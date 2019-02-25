DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 31 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net Income : Net income was $24.0 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.12 .

: Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable RevPAR : RevPAR was $188.55 , a 1.9% increase from the comparable period of 2017.

: RevPAR was , a 1.9% increase from the comparable period of 2017. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin : Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.23%, a 92 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2017. Excluding the Westin Boston, which was impacted by a union strike, the Company's Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat to the comparable period of 2017.

: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.23%, a 92 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2017. Excluding the Westin Boston, which was impacted by a union strike, the Company's Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat to the comparable period of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $64.5 million , an increase of $2.6 million from 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was , an increase of from 2017. Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $53.8 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.26 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Hotel Acquisition : In December 2018 , the Company acquired Cavallo Point in Sausalito, California for total consideration of $152 million .

: In , the Company acquired in for total consideration of . Business Interruption Income : The Company recognized $3.1 million of business interruption income during the quarter related to the insurance claim for Frenchman's Reef and Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort ("Frenchman's Reef").

: The Company recognized of business interruption income during the quarter related to the insurance claim for Frenchman's Reef and Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort ("Frenchman's Reef"). Share Repurchases : The Company began repurchasing shares of its common stock in December 2018. To date, the Company has repurchased 6.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.50 per share.

Full Year 2018 Highlights

Net Income : Net income was $87.8 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.43 .

: Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable RevPAR : RevPAR was $187.13 , a 1.3% increase from the comparable period of 2017.

: RevPAR was , a 1.3% increase from the comparable period of 2017. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin : Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.27%, a 70 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2017. Excluding the Westin Boston, which was impacted by Marriott/Starwood integration issues and a union strike during 2018, the Company's Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 8 basis point from the comparable period of 2017.

: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.27%, a 70 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2017. Excluding the Westin Boston, which was impacted by Marriott/Starwood integration issues and a union strike during 2018, the Company's Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 8 basis point from the comparable period of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $254.1 million , an increase of $4.1 million from 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was , an increase of from 2017. Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $210.0 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $1.02 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Business Interruption Income : The Company recognized $19.4 million of business interruption income during the year related to the insurance claims for Frenchman's Reef, Havana Cabana Key West and The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa.

: The Company recognized of business interruption income during the year related to the insurance claims for Frenchman's Reef, Havana Cabana Key West and The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa. Hotel Acquisitions : The Company acquired three hotels in 2018 for total consideration of approximately $274 million .

: The Company acquired three hotels in 2018 for total consideration of approximately . ATM Equity Offering Program : The Company issued approximately 7.5 million shares of its common stock for an average price of $12.56 per share during the first half of 2018.

Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stated, "Full year 2018 results were consistent with our internal expectations and above the mid-point of our guidance. We were pleased with 1.3% RevPAR growth in light of an 80 basis point headwind from renovation disruption and an additional 50 basis point headwind from the union strike and Marriott/Starwood integration issues at the Boston Westin. The year also marked great progress on several major repositionings, including the Hotel Emblem San Francisco and Havana Cabana Key West. Additionally, we repurchased 6.5 million shares of our stock over the last 90 days under our share repurchase plan to take advantage of the large discount to the net asset value of our real estate."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2018 and 2017 acquisitions for all periods presented and exclude Frenchman's Reef and Havana Cabana Key West for all periods presented due to the closure of these hotels. In addition, comparable operating results exclude Hotel Emblem (formerly Hotel Rex) from September 1 to December 31, 2018 and the comparable period of 2017 due to the closure of the hotel for renovation. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported the following:



Fourth Quarter



2018

2017 Change Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR $244.82

$239.01 2.4% Occupancy 77.0%

77.4% -0.4 percentage points RevPAR $188.55

$185.04 1.9% Revenues $229.5 million

$224.2 million 2.4% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.23%

31.15% -92 basis points









Actual Operating Results (2)







Revenues $223.4 million

$207.0 million 7.9% Net income $24.0 million

$24.8 million -$0.8 million Earnings per diluted share $0.12

$0.12 $0.00 Adjusted EBITDA $64.5 million

$61.9 million $2.6 million Adjusted FFO $53.8 million

$50.7 million $3.1 million Adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.26

$0.25 $0.01



(1) Comparable operating results include exclude Frenchman's Reef, Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem for all periods presented and include pre-acquisition operating results for The Landing Resort & Spa and Hotel Palomar Phoenix from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and Cavallo Point from October 1, 2018 to December 9, 2018 and October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. Pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller and these pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include Frenchman's Reef, Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem and the operating results of hotels acquired for the Company's respective ownership periods.

