DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2025 DIVIDENDS

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (Nasdaq: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2025 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.

Security

Description Ticker

Symbol Record Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends

(Box 1a) Section 199A

Dividends

(Box 5)













Common DRH 3/28/2025 4/11/2025 $0.080000 $0.080000 $0.080000 Common DRH 6/30/2025 7/11/2025 $0.080000 $0.080000 $0.080000 Common DRH 9/30/2025 10/14/2025 $0.080000 $0.080000 $0.080000 Common DRH 12/31/2025 1/14/2026 $0.120000 $0.120000 $0.120000













Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 3/20/2025 3/28/2025 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 6/20/2025 6/30/2025 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 9/19/2025 9/30/2025 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 12/19/2025 12/31/2025 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.515625

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust that owns a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels and resorts with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company