmaceutical uses and the synthesis of novel compounds.

He will work closely with leading pharmaceutical manufacturer Dalton Pharma Services, which has an exclusive worldwide partnership with Diamond to provide cGMP psilocybin and other compounds to support clinical trials, research, and future commercial opportunities.

Dalton is one of only a few Canadian companies to successfully manufacture cGMP psilocybin for prospective use in regulatory submissions. The material already produced is sufficient for Diamond's needs for its own clinical trials and research.

Dalton is Health Canada approved, FDA inspected and works in accordance with International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) guidelines.

Brown's work with Dalton will be instrumental to Diamond as it prepares to begin its clinical trial programs with low-dose psilocybin in the United States and Canada.

"We at Diamond are thrilled to have David join the team. The level of expertise he brings in developing pharmaceutical products will be key to accelerating our drug development efforts," says Judy Blumstock, CEO of Diamond.

About Diamond Therapeutics

Diamond Therapeutics is a psychedelic drug development company based in Toronto. Our mission is to develop new and better therapies for mental health conditions by unlocking the promise of psychedelic compounds. Diamond is focused on sub-perceptual, non-hallucinogenic treatments that hold potential for use across a broad patient cohort — maximizing the positive impact better drugs can have on the global mental health crisis. To learn more about Diamond, visit www.diamondthera.com .

About Dalton Pharma Services

Dalton Pharma Services is a leading North American cGMP pharmaceutical organization providing integrated drug discovery, development and manufacturing services. We are FDA inspected, Health Canada approved and bring over 30 years of experience to every project. We deliver fully integrated solutions with an emphasis on speed, flexibility and quality. Our integrated services all at one location help us to be adaptable, flexible and cost-effective. To learn more about our history and capabilities, please visit http://www.dalton.com.

SOURCE Diamond Therapeutics Inc.