The Company's operating results for the fourth quarter were negatively impacted by the union strike and ongoing Marriott/Starwood integration issues at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel. Excluding Westin Boston, the Company's Comparable RevPAR increased 2.3% and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins were essentially flat. Additionally, the Company incurred approximately $1.0 million of Hotel Adjusted EBITDA displacement due to the closure of Hotel Emblem for renovation beginning on September 1, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported the following:



Year Ended



2018

2017 Change Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR $237.07

$231.27 2.5% Occupancy 78.9%

79.9% - 1.0 percentage points RevPAR $187.13

$184.80 1.3% Revenues $902.4 million

$886.6 million 1.8% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.27%

30.97% -70 basis points









Actual Operating Results (2)







Revenues $863.7 million

$870.0 million -0.7% Net income $87.8 million

$91.9 million -$4.1 million Earnings per diluted share $0.43

$0.46 -$0.03 Adjusted EBITDA $254.1 million

$250.0 million $4.1 million Adjusted FFO $210.0 million

$201.0 million $9.0 million Adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.02

$1.00 $0.02



(1) Comparable operating results exclude Frenchman's Reef and Havana Cabana Key West for all periods presented and Hotel Emblem from September 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the comparable period of 2017 and include pre-acquisition operating results for The Landing Resort & Spa and Hotel Palomar Phoenix from January 1, 2018 to February 28, 2018 and January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, for Cavallo Point from January 1, 2018 to December 9, 2018 and January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and for L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona from January 1, 2017 to February 27, 2017. Pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller and these pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include Frenchman's Reef, Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem and the operating results of hotels acquired for the Company's respective ownership periods.

Update on Insurance Claims

As previously disclosed, the Company has filed insurance claims resulting from the hurricanes that impacted Frenchman's Reef and Havana Cabana Key West in 2017, as well as from the 2017 wildfires in Northern California that impacted The Lodge at Sonoma. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company settled the insurance claims for Havana Cabana Key West and The Lodge at Sonoma. The Company recognized business interruption insurance income related to these insurance claims as follows:

Hotel Quarter Ended Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Frenchman's Reef $3.1 million $16.1 million

Havana Cabana Key West

$2.1 million

The Lodge at Sonoma

$1.2 million

Total $3.1 million $19.4 million



The Company is in the process of rebuilding Frenchman's Reef following the significant damage caused by the hurricanes in 2017 and the resort is expected to reopen in 2020. Under its insurance policy, the Company is entitled to be compensated for, among other things, the cost to replace the damaged property, as well as lost profits during the rebuilding period. The Company and its insurers are currently in discussions and litigation regarding the Company's insurance claim.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $115.2 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the year ended December 31, 2018, which included the following significant projects:

Chicago Marriott Downtown: The Company substantially completed the hotel's multi-year renovation, which included the remaining 258 of 1,200 guest rooms and 60,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Company substantially completed the hotel's multi-year renovation, which included the remaining 258 of 1,200 guest rooms and 60,000 square feet of meeting space. Havana Cabana Key West: The Company completed a comprehensive renovation of the hotel as part of the remediation of the substantial wind and water-related damage caused by Hurricane Irma. The hotel reopened as the Havana Cabana Key West in April 2018 .

The Company completed a comprehensive renovation of the hotel as part of the remediation of the substantial wind and water-related damage caused by Hurricane Irma. The hotel reopened as the Havana Cabana Key West in . Bethesda Marriott Suites: The Company completed a renovation of the guestrooms at the hotel during the first quarter.

The Company completed a renovation of the guestrooms at the hotel during the first quarter. Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel: The Company completed a refresh of the hotel's guest rooms during the first quarter.

The Company completed a refresh of the hotel's guest rooms during the first quarter. Vail Marriott: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guest rooms and meeting space in the third quarter.

