DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 31 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Net Income : Net income was $134.6 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.66 .

: Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues : Comparable total revenues increased 1.7% from the comparable period of 2018.

: Comparable total revenues increased 1.7% from the comparable period of 2018. Comparable RevPAR : RevPAR was $190.94 , a 1.5% increase from the comparable period of 2018.

: RevPAR was , a 1.5% increase from the comparable period of 2018. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin : Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.25%, a 98 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2018.

: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.25%, a 98 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $62.7 million , a decrease of $1.8 million from 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was , a decrease of from 2018. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $54.7 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.27 .

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Net Income : Net income was $184.2 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.90 .

: Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues : Comparable total revenues increased 2.7% from the comparable period of 2018.

: Comparable total revenues increased 2.7% from the comparable period of 2018. Comparable RevPAR : RevPAR was $188.51 , a 0.9% increase from the comparable period of 2018.

: RevPAR was , a 0.9% increase from the comparable period of 2018. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin : Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.64%, a 59 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2018.

: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.64%, a 59 basis point contraction from the comparable period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $260.4 million , an increase of $6.3 million from 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was , an increase of from 2018. Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $217.0 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $1.07 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Share Repurchases : The Company repurchased 4.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.65 per share during 2019.

: The Company repurchased 4.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of per share during 2019. Settlement of Frenchman's Reef Insurance Claim : The Company settled its insurance claim related to Hurricane Irma for $246.75 million in December 2019 . The Company recognized $8.8 million of business interruption income during the year under the insurance claim.

: The Company settled its insurance claim related to Hurricane Irma for in . The Company recognized of business interruption income during the year under the insurance claim. Refinancing Activity: On July 25, 2019 , the Company amended its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to increase capacity to $400 million , decrease pricing and extend the maturity date to July 2023 . Concurrently, the Company closed on a new five-year $350 million senior unsecured term loan and repaid $300 million in outstanding senior unsecured term loans.

Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stated, "We exceeded the top end of our internal expectations and guidance in 2019 as our hotels collectively gained 260 basis points of market share against their competitive sets. This success demonstrates the quality of our portfolio and the fruits of our best-in-class asset management platform. Looking forward, DiamondRock should benefit from strong group pace up 14.1%, tailwinds from 2019 renovations and continued strength at our resorts in 2020."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include the Company's acquisitions for all periods presented and exclude Frenchman's Reef for all periods presented and Havana Cabana Key West from January 1 to March 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 due to the closure of these hotels. In addition, comparable operating results exclude Hotel Emblem from September 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 due to the closure of the hotel for renovation in 2018. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported the following:



Fourth Quarter



2019

2018 Change Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR $247.05



$244.43

1.1 % Occupancy 77.3 %

76.9 % 40 basis points RevPAR $190.94



$188.06

1.5 % Total RevPAR $269.07



$264.82

1.6 % Revenues $235.3 million

$231.3 million 1.7 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $68.8 million

$69.9 million -1.6 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.25 %

30.23 % -98 basis points Available Rooms 874,368



873,540

828 rooms









Actual Operating Results (2)







Revenues $237.5 million

$223.4 million 6.3 % Net income $134.6 million

$24.0 million $110.6 million Earnings per diluted share $0.66



$0.12

$0.54

Adjusted EBITDA $62.7 million

$64.5 million -$1.8 million Adjusted FFO $54.7 million

$53.8 million $0.9 million Adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.27



$0.26

$0.01







(1) Comparable operating results exclude Frenchman's Reef and Hotel Emblem for all periods presented and include pre-acquisition operating results for Cavallo Point from October 1, 2018 to December 9, 2018. Pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller and these pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include all of the Company's hotels for its respective ownership periods.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported the following:



Year Ended



2019

2018 Change Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR $238.52



$236.71

0.8 % Occupancy 79.0 %

78.9 % 10 basis points RevPAR $188.51



$186.75

0.9 % Total RevPAR $267.72



$261.02

2.6 % Revenues $932.1 million

$907.3 million 2.7 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $276.3 million

$274.2 million 0.8% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.64 %

30.23 % -59 basis points Available Rooms 3,481,557



3,475,968

5,589 rooms









Actual Operating Results (2)







Revenues $938.1 million

$863.7 million 8.6 % Net income $184.2 million

$87.8 million $96.4 million Earnings per diluted share $0.90



$0.43

$0.47

Adjusted EBITDA $260.4 million

$254.1 million $6.3 million Adjusted FFO $217.0 million

$210.0 million $7.0 million Adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.07



$1.02

$0.05







(1) Comparable operating results exclude Frenchman's Reef for all periods presented, Havana Cabana Key West from January 1 to March 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 and Hotel Emblem from September 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 and include pre-acquisition operating results for The Landing Resort & Spa and Hotel Palomar Phoenix from January 1, 2018 to February 28, 2018 and Cavallo Point from January 1, 2018 to December 9, 2018. Pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller and these pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include all of the Company's hotels for its respective ownership periods.

Frenchman's Reef Insurance Claim Settlement

In December 2019, the Company reached a settlement of its outstanding insurance claim related to Hurricane Irma for total insurance payments of $246.75 million, of which $238.5 related to Frenchman's Reef. As part of the settlement, the Company agreed that the settlement would not include any additional business interruption income beyond the $8.8 million previously recognized in the first quarter of 2019. Earlier in 2019, the Company had settled a separate claim for incremental damage caused by Hurricane Maria in the amount of $1.44 million.

The Company is in the process of rebuilding the resort following the significant damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The property will reopen as two separate resorts, Frenchman's Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort, both managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. The resorts are expected to reopen at the end of 2020. The Company continues to forecast that the Frenchman's Reef and Noni Beach Resorts will generate a combined $25 million of EBITDA upon stabilization, which is expected to be approximately three years after reopening. The Company does not expect the two resorts to generate material earnings in 2020.

Financing Activity

The Company completed refinancings in 2019 that increased borrowing capacity, lowered borrowing costs and extended maturities. On July 25, 2019, the Company entered into an amended and restated credit agreement that provides for a $400 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a five-year $350 million senior unsecured term loan. The Company used the proceeds from the new term loan to repay $300 million of outstanding senior unsecured term loans. The credit facility matures in July 2023, with a one-year extension option, and the term loan matures in July 2024. The interest rate is based on the Company's leverage ratio and has a pricing grid ranging from 140 to 205 basis points over LIBOR for the credit facility and 135 to 200 basis points over LIBOR for the term loan.

