Diamond Wipes' HandyClean™ Steridol® Wipes Confirmed Effective Against Coronavirus

"We understand the severity of this outbreak and are proud to have a product that can prevent the coronavirus from spreading," said Diamond Wipes President Jessica Lum.

The HandyClean™ Steridol® Wipes are EPA-registered and proven to kill 99.9% of microorganisms tested, including bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew. The wipes are made in the USA and are designed for use in hospitals and healthcare centers, day care centers and nursing homes, schools, cafeterias, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, public transportation hubs and any other highly-populated areas where disease can easily spread. The wipes are ammonia-free, bleach-free and phosphate-free and are packaged in a recyclable container. More product information can be found at www.wipes123.com/collections/steridol.

The coronavirus outbreak entered a critical and potentially more worrisome phase, with the World Health Organization declaring China's surging infections a global public health emergency, while the United States reported its first human-to-human transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the novel (new) Coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, which has resulted in more than a thousand confirmed cases in China, including cases outside Wuhan City. At the time of this release, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 26 countries, including the United States. Within the U.S., the virus has been confirmed in Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington.

Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (Diamond Wipes; www.diamondwipes.com) is a leading WBENC-certified woman-owned and operated American wet wipe converter. Founded in 1994, Diamond Wipes specializes in contract manufacturing and private labeling of pre-moistened towelettes and liquid filling. Headquartered in Chino, California, WOSB-certified business operates its solar-powered, FDA and EPA-registered manufacturing facilities in Southern California and Ohio.