The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guest rooms and meeting space in the third quarter. Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guest rooms in the third quarter.

The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guest rooms in the third quarter. Hotel Emblem San Francisco: The Company substantially completed a comprehensive renovation and re-positioning of the former Hotel Rex as the Hotel Emblem San Francisco, part of Viceroy's Urban Retreats Collection, in the fourth quarter. The hotel closed for approximately four months during renovation and reopened in January 2019 .

DiamondRock expects to invest approximately $125 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2019, which includes carryover of $20 million from certain projects that commenced in 2018. Significant projects in 2019 include the following:

JW Marriott Denver: The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guest rooms and meeting space in January 2019 and will renovate the public space later this year. The renovation is expected to secure the hotel's position as the top luxury hotel in the high-end Cherry Creek submarket of Denver .

The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guest rooms and meeting space in and will renovate the public space later this year. The renovation is expected to secure the hotel's position as the top luxury hotel in the high-end submarket of . Sheraton Suites Key West: The Company expects to complete a comprehensive renovation of the hotel, which will include upgrades to the resort's entrance, lobby, restaurant, outdoor lounge, pool area and guestrooms. In order to minimize disruption, the renovation is expected to occur from August to November, the hotel's slowest period of the year.

The Company expects to complete a comprehensive renovation of the hotel, which will include upgrades to the resort's entrance, lobby, restaurant, outdoor lounge, pool area and guestrooms. In order to minimize disruption, the renovation is expected to occur from August to November, the hotel's slowest period of the year. The Lodge at Sonoma : The Company expects to enhance the cottage rooms and landscaping to better align the hotel with the luxury competition in the market, reposition the restaurant with a new concept from world-renowned chef, Michael Mina , and enhance the spa to a luxury level. The Company is also evaluating a brand change for the hotel.

The Company expects to enhance the cottage rooms and landscaping to better align the hotel with the luxury competition in the market, reposition the restaurant with a new concept from world-renowned chef, , and enhance the spa to a luxury level. The Company is also evaluating a brand change for the hotel. Vail Marriott: The Company expects to complete the second phase of the hotel renovation, which includes the upgrade renovation of the spa and fitness center. The scope of this project is consistent with the Company's multi-phased strategy to renovate the hotel to a luxury standard.

The Company expects to complete the second phase of the hotel renovation, which includes the upgrade renovation of the spa and fitness center. The scope of this project is consistent with the Company's multi-phased strategy to renovate the hotel to a luxury standard. Worthington Renaissance: The Company expects to renovate the lobby and reposition the restaurant outlets during the third quarter of 2019.

Hotel Acquisition Activity

The Company acquired three hotels during 2018 for a combined investment of $274 million. On March 1, 2018, the Company acquired the 77-room Landing Resort & Spa in South Lake Tahoe, California for $42 million, or $545,000 per key. The Landing is a premier luxury resort with one of the best locations in Lake Tahoe. Also on March 1, 2018, the Company acquired the 242-room Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona for $80 million, or $331,000 per key. The Hotel Palomar is a highly-rated boutique hotel located in the heart of the CityScape mixed-use project in downtown Phoenix.

On December 12, 2018, the Company acquired the 142-room Cavallo Point, the Lodge at the Golden Gate for total consideration of $152 million. Cavallo Point is a premier luxury hotel located in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in Sausalito, California and has been ranked #1 Best Hotel in the San Francisco Bay Area by Travel + Leisure magazine. In connection with the acquisition, the Company issued 796,684 units of common limited partnership interests in the Company's Operating Partnership to certain of the sellers at $11.76 per unit. Additionally, the Company entered into a new five-year $50 million unsecured term loan for purposes of maintaining qualified non-recourse debt associated with the property.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $43.9 million of unrestricted cash on hand and approximately $978.0 million of total debt, which consisted of property-specific mortgage debt, $350.0 million of unsecured term loans and no outstanding borrowings on its $300.0 million senior unsecured credit facility. Subsequent to December 31, 2018, the Company borrowed $45.0 million on its senior unsecured credit facility.