Capital Expenditures

The Company continued to invest in its portfolio in 2019 and completed several value-add renovation and repositioning projects. In total, the Company invested approximately $102.7 million in capital improvements at its operating hotels during the year ended December 31, 2019, which included the following significant projects:

Hotel Emblem San Francisco: In January 2019 , the Company completed the repositioning and rebranding of Hotel Emblem, now part of Viceroy's Urban Collection. As part of the renovation, the Company created two additional rooms at the hotel. The hotel currently ranks #4 of 246 hotels in San Francisco on TripAdvisor.

In , the Company completed the repositioning and rebranding of Hotel Emblem, now part of Viceroy's Urban Collection. As part of the renovation, the Company created two additional rooms at the hotel. The hotel currently ranks #4 of 246 hotels in on TripAdvisor. JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: The Company is repositioning this hotel to gain share against its luxury competitive set. The renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and meeting space was completed during 2019 and included the addition of three guestrooms. In early 2020, the Company expects to complete a renovation of the public space and create a new restaurant experience led by celebrity chef Richard Sandoval .

The Company is repositioning this hotel to gain share against its luxury competitive set. The renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and meeting space was completed during 2019 and included the addition of three guestrooms. In early 2020, the Company expects to complete a renovation of the public space and create a new restaurant experience led by celebrity chef . Sheraton Suites Key West: The Company is in the process of removing the Sheraton brand and repositioning this beachfront resort to an independent boutique resort, the Barbary Beach House. This project was partially completed in 2019, with the remainder to be completed in 2020 following high season. The relaunch of the resort is expected to occur in summer 2020.

The Company is in the process of removing the Sheraton brand and repositioning this beachfront resort to an independent boutique resort, the Barbary Beach House. This project was partially completed in 2019, with the remainder to be completed in 2020 following high season. The relaunch of the resort is expected to occur in summer 2020. Vail Marriott Mountain Resort & Spa: The Company is pursuing a multi-year repositioning and rebranding of the resort to close the rate gap with the luxury competitive set. The Company completed the renovation of the guestrooms and meeting space in 2018 and upgraded the spa and created a new fitness center in 2019. The resort will become unencumbered of brand at the end of 2021.

The Company is pursuing a multi-year repositioning and rebranding of the resort to close the rate gap with the luxury competitive set. The Company completed the renovation of the guestrooms and meeting space in 2018 and upgraded the spa and created a new fitness center in 2019. The resort will become unencumbered of brand at the end of 2021. Worthington Renaissance: The Company completed a transformational renovation of the lobby and food & beverage outlets during 2019, including a new Toro Toro restaurant by Richard Sandoval .

The Company completed a transformational renovation of the lobby and food & beverage outlets during 2019, including a new restaurant by . The Landing Resort & Spa Lake Tahoe: In third quarter of 2019, the Company added five new guestrooms at the hotel from areas that were previously non-revenue producing.

Additionally, the Company made significant progress on the rebuilding of Frenchman's Reef, spending approximately $96.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

In 2020, the Company expects to spend approximately $90 million to $100 million on capital improvements at its operating hotels, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2019. Significant projects in 2020 include the following:

The Lodge at Sonoma : The Company will reposition the resort during 2020 in order to capture rate potential against the luxury and lifestyle competitive sets. Integral parts of this project include opening a new restaurant by celebrity chef Michael Mina , upgrading the spa with a luxury spa operator and enhancing the grounds with additions such as firepit gathering areas.

The Company will reposition the resort during 2020 in order to capture rate potential against the luxury and lifestyle competitive sets. Integral parts of this project include opening a new restaurant by celebrity chef , upgrading the spa with a luxury spa operator and enhancing the grounds with additions such as firepit gathering areas. Hilton Boston Downtown: The Company expects to renovate the hotel's guestrooms and lobby during 2020. The Company will also convert underutilized meeting space into 29 new guestrooms. This hotel will become unencumbered of brand in 2022.

The Company expects to renovate the hotel's guestrooms and lobby during 2020. The Company will also convert underutilized meeting space into 29 new guestrooms. This hotel will become unencumbered of brand in 2022. Hilton Burlington : The Company expects to complete a comprehensive renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and public spaces during 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $122.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand and approximately $1.1 billion of total debt, which consisted of property-specific mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and $75.0 million of borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility. In January 2020, the Company repaid the $75.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its senior unsecured credit facility. The Company ended the year with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.7 times.

Share Repurchase Program

During 2019, the Company repurchased 4.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.65 per share. The Company has repurchased 7.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.58 per share since it began repurchasing shares in December 2018. The Company has $175.2 million of remaining authorized capacity under its $250 million share repurchase program.

Guidance

The Company is providing annual guidance for 2020, but does not undertake to update it for any developments in its business. Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Comparable RevPAR growth excludes Frenchman's Reef for all periods.

The Company expects full year 2020 results to be as follows:

Metric Low End High End



Comparable RevPAR Growth -0.5 percent 1.0 percent

Comparable Total RevPAR Growth 0.5 percent 3.0 percent

Adjusted EBITDA $245 million $255 million

Adjusted FFO $203 million $211 million

Adjusted FFO per share (based on 203.2 million diluted shares) $1.00 per share $1.04 per share



The guidance above incorporates the following assumptions:

Industry RevPAR growth of -0.5% to +1.0%;

No material EBITDA contribution from Frenchman's Reef;

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA growth of -1.5% to +2.0%;

Corporate expenses of $29.0 million to $30.0 million ;

to ; Interest expense of $39.5 million to $40.5 million ;

to ; Income tax expense of $1.5 million to $4.5 million ; and

to ; and Available rooms of 3,515,629.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following table is presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information excludes Frenchman's Reef for all periods.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 216.38

$ 250.23

$ 238.50

$ 247.02

$ 238.63

Occupancy 73.2 % 83.1 % 82.7 % 77.4 % 79.1 % RevPAR $ 158.30

$ 208.02

$ 197.14

$ 191.08

$ 188.75

Revenues (in thousands) $ 202,069

$ 257,442

$ 239,944

$ 238,636

$ 938,091

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 47,130

$ 88,349

$ 73,750

$ 69,416

$ 278,645

% of full Year 16.91 % 31.71 % 26.47 % 24.91 % 100.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.32 % 34.32 % 30.74 % 29.09 % 29.70 % Available Rooms 863,264

873,145

883,200

883,200

3,502,809



Earnings Call

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Property and equipment, net $ 3,026,769



