DiamondBFilms, the Prominent Production Company of Los Angeles, California-Based Renowned Director and Writer Diamond Batiste, Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized Film Editor Yuan Liang

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Batiste is an actor, director, writer, producer, social media influencer and content creator who has been responsible for numbers of videos with millions of views online. His company DiamondBFilms has produced viral content for stars and celebrities such as Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Mike Beach (Aquaman, S.W.A.T., and Son of Anarchy), Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer, Men in Black II), Amber Rose (Inside Amy Schumer), and many more. In addition, Diamond Batiste has also directed social media influencers with a total reach (following) of over 100 million.



Yuan Elizabeth Liang With Oscar Winning Sound Team on Mixing Stage of Sony

Diamond has gained prowess as an expert of social media's influence in the entertainment world - being featured in a number of publications and conferences including the CBS, Pitchfork, TMZ, Vibe, People, ETonline, and ABC.

DiamondBFilms' new productions for which Ms. Liang will join as the Lead Film Editor include A Day In My Shoes - a comedy feature film which tells the story that after a heated therapy session an overworked, under-appreciated stay-at-home mom and her workaholic businessman husband wake up in each other's bodies, struggling to live each other's lives and meet the therapist's demands of practicing trust and understanding in order to switch back. This production is currently in tight pre-production; the shoot will start March 2021.

DiamondBFilms will also bring Ms. Yuan Liang on board for the grand Diamond & His Friends (working title) show – a weekly comedy web series that focuses on the funny little moments in daily life that people don't pay too much attention but can easily relate to. Liang will take on the lead role of Editor throughout the three years of production start from spring 2021, including doing sound designing, music editing, creating visual effects, and color grading. With the collaboration between DiamondBFilms and Ms. Yuan Liang, these two projects will for sure be hits.

Yuan Elizabeth Liang is a highly sought-after Editor who has built an impressive career working on critically acclaimed feature films, short films, and television series. Among her many projects, Liang was the Editor for the Daytime Emmy Awards winning TV program Entertainment Tonight; and she was also the on-set Editor for Legend of The Ancient Sword II, a Chinese fantasy-adventure-action film directed by famous Hollywood blockbuster director Renny Harlin ("Die Hard 2") and produced by the largest Chinese film company by worth - Alibaba Pictures, based on one of the most popular Chinese video games to date, Gu Jian Qi Tan II.

Liang's award winning work as a Lead Editor has also been recognized at festivals and competitions around the world: Mel (Bronze Remi Award winner of the Houston International Film Festival 2020), She Comes In Colors Everywhere (Best Editing winner of the Riverside International Film Festival 2019 & Best Romantic Comedy winner of the Houston International Independent Film Festival 2019), Accounting For Love (Best Editing winner of the Top Shorts Film Festival 2019), The Monkey King Is In Town (Nominated for Best Film of Children - Emmy's College Television Award 2017 ), and many more.