Share Repurchase & ATM Programs

The Company has repurchased 6.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.50 per share since it began repurchasing shares in December 2018. The Company repurchased 3.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.49 per share for a total purchase price of $32.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Subsequent to December 31, 2018, the Company repurchased 3.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.52 per share for a total purchase price of $30.0 million. The Company has $188 million of remaining authorized capacity under its $250 million share repurchase program.

Earlier in 2018, the Company opportunistically sold approximately 7.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $12.56 per share under its "at-the-market" (ATM) equity offering program.

Guidance

The Company is providing annual guidance for 2019, but does not undertake to update it for any developments in its business. Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Comparable RevPAR growth assumes all of the Company's hotels were owned as of January 1, 2018, but excludes Havana Cabana Key West for January 1 to March 31, 2018 and 2019, Hotel Emblem for September 1 to December 31, 2018 and 2019 and Frenchman's Reef for all periods.

The Company expects the full year 2019 results to be as follows:

Metric Low End High End



(Includes Frenchman's Reef Business Interruption Agreed Upon For Partial Year 2019)

Comparable RevPAR Growth 0.5 percent 2.5 percent

Adjusted EBITDA $256 million $268 million

Adjusted FFO $204 million $214 million

Adjusted FFO per share (based on 205 million diluted shares) $1.00 per share $1.04 per share



The guidance above incorporates business interruption insurance income related to Frenchman's Reef of only $8.8 million, which is less than the $16.1 million recognized in 2018. The Company believes it is entitled to at least $16.1 million of business interruption insurance income for the full year 2019, but the insurers have only agreed to $8.8 million at this time, which represents lost profits through April 2019. The Company continues to negotiate with its insurers to recover all of the amounts to which it believes it is legally entitled, but the timing of a resolution is uncertain. The following chart provides a quarterly comparison of income received from business interruption insurance in 2018 and projected for 2019:

Frenchman's Reef BI Income Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Full Year 2018 $5.3 million $2.0 million $5.7 million $3.1 million $16.1 million 2019 $8.8 million TBD TBD TBD $8.8 million + TBD

The Company's guidance also incorporates the following assumptions:

Renovation disruption of approximately $3 million to $4 million to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA;

to to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA; Corporate expenses of $28.5 million to $29.5 million ;

to ; Interest expense of $49 million to $50 million ;

to ; Income tax expense of $2 million to $5 million ; and

to ; and No additional share repurchases.

The Company expects approximately 17% to 19% of its full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to be earned during the first quarter of 2019. Based on seasonality, group patterns and the impact of the government shutdown, the Company expects the first quarter to be its lowest growth quarter of the year with modestly positive RevPAR growth. The Company expects significant acceleration of RevPAR growth in the second and third quarters due to the benefit from recent renovations, asset management initiatives at newly acquired hotels and an easy comparison from the 2018 merger integration challenges at the Westin Boston.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following table is presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes the Company's 2018 acquisitions for all periods and excludes Havana Cabana Key West for January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018, Hotel Emblem for September 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and Frenchman's Reef for all periods.



Quarter 1, 2018 Quarter 2, 2018 Quarter 3, 2018 Quarter 4, 2018 Full Year 2018 ADR $ 215.62

$ 248.73

$ 235.89

$ 244.43

$ 236.71

Occupancy 73.6 % 82.7 % 82.2 % 76.9 % 78.9 % RevPAR $ 158.72

$ 205.69

$ 193.90

$ 188.06

$ 186.75

Revenues (in thousands) $ 195,580

$ 248,351

$ 232,028

$ 231,328

$ 907,287

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 47,047

$ 84,225

$ 73,043

$ 69,921

$ 274,236

% of full Year 17.2 % 30.7 % 26.6 % 25.5 % 100.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.06 % 33.91 % 31.48 % 30.23 % 30.23 % Available Rooms 853,470