$ 2,944,617

Right-of-use assets (1) 98,145



—

Favorable lease assets, net —



63,945

Restricted cash 57,268



47,735

Due from hotel managers 91,207



86,914

Prepaid and other assets (2) 29,853



10,506

Cash and cash equivalents 122,524



43,863

Total assets $ 3,425,766



$ 3,197,580

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 616,329



$ 629,747

Term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 398,770



348,219

Senior unsecured credit facility 75,000



—

Total debt 1,090,099



977,966









Deferred income related to key money, net 11,342



11,739

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 67,422



73,151

Deferred rent 52,012



93,719

Lease liabilities (1) 103,625



—

Due to hotel managers 72,445



72,678

Distributions declared and unpaid 25,815



26,339

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3) 81,944



51,395

Total liabilities 1,504,704



1,306,987

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 200,207,795 and

204,536,485 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018,

respectively 2,002



2,045

Additional paid-in capital 2,089,349



2,126,472

Accumulated deficit (178,861)



(245,620)

Total stockholders' equity 1,912,490



1,882,897

Noncontrolling interests 8,572



7,696

Total equity 1,921,062



1,890,593

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,425,766



$ 3,197,580







(1) On January 1, 2019, we adopted Accounting Standard No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), as amended. The new standard requires that all leases be recognized as lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. As a result, we have recognized $98.1 million of right-of-use assets and $103.6 million of lease liabilities as of December 31, 2019. The adoption did not affect our statement of operations. (2) Includes $10.7 million and $0.2 million of insurance receivables, $9.8 million and $3.9 million of prepaid expenses and $9.4 million and $6.4 million of other assets as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Includes $28.7 and $7.2 million of deferred tax liabilities, $18.9 million and $17.8 million of accrued property taxes, $13.1 million and $12.4 million of accrued capital expenditures and $21.2 million and $14.0 million of other accrued liabilities as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Rooms $ 168,758



$ 161,262



$ 661,153



$ 631,048

Food and beverage 53,458



48,811



215,261



184,097

Other 15,303



13,334



61,677



48,559

Total revenues 237,519



223,407



938,091



863,704

Operating Expenses:













Rooms 42,356



40,106



166,937



158,078

Food and beverage 34,048



30,507



137,916



118,709

Management fees 6,730



6,617



25,475



22,159

Franchise fees 6,971



6,893



26,932



26,178

Other hotel expenses 91,550



74,383



333,505



296,535

Depreciation and amortization 30,305



27,220



118,110



104,524

Corporate expenses 7,446



6,424



28,231



28,563

Business interruption insurance income —



(3,125)



(8,822)



(19,379)

Gain on property insurance settlement (144,192)



6



(144,192)



(1,724)

Total operating expenses, net 75,214



189,031



684,092



733,643

















Interest and other income, net (687)



(378)



(1,197)



(1,806)

Interest expense 8,320



10,586



46,584



40,970

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373



—

Total other expenses, net 7,633



10,208



47,760



39,164

Income before income taxes 154,672



24,168



206,239



90,897

Income tax expense (20,089)



(162)



(22,028)



(3,101)

Net income 134,583



24,006



184,211



87,796

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (530)



(12)



(724)



(12)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 134,053



$ 23,994



$ 183,487



$ 87,784

Earnings per share:













Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic $ 0.67



$ 0.12



$ 0.91



$ 0.43

Net income per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.66



$ 0.12



$ 0.90



$ 0.43

















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 201,389,874



208,259,006



202,009,750



205,462,911 Diluted 202,269,377



208,939,302



202,741,630



206,131,150

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 134,583



$ 24,006



$ 184,211



$ 87,796

Interest expense 8,320



10,586



46,584



40,970

Income tax expense 20,089



162



22,028



3,101

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 30,305



27,220



118,110



104,524

EBITDA/EBITDAre 193,297



61,974



370,933



236,391

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,765



1,495



7,013



5,336

Professional fees related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 6,377



850



17,822



3,855

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items (2) 5,410



209



6,460



(1,491)

Gain on property insurance settlement (144,192)



6



(144,192)



(1,724)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373



—

Severance costs (3) —



—



—



11,691

Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,657



$ 64,534



$ 260,409



$ 254,058







(1) Represents legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Three months ended December 31, 2019 consist of (a) manager transition costs of $0.2 million related to the L'Auberge de Sedona, Orchards Inn Sedona and The Landing Resort and Spa, (b) pre-opening costs of $2.7 million related to the reopening of Frenchman's Reef, and (c) $2.5 million related to the pending termination of the franchise agreement for Sheraton Suites Key West. Year ended December 31, 2019, consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.8 million related to the L'Auberge de Sedona, Orchards Inn Sedona and The Landing Resort and Spa, (b) pre-opening costs of $0.5 million related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem, (c) pre-opening costs of $2.7 million related to the reopening of Frenchman's Reef, and (d) $2.5 million related to the pending termination of the franchise agreement for Sheraton Suites Key West. Three months ended December 31, 2018 consists of $0.2 million related to pre-opening costs related to the reopening of Hotel Emblem. Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.6 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement. (3) Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) $10.9 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $0.8 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.



Full Year 2020 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 75,400



$ 85,400

Interest expense 40,500



39,500

Income tax expense 1,500



4,500

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 114,000



112,000

EBITDA/EBITDAre 231,400



241,400

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 7,100



7,100

Professional fees related to Frenchman's Reef 1,500



1,500

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items 5,000



5,000

Adjusted EBITDA $ 245,000



$ 255,000



Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 134,583



$ 24,006



$ 184,211



$ 87,796

Interest expense 8,320



10,586



46,584



40,970

Income tax expense 20,089



162



22,028



3,101

Real estate related depreciation and

amortization 30,305



27,220



118,110



104,524

EBITDA 193,297



61,974



370,933



236,391

Corporate expenses 7,446



6,424



28,231



28,563

Interest and other income, net (687)



(378)



(1,197)



(1,806)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373



—

Professional fees related to

Frenchman's Reef (1) 6,377



850



17,822



3,855

Severance costs (2) —



—



—



10,914

Gain on property insurance settlement (144,192)



6



(144,192)



(1,724)

Hotel EBITDA 62,241



68,876



273,970



276,193

Non-cash lease expense and other

amortization 1,765



1,495



7,013



5,336

Hotel manager transition and pre-

opening items (3) 5,410



209



6,460



(1,491)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,416



$ 70,580



$ 287,443



$ 280,038







(1) Represents legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Represents payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. (3) Three months ended December 31, 2019 consist of (a) manager transition costs of $0.2 million related to the L'Auberge de Sedona, Orchards Inn Sedona and The Landing Resort and Spa, (b) pre-opening costs of $2.7 million related to the reopening of Frenchman's Reef, and (c) $2.5 million related to the pending termination of the franchise agreement for Sheraton Suites Key West. Year ended December 31, 2019, consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.8 million related to the L'Auberge de Sedona, Orchards Inn Sedona and The Landing Resort and Spa, (b) pre-opening costs of $0.5 million related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem, (c) pre-opening costs of $2.7 million related to the reopening of Frenchman's Reef, and (d) $2.5 million related to the pending termination of the franchise agreement for Sheraton Suites Key West. Three months ended December 31, 2018 consists of $0.2 million related to pre-opening costs related to the reopening of Hotel Emblem. Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.6 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

















