DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share, which is comprised of its recurring quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share and a special dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

The Company's Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.515625 per share on its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