869,590

879,368

873,540

3,475,968



Earnings Call

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,944,617



$ 2,692,286

Restricted cash 47,735



40,204

Due from hotel managers 86,914



86,621

Favorable lease assets, net 63,945



26,690

Prepaid and other assets (1) 10,506



71,488

Cash and cash equivalents 43,863



183,569

Total assets $ 3,197,580



$ 3,100,858

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 629,747



$ 639,639

Term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 348,219



298,153

Total debt 977,966



937,792









Deferred income related to key money, net 11,739



14,307

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 73,151



70,734

Deferred ground rent 93,719



86,614

Due to hotel managers 72,678



74,213

Dividends and distributions declared and unpaid 26,339



25,708

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2) 51,395



57,845

Total other liabilities 329,021



329,421

Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 204,536,485 and

200,306,733 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 2,045



2,003

Additional paid-in capital 2,126,472



2,061,451

Accumulated deficit (245,620)



(229,809)

Total stockholders' equity 1,882,897



1,833,645

Noncontrolling interests 7,696



—

Total equity 1,890,593



1,833,645

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 3,197,580



$ 3,100,858







(1) Includes $0.2 million and $55.8 million of insurance receivables, $0.3 million and $0.9 million of deferred tax assets, $3.9 million and $8.0 million of prepaid expenses and $6.1 million and $6.8 million of other assets as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.



(2) Includes $7.2 million and $6.0 million of deferred tax liabilities, $1.9 million and $11.2 million of accrued hurricane-related costs, $17.8 million and $15.3 million of accrued property taxes, $12.4 million and $11.7 million of accrued capital expenditures, and $12.1 million and $13.6 million of other accrued liabilities as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues: (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Rooms $ 161,262



$ 152,627



$ 631,048



$ 635,932

Food and beverage 48,811



42,858



184,097



183,049

Other 13,334



11,552



48,559



51,024

Total revenues 223,407



207,037



863,704



870,005

Operating Expenses:













Rooms 40,106



38,123



158,078



158,534

Food and beverage 30,507



27,136



118,709



120,460

Management fees 6,617



3,652



22,159



21,969

Other hotel expenses 81,276



74,236



322,713



302,272

Depreciation and amortization 27,220



24,059



104,524



99,090

Impairment losses —



852



—



3,209

Hotel acquisition costs —



—



—



2,028

Corporate expenses 6,424



7,512



28,563



26,711

Business interruption insurance income (3,125)



(4,051)



(19,379)



(4,051)

Gain on property insurance settlement 6



—



(1,724)



—

Total operating expenses, net 189,031



171,519



733,643



730,222

















Interest and other income, net (378)



(897)



(1,806)



(1,820)

Interest expense 10,586



9,691



40,970



38,481

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—



274

Loss on sales of hotel properties, net —



764



—



764

Total other expenses, net 10,208



9,558



39,164



37,699

Income before income taxes 24,168



25,960



90,897



102,084

Income tax expense (162)



(1,188)



(3,101)



(10,207)

Net income 24,006



24,772



87,796



91,877

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (12)



—



(12)



—

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 23,994



$ 24,772



$ 87,784



$ 91,877

Earnings per share:













Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic $ 0.12



$ 0.12



$ 0.43



$ 0.46

Net income per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.12



$ 0.12



$ 0.43



$ 0.46

















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 208,259,006



200,835,786



205,462,911



200,784,450 Diluted 208,939,302



201,626,820



206,131,150



201,521,468

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.

We adjust EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Ground Rent : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of rent from our ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable lease assets. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of rent from our ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable lease assets. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Non-Cash Amortization of Favorable and Unfavorable Contracts : We exclude the non-cash amortization of the favorable and unfavorable contracts recorded in conjunction with certain acquisitions because the non-cash amortization is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash amortization of the favorable and unfavorable contracts recorded in conjunction with certain acquisitions because the non-cash amortization is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains from insurance proceeds, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to derivative instruments. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income $ 24,006



$ 24,772



$ 87,796



$ 91,877

Interest expense 10,586



9,691



40,970



38,481

Income tax expense 162



1,188



3,101



10,207

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,220



24,059



104,524



99,090

EBITDA 61,974



59,710



236,391



239,655

Impairment losses —



852



—



3,209

Loss on sale of hotel properties (1) —



764



—



764

EBITDAre 61,974



61,326



236,391



243,628

Non-cash ground rent 1,990



1,535



7,305



6,290

Non-cash amortization of favorable and unfavorable

contract liabilities, net (495)



(478)



(1,969)



(1,912)

