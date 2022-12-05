Diamond Tools Global Market Report 2022: Comprehensive Analysis, Data and Forecasts through 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diamond Tools - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications, and Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With over 20 years experience covering the diamond tools industry, this intelligence coverage offers the most comprehensive data and analysis available. The Published Research Report, now in its 6th Edition, and the Ulysses database platform both build on that wealth of accumulated knowledge.

The diamond tools report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns, and in-depth producer profiles.

Quantitative and qualitative analysis is presented for 2021 through 2027.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by diamond tool product types, end-user industry, and country/regional demand;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Product Types Covered

Saw Blades

Wire Saws

Grinding Wheels

Drill Bits

Gang Saws

Core Drills

Band Saws

Dressers

Hand Tools

Milling Tools

Turning Tools

Pads/Discs

Other

Geographic Coverage

Brazil

China

CIS

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Russia

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other EU

Other Europe

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA

Rest of World

End-User Industries

Stone

Construction

Woodworking

Machinery

Transportation

Electronic/Optoelectronic

Applications Covered

Polishing/Lapping

Finishing/Deburring

Stock Removal

Grinding

Contouring

Planing

Sharpening

Boring

Other

Key Topics Covered:

Section One: Technology Overview

General Industry

What is a Diamond Tool?

Diamond Tool Manufacturing

Diamond Coated Tools

Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings

(DLC) Coatings CVD

PVD

Recent Advances: Nanocoatings and Multilayer Coatings

The Benefits and Limitations of Diamond Tools

Impacts of Advances in Workpiece Material and Tool Design

Product Type Definitions

Saw Blades



Wire Saws



Grinding Wheels



Drill Bits



Gang Saws



Core Drills



Band Saws



Dressers



Hand Tools



Milling Tools



Turning Tools



Pads/Discs



Other

Standards

General Manufacturing Trends

Near Net Shape Finishing



Increased Use of Non-Ferrous Materials

Section Two: Diamond Tool Market Overview

General Industry Trends

World Market for Diamond Tools

Total Global Market Value

Historical Growth

Market Trends

Pricing

Global Market by Diamond Tool Type

Diamond Tool Demand by Country

Competitive Environment

New Market Entrants

Main Competitive Factors

Barriers To Market Entry

Future Outlook

Section Three: Stone Market

World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Stone Industry

in the Stone Industry Primary Market Drivers

Stone Industry General

Stone Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type

Stone Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country

Competitive Environment

General Trends

Distribution Channels

Product Focus: Wire Saws

Future Outlook

Section Four: Construction Market

World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Construction Industry

in the Construction Industry Primary Market Drivers

Construction Industry General

Construction Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type

Construction Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country

Competitive Environment

General Trends

Distribution Channels

Future Outlook

Section Five: Woodworking Market

World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Woodworking Industry

in the Woodworking Industry Primary Market Drivers

Woodworking Industry General

Woodworking Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type

Woodworking Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country

Competitive Environment

General Trends

Distribution Channels

Future Outlook

Section Six: Machining Market

World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Machining Industry

in the Machining Industry Primary Market Drivers

Machining Industry General

Machining Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type

Machining Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country

Competitive Environment

General Trends

Distribution Channels

Future Outlook

Section Seven: Transportation Market

World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Transportation Industry

in the Transportation Industry Primary Market Drivers

Transportation Industry General

Transportation Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type

Transportation Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country

Competitive Environment

General Trends

Distribution Channels

Future Outlook

Section Eight: Electronics Market

World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Electronics Industry

in the Electronics Industry Primary Market Drivers

Electronics Industry General

Electronics Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type

Electronics Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country

Competitive Environment

General Trends

Distribution Channels

Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vti8e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets