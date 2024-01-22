DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2023 DIVIDENDS

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2023 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.

Security

Description Ticker

Symbol Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends (Box 1a) Section

199A

Dividends (Box 5)













Common DRH 3/31/2023 4/12/2023 $0.030000 $0.030000 $0.030000 Common DRH 6/30/2023 7/12/2023 $0.030000 $0.030000 $0.030000 Common DRH 9/29/2023 10/12/2023 $0.030000 $0.030000 $0.030000 Common DRH 12/29/2023 1/11/2024 $0.030000 $0.030000 $0.030000













Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 3/17/2023 3/31/2023 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 6/20/2023 6/30/2023 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 9/18/2023 9/29/2023 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 12/19/2023 12/29/2023 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company