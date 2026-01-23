DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2025 DIVIDENDS

DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Jan 23, 2026, 07:30 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (Nasdaq: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2025 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.

Security
Description

Ticker
Symbol

Record Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends 
(Box 1a)

Section 199A
Dividends 
(Box 5)







Common

DRH

3/28/2025

4/11/2025

$0.080000

$0.080000

$0.080000

Common

DRH

6/30/2025

7/11/2025

$0.080000

$0.080000

$0.080000

Common

DRH

9/30/2025

10/14/2025

$0.080000

$0.080000

$0.080000

Common

DRH

12/31/2025

1/14/2026

$0.120000

$0.120000

$0.120000







Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

3/20/2025

3/28/2025

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

6/20/2025

6/30/2025

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

9/19/2025

9/30/2025

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Series A Preferred

DRH Pr A

12/19/2025

12/31/2025

$0.515625

$0.515625

$0.515625

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust that owns a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels and resorts with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