2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 134,583



$ 24,006



$ 184,211



$ 87,796

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 30,305



27,220



118,110



104,524

FFO 164,888



51,226



302,321



192,320

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,765



1,495



7,013



5,336

Professional fees related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 6,377



850



17,822



3,855

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items (2) 5,410



209



6,460



(1,491)

Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax (121,525)



6



(121,525)



(1,724)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2,373



—

Severance costs (3) —



—



—



11,691

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (2,245)



—



2,545



—

Adjusted FFO $ 54,670



$ 53,786



$ 217,009



$ 209,987

Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.27



$ 0.26



$ 1.07



$ 1.02







(1) Represents legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Three months ended December 31, 2019 consist of (a) manager transition costs of $0.2 million related to the L'Auberge de Sedona, Orchards Inn Sedona and The Landing Resort and Spa, (b) pre-opening costs of $2.7 million related to the reopening of Frenchman's Reef, and (c) $2.5 million related to the pending termination of the franchise agreement for Sheraton Suites Key West. Year ended December 31, 2019, consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.8 million related to the L'Auberge de Sedona, Orchards Inn Sedona and The Landing Resort and Spa, (b) pre-opening costs of $0.5 million related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem, (c) pre-opening costs of $2.7 million related to the reopening of Frenchman's Reef, and (d) $2.5 million related to the pending termination of the franchise agreement for Sheraton Suites Key West. Three months ended December 31, 2018 consists of $0.2 million related to pre-opening costs related to the reopening of Hotel Emblem. Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) manager transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.6 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West and Hotel Emblem, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money in connection with the termination of the Frenchman's Reef management agreement. (3) Year ended December 31, 2018 consists of (a) $10.9 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $0.8 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.



Full Year 2020 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 75,400



$ 85,400

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 114,000



112,000

FFO 189,400



197,400

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 7,100



7,100

Professional fees related to Frenchman's Reef 1,500



1,500

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items 5,000



5,000

Adjusted FFO $ 203,000



$ 211,000

Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.00



$ 1.04



Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which includes the pre-acquisition results for our 2018 acquisitions and excludes the results for closed hotels (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $ 237,519



$ 223,407



$ 938,091



$ 863,704

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) —



7,921



—



43,628

Hotel revenues from closed hotels (2) (2,254)



—



(6,013)



(46)

Comparable Revenues $ 235,265



$ 231,328



$ 932,078



$ 907,286

















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,416



$ 70,580



$ 287,443



$ 280,038

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) —



1,737



—



11,573

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from closed hotels (2) (605)



(2,396)



(11,161)



(17,375)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,811



$ 69,921



$ 276,282



$ 274,236

















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.23 %

31.59 %

30.64 %

32.42 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.25 %

30.23 %

29.64 %

30.23 %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of The Landing Resort & Spa and Hotel Palomar for the period from January 1, 2018 to February 28, 2018 and Cavallo Point for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 9, 2018. Pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller and these pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef for all periods presented, Havana Cabana Key West for January 1 to March 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 and Hotel Emblem from September 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018.

Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth hotel operating expenses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 for each of the hotels that we owned during these periods. Our GAAP hotel operating expenses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 consisted of the line items set forth below (dollars in thousands) under the column titled "As Reported." The amounts reported in this column include amounts that are not comparable period-over-period. In order to reflect the period in 2019 comparable to 2018, the amounts in the column titled "Adjustments for Acquisitions" represent the pre-acquisition operating costs of The Landing Resort & Spa and the Hotel Palomar for the period from January 1, 2018 to February 28, 2018 and Cavallo Point for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 9, 2018. The amounts in the column titled "Adjustments for Closed Hotels" represent the operating costs for all periods presented of Frenchman's Reef, Havana Cabana Key West from January 1 to March 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 and Hotel Emblem from September 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018. Both Frenchman's Reef and Havana Cabana Key West closed in early September 2017 in advance of Hurricane Irma. Havana Cabana Key West reopened in April 2018 and Frenchman's Reef remains closed. Hotel Emblem closed in September 2018 for a comprehensive renovation and reopened in January 2019. We provide this important supplemental information to our investors because this information provides a useful means for investors to measure our operating performance on a comparative basis. See the column titled "Comparable."

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP in this release. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations at our hotels that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. In particular, we note the pre-acquisition operating results set forth in the column titled "Adjustments for Acquisitions" were obtained from the respective sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the respective sellers. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by our independent auditors.



As Reported

Adjustments for

Closed Hotels

Adjustments for

Acquisitions

Comparable

Three Months Ended December 31,





Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

% Change







































Rooms departmental expenses $ 42,356



$ 40,106



5.6 %

$ (624)



$ (75)



$ —



$ 1,107



$ 41,732



$ 41,138



1.4 % Food and beverage departmental

expenses 34,048



30,507



11.6 %

(162)



(5)



—



2,446



33,886



32,948



2.8 % Other direct departmental 4,065



2,803



45.0 %

(43)



1



—



819



4,022



3,623



11.0 % General and administrative 21,362



20,857



2.4 %

(308)



(151)



—



753



21,054



21,459



(1.9) % Utilities 5,008



5,094



(1.7) %

(43)



(6)



—



3



4,965



5,091



(2.5) % Repairs and maintenance 9,162



8,529



7.4 %

(55)



(48)



—



262



9,107



8,743



4.2 % Sales and marketing 17,316



15,202



13.9 %

(221)



(130)



—



390



17,095



15,462



10.6 % Franchise fees 6,971



6,893



1.1 %

—



—



—



—



6,971



6,893



1.1 % Base management fees 4,941



4,947



(0.1) %

(62)



(9)



—



197



4,879



5,135



(5.0) % Incentive management fees 1,789



1,670



7.1 %

—



—



—



—



1,789



1,670



7.1 % Property taxes 14,395



13,511



6.5 %

(102)



(104)



—



1



14,293



13,408



6.6 % Lease expense 3,174



3,107



2.2 %

—



—



—



87



3,174



3,194



(0.6) % Insurance 2,335



1,962



19.0 %

(24)



(39)



—



114



2,311



2,037



13.5 % Professional fees related to

Frenchman's Reef 6,377



850



650.2 %

(6,377)



(850)



—



—



—



—



— % Hotel manager transition/pre-

opening items 5,410



209



2,488.5 %

(2,725)



(209)



—



—



2,685



—



100.0 % Other fixed expenses 2,946



2,259



30.4 %

(5)



(162)



