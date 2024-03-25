DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF GENERAL COUNSEL

BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 36 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced that Bill Tennis, its long-time Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will retire effective June 30, 2024. Mr. Tennis, who joined the Company in 2010, has played a leading role in representing the Company in many of its strategic decisions and has been a trusted advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and other Company executives. Mr. Tennis received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his juris doctor from The New York University School of Law. His legal career spanned private practice in New York City, legal and business roles at Marriott International, and concluded with his contributions to DiamondRock's success.

"Bill has been an indispensable part of the leadership team at DiamondRock. His thoughtfulness, intelligence and unique perspective allowed the Company to make better decisions, which have contributed to many of our milestone achievements over the last 14 years. We wish him great happiness in his well-earned retirement," stated Mark Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

The Company has engaged Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a nationwide search for a new legal counsel.

