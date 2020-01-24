DiamondRock Hospitality Company Announces Tax Treatment Of 2019 Dividends
Jan 24, 2020, 16:30 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced today the following tax treatment of its 2019 distributions to shareholders.
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
Total Ordinary Dividends
(Box 1a)
|
Section 199A Dividends
(Box 5)
|
January 4, 2019
|
January 14, 2019
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
March 29, 2019
|
April 12, 2019
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
June 28, 2019
|
July 12, 2019
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
September 30, 2019
|
October 11, 2019
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
$0.1250
|
Totals
|
$0.5000
|
$0.5000
|
$0.5000
The table above reflects the treatment of the dividends for the 2019 tax year. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About the Company
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.