Hotel acquisition costs —



—



—



2,028

Hurricane-related costs (2) 850



1,787



3,855



3,280

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items (3) 209



(2,275)



(1,491)



(3,637)

Gain on property insurance settlement 6



—



(1,724)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—



274

Severance costs (4) —



—



11,691



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,534



$ 61,895



$ 254,058



$ 249,951







(1) During the year ended December 31, 2017, we recognized an incremental pre-tax loss of $0.8 million due to a post-closing adjustment for hotel expenses incurred under our ownership period related to 2016 dispositions. (2) Represents stabilization, cleanup, and other costs (such as professional fees and hotel labor) incurred at our hotels impacted by Hurricanes Irma or Maria that have not been or are not expected to be recovered by insurance. (3) Three months ended December 31, 2018 consists of $0.2 million related to pre-opening costs related to Hotel Emblem. Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.1 million related to Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.6 million related to Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement.

Three months ended December 31, 2017 consists of a reduction in employee severance costs of approximately $0.1 million related to Courtyard Manhattan Midtown East; manager transition costs of approximately $0.4 million related to Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona; offset by $2.6 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement. Year ended December 31, 2017 consists of the following costs for Courtyard Manhattan Midtown East: (a) employee severance costs of approximately $0.3 million, (b) manager transition costs of approximately $0.1 million offset by (c) $1.9 million of accelerated amortization of key money received from Marriott; manager transition costs of approximately $0.4 million related to Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona; offset by $2.6 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement. (4) Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) $10.9 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $0.8 million related to the departure of our former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.



Full Year 2019 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 79,700



$ 94,700

Interest expense 50,000



49,000

Income tax expense 2,000



5,000

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 116,000



111,000

EBITDAre 247,700



259,700

Non-cash ground rent 7,300



7,300

Non-cash amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts, net (2,000)



(2,000)

Hurricane-related costs 3,000



3,000

Adjusted EBITDA $ 256,000



$ 268,000



Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income $ 24,006



$ 24,772



$ 87,796



$ 91,877

Interest expense 10,586



9,691



40,970



38,481

Income tax expense 162



1,188



3,101



10,207

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 27,220



24,059



104,524



99,090

EBITDA 61,974



59,710



236,391



239,655

Corporate expenses 6,424



7,512



28,563



26,711

Interest and other income, net (378)



(897)



(1,806)



(1,820)

Hotel acquisition costs —



—



—



2,028

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—



274

Hurricane-related costs (1) 850



1,787



3,855



3,280

Impairment losses —



852



—



3,209

Loss on sale of hotel properties (2) —



764



—



764

Severance costs (3) —



—



10,914



—

Gain on property insurance settlement 6



—



(1,724)



—

Hotel EBITDA 68,876



69,728



276,193



274,101

Non-cash ground rent 1,990



1,535



7,305



6,290

Non-cash amortization of favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities, net (495)



(478)



(1,969)



(1,912)

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items (4) 209



(2,275)



(1,491)



(3,637)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,580



$ 68,510



$ 280,038



$ 274,842







(1) Represents stabilization, cleanup, and other costs (such as professional fees and hotel labor) incurred at our hotels impacted by Hurricanes Irma or Maria that have not been or are not expected to be recovered by insurance. (2) During the three months ended December 31, 2017, we recognized an incremental pre-tax loss of $0.8 million due to a post-closing adjustment for hotel expenses incurred under our ownership period related to 2016 dispositions. (3) Represents payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of operations. (4) Three months ended December 31, 2018 consists of $0.2 million related to pre-opening costs related to Hotel Emblem. Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.1 million related to Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.6 million related to Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement.

Three months ended December 31, 2017 consists of a reduction in employee severance costs of approximately $0.1 million related to Courtyard Manhattan Midtown East; manager transition costs of approximately $0.4 million related to Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona; offset by $2.6 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement. Year ended December 31, 2017 consists of the following costs for Courtyard Manhattan Midtown East: (a) employee severance costs of approximately $0.3 million, (b) manager transition costs of approximately $0.1 million offset by (c) $1.9 million of accelerated amortization of key money received from Marriott; manager transition costs of approximately $0.4 million related to Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona; offset by $2.6 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):