—



4



2,941



2,101



40.0 % Total hotel operating expenses $ 181,655



$ 158,506



14.6 %

$ (10,751)



$ (1,787)



$ —



$ 6,183



$ 170,904



$ 162,902



4.9 % Professional fees related to

Frenchman's Reef (6,377)



(850)







6,377



850



—



—



—



—





Hotel manager transition/pre-

opening items (5,410)



(209)







2,725



209



—



—



(2,685)



—





Non-cash lease expense and

other amortization (1,765)



(1,495)







—



—



—



—



(1,765)



(1,495)





Total adjusted hotel operating

expenses $ 168,103



$ 155,952



7.8 %

$ (1,649)



$ (728)



$ —



$ 6,183



$ 166,454



$ 161,407



3.1 %



As Reported

Adjustments for

Closed Hotels

Adjustments for Acquisitions

Comparable

Year Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

% Change







































Rooms departmental expenses $ 166,937



$ 158,078



5.6 %

$ (1,299)



$ (112)



$ —



$ 5,851



$ 165,638



$ 163,817



1.1 % Food and beverage departmental

expenses 137,916



118,709



16.2 %

(394)



(21)



—



12,539



137,522



131,227



4.8 % Other direct departmental 15,659



10,420



50.3 %

(115)



—



—



4,004



15,544



14,424



7.8 % General and administrative 83,311



75,371



10.5 %

(609)



(197)



—



4,103



82,702



79,277



4.3 % Utilities 20,631



20,694



(0.3) %

(138)



(21)



—



165



20,493



20,838



(1.7) % Repairs and maintenance 35,280



32,436



8.8 %

(175)



(55)



—



1,295



35,105



33,676



4.2 % Sales and marketing 66,944



61,080



9.6 %

(403)



(203)



—



2,166



66,541



63,043



5.5 % Franchise fees 26,932



26,178



2.9 %

—



—



—



—



26,932



26,178



2.9 % Base management fees 19,770



16,354



20.9 %

(172)



2,175



—



1,121



19,598



19,650



(0.3) % Incentive management fees 5,705



5,805



(1.7) %

—



—



—



—



5,705



5,805



(1.7) % Property taxes 57,566



55,461



3.8 %

(201)



167



—



81



57,365



55,709



3.0 % Lease expense 12,728



11,758



8.2 %

—



—



—



128



12,728



11,886



7.1 % Insurance 8,940



7,097



26.0 %

(145)



(106)



—



517



8,795



7,508



17.1 % Severance costs —



10,914



(100.0%)

—



—



—



—



—



10,914



(100.0%) Professional fees related to

Frenchman's Reef 17,822



3,855



362.3 %

(17,822)



(3,799)



—



—



—



56



(100.0%) Hotel manager transition/pre-

opening items 6,460



692



833.5 %

(2,736)



(267)



—



—



3,724



425



776.2 % Other fixed expenses 8,164



6,757



20.8 %

(23)



(321)



—



114



8,141



6,550



24.3 % Total hotel operating expenses $ 690,765



$ 621,659



11.1 %

$ (24,232)



$ (2,760)



$ —



$ 32,084



$ 666,533



$ 650,983



2.4 % Severance costs —



(10,914)







—



—



—



—



—



(10,914)





Professional fees related to

Frenchman's Reef (17,822)



(3,855)







17,822



3,799



—



—



—



(56)





Hotel manager transition/pre-

opening items (6,460)



1,491







2,736



(1,916)



—



—



(3,724)



(425)





Non-cash lease expense and

other amortization (7,013)



(5,336)







—



—



—



(50)



(7,013)



(5,386)





Total adjusted hotel operating

expenses $ 659,470



$ 603,045



9.4 %

$ (3,674)



$ (877)



$ —



$ 32,034



$ 655,796



$ 634,202



3.4 %

Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at December 31, 2019 closing price of $11.08/share)

$ 2,236,724 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,094,569 Cash and cash equivalents

(122,524) Total enterprise value

$ 3,208,769 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

200,208 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

473 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,189 Combined shares outstanding

201,870

Debt Summary as of December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown

4.25%

Fixed

$ 53,273



November 2020 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

3.99%

Fixed

60,550



January 2023 The Lodge at Sonoma, a Renaissance Resort & Spa

3.96%

Fixed

26,963



April 2023 Westin San Diego

3.94%

Fixed

61,851



April 2023 Courtyard Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40%

Fixed

81,107



August 2024 Renaissance Worthington

3.66%

Fixed

80,904



May 2025 JW Marriott Denver at Cherry Creek

4.33%

Fixed

61,253



July 2025 Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel

4.36%

Fixed

190,725



November 2025 New Market Tax Credit loan(1)

5.17%

Fixed

2,943



December 2020 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(3,240)





Total mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









616,329























Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 1.40(2)

Variable

350,000



July 2024 Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 1.40(3)

Fixed

50,000



October 2023 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,230)





Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





398,770























Senior unsecured credit facility

LIBOR + 1.45

Variable

75,000



July 2023 (4)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 1,090,099





Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

3.98 %











Total weighted-average interest rate

3.81 %

















(1) Assumed in connection with the acquisition of the Hotel Palomar Phoenix in March 2018. (2) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in July 2019 to fix LIBOR at 1.70% for $175 million of the term loan through July 2024. (3) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in January 2019 to fix LIBOR at 2.41% through October 2023. (4) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter



ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin



4Q 2019 4Q 2018 B/(W)

4Q 2019 4Q 2018 B/(W)

4Q 2019 4Q 2018 B/(W)

4Q 2019 4Q 2018 B/(W) Atlanta Alpharetta Marriott

$ 160.31

$ 160.51

(0.1) %

65.9 % 69.4 % (3.5) %

$ 105.72

$ 111.35

(5.1) %

33.84 % 35.59 % -175 bps Bethesda Marriott Suites

$ 171.89

$ 171.83

— %

71.4 % 73.6 % (2.2) %

$ 122.69

$ 126.44

(3.0) %

30.83 % 30.52 % 31 bps Boston Westin

$ 244.57

$ 255.13

(4.1) %

74.6 % 67.9 % 6.7 %

$ 182.36

$ 173.21

5.3 %

24.41 % 18.52 % 589 bps Hilton Boston Downtown

$ 278.31

$ 290.37

(4.2) %

87.3 % 88.9 % (1.6) %

$ 243.07

$ 258.10

(5.8) %

38.82 % 37.88 % 94 bps Hilton Burlington

$ 181.60

$ 178.17

1.9 %

79.2 % 80.1 % (0.9) %

$ 143.81

$ 142.80

0.7 %

37.82 % 37.10 % 72 bps Cavallo Point (1)

