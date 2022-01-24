DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS

News provided by

DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Jan 24, 2022, 09:00 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced today the following tax treatment of its 2021 dividend distributions to the holders of the Company's preferred stock. The Company did not pay any dividends to holders of the Company's common stock during 2021.

Series A Preferred Stock (DRH Pr A CUSIP # 252784400):


Record Date

Payable Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Return of
Capital

(Box 3)




March 18, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.515625

$0.515625

June 18, 2021

June 30, 2021

$0.515625

$0.515625

September 17, 2021

September 30, 2021

$0.515625

$0.515625

December 20, 2021

December 31, 2021

$0.515625

$0.515625

Total

$2.062500

$2.062500

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations.  The Company currently owns 33 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 9,400 rooms. The Company has strategically curated its portfolio to be comprised of unique lifestyle properties, as well as those enhanced by leading global brands.  For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Also from this source

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS...

DIAMONDROCK CAPS OFF A TRANSFORMATIONAL YEAR WITH THE $175.5MM...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics