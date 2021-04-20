Diamond View is Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule

GSA Schedules are also known as MAS (Multiple Award Schedules) and Federal Supply Schedules. MAS Schedules are long-term contracts across government agencies. These contracts are with commercial firms that give federal, state, and local government buyers over 11 million commercial products and services at discounted prices.

GSA has approved Diamond View to participate as a prime contractor for awards in the following NAIC & PSC Codes:

512110: Motion Picture and Video Production

512191: Teleproduction and Other Post-Production Services

541810: Advertising Agencies

T006: Film/Video Production

T016: Audio/Visual

R701: Support - Management: Advertising

R708: Support - Management: Public Relations

By being awarded the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, Diamond View has demonstrated strong past performance in video production and advertising services to public sector agencies. They also have easy access to government orders since they are approved and verified by GSA.

Diamond View has experience working with government clients such as United States Special Operations Central Command (USSOCOM).

Government agencies are benefitted in multiple ways by working with Diamond View through GSA MAS Schedules by experiencing flexibility and choice, saving time, and more.

For more information, please contact Diamond View at (813) 972-5400, email [email protected], or visit https://diamondview.io/gsa/ .

About Diamond View

Diamond View is an Emmy Award-winning video production company headquartered in Tampa. Since 2007, Diamond view has been recognized as a leading, mission-driven video production company who seeks to inspire audiences through cinematic, high quality video. Specializing in emotional brand storytelling, Diamond View creates a unique form of visual storytelling to connect brands and communities. For more information, contact Zoe Seroky at [email protected].