$ 490.30

$ 448.95

9.2 %

63.5 % 65.3 % (1.8) %

$ 311.28

$ 293.27

6.1 %

28.29 % 24.43 % 386 bps Renaissance Charleston

$ 272.57

$ 251.66

8.3 %

85.0 % 81.6 % 3.4 %

$ 231.57

$ 205.47

12.7 %

38.73 % 37.13 % 160 bps Chicago Marriott

$ 231.59

$ 236.01

(1.9) %

74.0 % 74.2 % (0.2) %

$ 171.27

$ 175.10

(2.2) %

29.64 % 29.92 % -28 bps Chicago Gwen

$ 265.22

$ 255.05

4.0 %

83.9 % 83.4 % 0.5 %

$ 222.61

$ 212.71

4.7 %

26.52 % 25.84 % 68 bps Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 189.47

$ 174.34

8.7 %

70.7 % 79.3 % (8.6) %

$ 133.97

$ 138.17

(3.0) %

43.34 % 44.04 % -70 bps Courtyard Fifth Avenue

$ 289.47

$ 312.50

(7.4) %

92.1 % 95.9 % (3.8) %

$ 266.52

$ 299.77

(11.1) %

26.18 % 30.84 % -466 bps Courtyard Midtown East

$ 310.44

$ 305.35

1.7 %

97.5 % 96.8 % 0.7 %

$ 302.61

$ 295.71

2.3 %

33.16 % 40.17 % -701 bps Fort Lauderdale Westin

$ 197.38

$ 188.55

4.7 %

84.2 % 77.4 % 6.8 %

$ 166.20

$ 145.91

13.9 %

27.41 % 31.77 % -436 bps JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

$ 239.49

$ 228.74

4.7 %

77.0 % 78.9 % (1.9) %

$ 184.42

$ 180.59

2.1 %

25.39 % 26.44 % -105 bps Havana Cabana Key West

$ 212.18

$ 206.22

2.9 %

88.1 % 70.4 % 17.7 %

$ 186.96

$ 145.21

28.8 %

26.86 % 29.59 % -273 bps Sheraton Suites Key West

$ 262.62

$ 244.87

7.2 %

57.9 % 76.3 % (18.4) %

$ 152.03

$ 186.93

(18.7) %

11.94 % 37.75 % -2581 bps The Landing Resort & Spa

$ 327.30

$ 287.83

13.7 %

50.9 % 56.1 % (5.2) %

$ 166.60

$ 161.34

3.3 %

12.34 % 3.70 % 864 bps Lexington Hotel New York

$ 304.61

$ 295.81

3.0 %

94.5 % 92.7 % 1.8 %

$ 287.72

$ 274.07

5.0 %

29.26 % 31.93 % -267 bps Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 192.45

$ 185.57

3.7 %

82.8 % 82.7 % 0.1 %

$ 159.40

$ 153.43

3.9 %

32.44 % 25.97 % 647 bps Salt Lake City Marriott

$ 168.38

$ 163.42

3.0 %

65.5 % 61.0 % 4.5 %

$ 110.37

$ 99.65

10.8 %

35.49 % 29.82 % 567 bps L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 724.32

$ 644.37

12.4 %

76.5 % 79.5 % (3.0) %

$ 553.98

$ 512.25

8.1 %

33.25 % 32.41 % 84 bps Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 268.22

$ 278.71

(3.8) %

69.4 % 75.2 % (5.8) %

$ 186.13

$ 209.55

(11.2) %

24.78 % 36.96 % -1218 bps Shorebreak

$ 229.55

$ 238.45

(3.7) %

68.2 % 69.6 % (1.4) %

$ 156.62

$ 165.96

(5.6) %

19.80 % 23.63 % -383 bps The Lodge at Sonoma

$ 302.54

$ 290.70

4.1 %

71.9 % 69.6 % 2.3 %

$ 217.47

$ 202.33

7.5 %

23.50 % 25.59 % -209 bps Hilton Garden Inn Times Square Central

$ 311.91

$ 321.52

(3.0) %

99.1 % 98.9 % 0.2 %

$ 309.21

$ 318.01

(2.8) %

37.10 % 38.72 % -162 bps Vail Marriott

$ 342.90

$ 288.51

18.9 %

51.5 % 47.7 % 3.8 %

$ 176.63

$ 137.75

28.2 %

22.88 % 14.31 % 857 bps Westin San Diego

$ 175.45

$ 194.78

(9.9) %

69.9 % 74.3 % (4.4) %

$ 122.63

$ 144.76

(15.3) %

27.04 % 37.80 % -1076 bps Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 205.91

$ 211.41

(2.6) %

84.4 % 81.9 % 2.5 %

$ 173.78

$ 173.19

0.3 %

30.88 % 30.24 % 64 bps Renaissance Worthington

$ 185.65

$ 180.61

2.8 %

71.8 % 75.3 % (3.5) %

$ 133.25

$ 135.91

(2.0) %

25.83 % 35.55 % -972 bps Comparable Total (1)

$ 247.05

$ 244.43

1.1 %

77.3 % 76.9 % 0.4 %

$ 190.94

$ 188.06

1.5 %

29.25 % 30.23 % -98 bps





(1) Amounts exclude the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and Hotel Emblem for all periods presented and include the pre-acquisition operating results of Cavallo Point from October 1 to December 9, 2018.

Operating Statistics – Year to Date



ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin



YTD 2019 YTD 2018 B/(W)

YTD 2019 YTD 2018 B/(W)

YTD 2019 YTD 2018 B/(W)

YTD 2019 YTD 2018 B/(W) Atlanta Alpharetta Marriott

$ 165.41

$ 170.35

(2.9) %

71.0 % 69.5 % 1.5 %

$ 117.46

$ 118.37

(0.8) %

34.95 % 35.36 % -41 bps Bethesda Marriott Suites

$ 175.72

$ 177.23

(0.9) %

72.6 % 67.7 % 4.9 %

$ 127.58

$ 119.90

6.4 %

30.38 % 27.55 % 283 bps Boston Westin

$ 249.76

$ 251.58

(0.7) %

77.4 % 74.3 % 3.1 %

$ 193.34

$ 186.93

3.4 %

27.14 % 24.44 % 270 bps Hilton Boston Downtown

$ 301.21

$ 296.75

1.5 %

88.5 % 88.2 % 0.3 %

$ 266.64

$ 261.71

1.9 %

39.48 % 39.58 % -10 bps Hilton Burlington

$ 190.61

$ 187.81

1.5 %

81.1 % 81.4 % (0.3) %

$ 154.50

$ 152.89

1.1 %

38.42 % 38.43 % -1 bps Cavallo Point (1)

