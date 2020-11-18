Diamond Wipes Expands Line Of HandyClean Steridol® Wipes

"As the coronavirus continues to affect the U.S., our two new Steridol® offerings provide versatile options to help end-users keep areas disinfected in various situations," said Diamond Wipes CEO Lance Leonard.

The Steridol® pouch includes 80 extra-large 10.5" x 7.75" wipes to disinfect larger surfaces in less time. The soft-pack package allows users to keep wipes easily accessible for quick disinfecting and the durable resealable label prevents the wipes from drying out. The individually wrapped single packets have a large 8" x 6" wipe and are designed for on-the-go cleaning and disinfecting. The packets are available in quantities of 500. A list of Steridol® distributors can be found at: https://wipes123.com/collections/steridol

The wipes are made in the USA and are designed for use in hospitals and healthcare centers, day care centers and nursing homes, schools, cafeterias, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, public transportation hubs and any other highly-populated areas where disease can easily spread. The wipes are ammonia-free, bleach-free and phosphate-free.

About Diamond Wipes

Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (Diamond Wipes; www.diamondwipes.com) is a leading American wet wipe converter. Founded in 1994, Diamond Wipes specializes in contract manufacturing and private labeling of pre-moistened towelettes and liquid filling. Headquartered in Chino, California, the company operates its solar-powered, FDA and EPA-registered manufacturing facilities in Southern California and Ohio.

RELATED LINKS

https://www.diamondwipes.com/

https://wipes123.com/collections/steridol

SOURCE Diamond Wipes International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.diamondwipes.com