$ 466.43

$ 454.11

2.7 %

64.8 % 67.2 % (2.4) %

$ 302.02

$ 305.17

(1.0) %

27.05 % 26.80 % 25 bps Renaissance Charleston

$ 263.88

$ 254.60

3.6 %

84.2 % 84.1 % 0.1 %

$ 222.23

$ 213.99

3.9 %

39.41 % 39.47 % -6 bps Chicago Marriott

$ 227.32

$ 230.37

(1.3) %

73.0 % 73.8 % (0.8) %

$ 165.98

$ 169.96

(2.3) %

28.61 % 27.58 % 103 bps Chicago Gwen

$ 258.98

$ 255.00

1.6 %

83.5 % 82.6 % 0.9 %

$ 216.13

$ 210.53

2.7 %

27.96 % 26.41 % 155 bps Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 198.23

$ 192.38

3.0 %

78.4 % 82.9 % (4.5) %

$ 155.50

$ 159.40

(2.4) %

47.22 % 46.71 % 51 bps Hotel Emblem (1)

$ 233.85

$ 204.67

14.3 %

77.5 % 81.9 % (4.4) %

$ 181.20

$ 167.64

8.1 %

18.34 % 28.67 % -1033 bps Courtyard Fifth Avenue

$ 259.33

$ 273.47

(5.2) %

88.1 % 91.4 % (3.3) %

$ 228.35

$ 249.93

(8.6) %

17.43 % 21.16 % -373 bps Courtyard Midtown East

$ 261.60

$ 261.95

(0.1) %

96.1 % 94.5 % 1.6 %

$ 251.32

$ 247.46

1.6 %

26.14 % 29.48 % -334 bps Fort Lauderdale Westin

$ 202.58

$ 196.67

3.0 %

82.4 % 81.3 % 1.1 %

$ 166.99

$ 159.99

4.4 %

30.53 % 32.36 % -183 bps JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

$ 253.48

$ 247.17

2.6 %

72.4 % 81.5 % (9.1) %

$ 183.45

$ 201.39

(8.9) %

22.62 % 31.26 % -864 bps Havana Cabana Key West (1)

$ 195.31

$ 185.26

5.4 %

88.1 % 73.5 % 14.6 %

$ 172.09

$ 136.08

26.5 %

28.86 % 22.68 % 618 bps Sheraton Suites Key West

$ 260.28

$ 250.68

3.8 %

74.8 % 84.9 % (10.1) %

$ 194.70

$ 212.87

(8.5) %

31.12 % 42.71 % -1159 bps The Landing Resort & Spa (1)

$ 322.45

$ 316.95

1.7 %

61.7 % 58.7 % 3.0 %

$ 198.80

$ 186.06

6.8 %

17.94 % 15.86 % 208 bps Lexington Hotel New York

$ 259.81

$ 251.84

3.2 %

90.7 % 90.5 % 0.2 %

$ 235.65

$ 227.86

3.4 %

21.93 % 21.28 % 65 bps Hotel Palomar Phoenix (1)

$ 187.43

$ 188.47

(0.6) %

82.7 % 77.8 % 4.9 %

$ 155.00

$ 146.67

5.7 %

30.28 % 27.19 % 309 bps Salt Lake City Marriott

$ 172.21

$ 171.74

0.3 %

68.5 % 70.2 % (1.7) %

$ 117.88

$ 120.61

(2.3) %

36.27 % 36.78 % -51 bps L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 627.73

$ 602.63

4.2 %

78.1 % 76.0 % 2.1 %

$ 489.99

$ 457.86

7.0 %

28.81 % 27.50 % 131 bps Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 249.86

$ 256.70

(2.7) %

75.6 % 75.5 % 0.1 %

$ 188.99

$ 193.87

(2.5) %

28.20 % 34.73 % -653 bps Shorebreak

$ 259.74

$ 256.29

1.3 %

76.0 % 76.6 % (0.6) %

$ 197.50

$ 196.30

0.6 %

31.55 % 29.37 % 218 bps The Lodge at Sonoma

$ 308.37

$ 304.70

1.2 %

73.7 % 71.6 % 2.1 %

$ 227.27

$ 218.02

4.2 %

28.27 % 32.09 % -382 bps Hilton Garden Inn Times Square Central

$ 255.13

$ 260.20

(1.9) %

98.6 % 98.0 % 0.6 %

$ 251.68

$ 254.88

(1.3) %

27.55 % 31.76 % -421 bps Vail Marriott

$ 307.45

$ 293.49

4.8 %

62.1 % 57.5 % 4.6 %

$ 190.86

$ 168.77

13.1 %

30.34 % 29.05 % 129 bps Westin San Diego

$ 190.09

$ 193.56

(1.8) %

79.0 % 81.8 % (2.8) %

$ 150.12

$ 158.35

(5.2) %

35.82 % 38.18 % -236 bps Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 206.61

$ 206.19

0.2 %

86.3 % 87.0 % (0.7) %

$ 178.26

$ 179.33

(0.6) %

31.53 % 32.68 % -115 bps Renaissance Worthington

$ 186.10

$ 186.66

(0.3) %

74.5 % 74.9 % (0.4) %

$ 138.67

$ 139.78

(0.8) %

32.55 % 35.96 % -341 bps Comparable Total (1)

$ 238.52

$ 236.71

0.8 %

79.0 % 78.9 % 0.1 %

$ 188.51

$ 186.75

0.9 %

29.64 % 30.23 % -59 bps





(1) Amounts exclude the operating results of Frenchman's Reef for all periods presented, Havana Cabana Key West from January 1 to March 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 and Hotel Emblem from September 1 to December 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 and include the pre-acquisition operating results of The Landing Resort & Spa and Hotel Palomar Phoenix from January 1 to February 28, 2018 and Cavallo Point from January 1 to December 9, 2018.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Fourth Quarter 2019









Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals:



Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Hotel Adjusted

EBITDA Atlanta Alpharetta Marriott

$ 4,627



$ 1,159

$ 407

$ —

$ —

$ 1,566

Bethesda Marriott Suites

$ 4,288



$ (660)

$ 468

$ —

$ 1,514

$ 1,322

Boston Westin

$ 22,364



$ 796

$ 2,551

$ 2,171

$ (60)

$ 5,458

Hilton Boston Downtown

$ 10,002



$ 2,660

$ 1,223

$ —

$ —

$ 3,883

Hilton Burlington

$ 4,542



$ 1,217

$ 501

$ —

$ —

$ 1,718

Cavallo Point

$ 10,010



$ 924

$ 1,814

$ —

$ 94

$ 2,832

Renaissance Charleston

$ 4,172



$ 1,225

$ 423

$ —

$ (32)

$ 1,616

Chicago Marriott

$ 29,038



$ 4,750

$ 4,248

$ 5

$ (397)

$ 8,606

Chicago Gwen

$ 8,722



$ 1,156

$ 1,157

$ —

$ —

$ 2,313

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 2,425



$ 726

$ 325

$ —

$ —

$ 1,051

Hotel Emblem

$ 2,254



$ 320

$ 285

$ —

$ —

$ 605

Courtyard Fifth Avenue

$ 4,770



$ 545

$ 451

$ —

$ 253

$ 1,249

Courtyard Midtown East

$ 9,211



$ 1,385

$ 704

$ 965

$ —

$ 3,054

Fort Lauderdale Westin

$ 12,746



$ 1,860

$ 1,634

$ —

$ —

$ 3,494

Frenchman's Reef

$ —



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

$ 5,049



$ (235)

$ 823

$ 688

$ 6

$ 1,282

Havana Cabana Key West

$ 2,420



$ 412

$ 238

$ —

$ —

$ 650

Sheraton Suites Key West

$ 2,989



$ (177)

$ 534

$ —

$ —

$ 357

The Landing Resort & Spa

$ 1,904



$ (176)

$ 411

$ —

$ —

$ 235

Lexington Hotel New York

$ 21,013



$ 2,524

$ 3,610

$ 6

$ 8

$ 6,148

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 6,693



$ 1,159

$ 681

$ 38

$ 293

$ 2,171

Salt Lake City Marriott

$ 7,968



$ 1,676

$ 549

$ 603

$ —

$ 2,828

L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 7,610



$ 1,936

$ 594

$ —

$ —

$ 2,530

Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 1,840



$ 176

$ 238

$ —

$ 42

$ 456

Shorebreak

$ 3,661



$ 246

$ 439

$ —

$ 40

$ 725

The Lodge at Sonoma

$ 5,622



$ 537

$ 505

$ 279

$ —

$ 1,321

Hilton Garden Inn Times Square Central

$ 8,153



$ 2,185

$ 840

$ —

$ —

$ 3,025

Vail Marriott

$ 8,139



$ 764

$ 1,098

$ —

$ —

$ 1,862

Westin San Diego

$ 7,227



$ 170

$ 1,151

$ 633

$ —

$ 1,954

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 8,004



$ 444

$ 1,370

$ 658

$ —

$ 2,472

Renaissance Worthington

$ 10,056



$ 781

$ 1,033

$ 781

$ 2

$ 2,597

Total

$ 237,519



$ 30,485

$ 30,305

$ 6,827

$ 1,763

$ 69,416

Less: Closed Hotel (2)

$ (2,254)



$ (320)

$ (285)

$ —

$ —

$ (605)

Comparable Total

$ 235,265



$ 30,165

$ 30,020

$ 6,827

$ 1,763

$ 68,811







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and Hotel Emblem for the period presented.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Fourth Quarter 2018









Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals:



Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Hotel Adjusted

EBITDA Atlanta Alpharetta Marriott

$ 4,751



$ 1,241

$ 450

$ —

$ —

$ 1,691

Bethesda Marriott Suites

$ 4,472



$ (639)

$ 483

$ —

$ 1,521

$ 1,365

Boston Westin

$ 20,243



$ (942)

$ 2,414

$ 2,213

$ 63

$ 3,748

Hilton Boston Downtown

$ 10,598



$ 2,774

$ 1,240

$ —

$ —

$ 4,014

Hilton Burlington

$ 4,596



$ 1,199

$ 506

$ —

$ —

$ 1,705

Cavallo Point

$ 2,400



$ 394

$ 392

$ —

$ —

$ 786

Renaissance Charleston

$ 3,636



$ 992

$ 390

$ —

$ (32)

$ 1,350

Chicago Marriott

$ 28,777



$ 4,822

$ 4,127

$ 58

$ (397)

$ 8,610

Chicago Gwen

$ 8,634



$ 1,167

$ 1,064

$ —

$ —

$ 2,231

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 2,500



$ 799

$ 302

$ —

$ —

$ 1,101

Hotel Emblem

$ —



$ (709)

$ 139

$ —

$ —

$ (570)

Courtyard Fifth Avenue

$ 5,295



$ 1,188

$ 442

$ —

$ 3

$ 1,633

Courtyard Midtown East

$ 9,026



$ 1,956

$ 688

$ 982

$ —

$ 3,626

Fort Lauderdale Westin

$ 11,440



$ 2,006

$ 1,628

$ —

$ —

$ 3,634

Frenchman's Reef

$ —



$ 2,966

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 2,966

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

$ 5,113



$ 176

$ 474

$ 702

$ —

$ 1,352

Havana Cabana Key West

$ 1,872



$ 314

$ 240

$ —

$ —

$ 554

Sheraton Suites Key West

$ 3,799



$ 1,169

$ 265

$ —

$ —

$ 1,434

The Landing Resort & Spa

$ 1,915



$ (298)

$ 369

$ —

$ —

$ 71

Lexington Hotel New York

$ 19,908



$ 2,819

$ 3,524

$ 5

$ 8

$ 6,356

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 6,305



$ 663

$ 638

$ 39

$ 297

$ 1,637

Salt Lake City Marriott

$ 7,032



$ 945

$ 530

$ 622

$ —

$ 2,097

L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 7,218



$ 1,772

$ 567

$ —

$ —

$ 2,339

Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 2,056



$ 470

$ 248

$ —

$ 42

$ 760

Shorebreak

$ 3,635



$ 517

$ 357

$ —

$ (15)

$ 859

The Lodge at Sonoma

$ 6,017



$ 708

$ 546

$ 286

$ —

$ 1,540

Hilton Garden Inn Times Square Central

$ 8,391



$ 2,432

$ 817

$ —

$ —

$ 3,249

Vail Marriott

$ 6,526



$ (33)

$ 967

$ —

$ —

$ 934

Westin San Diego

$ 8,932



$ 1,608

$ 1,120

$ 648

$ —

$ 3,376

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 8,131



$ 462

$ 1,317

$ 680

$ —

$ 2,459

Renaissance Worthington

$ 10,189



$ 1,846

$ 976

$ 796

$ 4

$ 3,622

Total

$ 223,407



$ 34,784

$ 27,220

$ 7,031

$ 1,494

$ 70,580

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$ 7,921



$ 869

$ 868

$ —

$ —

$ 1,737

Less: Closed Hotel (3)

$ —



$ (2,257)

$ (139)

$ —

$ —

$ (2,396)

Comparable Total

$ 231,328



$ 33,396

$ 27,949

$ 7,031

$ 1,494

$ 69,921







(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of Cavallo Point from October 1 to December 9, 2018. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and Hotel Emblem for the period presented.