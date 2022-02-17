DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 33 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net Loss: Net loss was $2.9 million and loss per diluted share was $0.03 .

Net loss was and loss per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $196.8 million , which represents a 13.3% decline from the comparable period of 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , which represents 13.3% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $158.53 , which represents a 12.5% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable ADR increased 7.6% from the comparable period in 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , which represents a 12.5% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable ADR increased 7.6% from the comparable period in 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million , a 33.1% decline from the comparable period of 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , a 33.1% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $34.4 million .

Adjusted EBITDA was . Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $19.1 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.09 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Henderson Beach Resort in Destin, Florida for $112.5 million on December 23, 2021 .

The Company acquired the Henderson Beach Resort in for on . Mortgage Loan Extension: The Company executed a one year extension of the mortgage loan secured by the Salt Lake City Marriott, which takes the maturity of this loan to January 2023 .

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Net Loss: Net loss was $195.4 million and loss per diluted share was $0.96 .

Net loss was and loss per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $611.7 million , which represents a 33.5% decline from the comparable period of 2019.

Comparable total revenues were , which represents 33.5% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $124.74 , which represents a 32.6% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable ADR increased 2.4% from the comparable period in 2019.

Comparable RevPAR was , which represents a 32.6% decline from the comparable period of 2019. Comparable ADR increased 2.4% from the comparable period in 2019. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $129.1 million , a $144.1 million decline from the comparable period of 2019.

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was , a decline from the comparable period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $83.5 million .

Adjusted EBITDA was . Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $26.3 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.12 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Liquidity: The Company ended 2021 with $441.3 million total liquidity. The Company has remained cash flow positive at the hotel level since March 2021 .

The Company ended 2021 with total liquidity. The Company has remained cash flow positive at the hotel level since . Capital Recycling Transactions: Completed six transactions to recycle $220 million from low-yield, encumbered, capital-intensive properties into $293 million of high-quality, unencumbered, independent hotels and resorts.

Recent Developments

Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort in Marathon, Florida for $63.0 million on January 6, 2022 .

The Company acquired the Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort in for on . Hotel Brand Conversions: The Company completed the conversion of the Bethesda Marriott Suites to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda in February 2022 . The Company is currently completing renovations to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The Company completed the conversion of the Bethesda Marriott Suites to the Embassy Suites by in . The Company is currently completing renovations to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Loan Amendments: The Company executed further amendments to the credit agreements for its $400 million revolving credit facility and $400 million in unsecured term loans to extend the waiver of financial covenants through the first quarter of 2022 and the modification of certain financial covenants through the second quarter of 2023.

"The results for 2021 far exceeded our original expectations with Comparable Total RevPAR within 1.5% of 2019 levels in December. Our strategic decision over 7 years ago to pivot to destination resorts and lifestyle hotels has paid off as those properties have collectively exceeded prior peak revenues from robust leisure demand. Gateway hotels improved as well but due to restraints on corporate travel their best days lie ahead. Forward bookings into 2022 were strong, although the Omicron variant likely delayed the emerging business and group recovery by a few months," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "We are particularly proud of the $500 million in transformative real estate transactions completed over the last year. These transactions are expected to add an incremental $20 million of Hotel Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and continue to build the Company's resort and urban lifestyle hotel portfolio, which now comprises over 60% of the Company's hotels."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2021 acquisitions and exclude our 2021 dispositions for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Quarter Ended December 31,

Change From

2021 2020 2019

2020 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 259.63 $ 208.13 $ 241.25

24.7% 7.6% Occupancy 61.1% 23.7% 75.1%

37.4% (14.0)% RevPAR $ 158.53 $ 49.41 $ 181.27

220.8% (12.5)% Total RevPAR $ 228.81 $ 77.28 $ 264.12

196.1% (13.4)% Revenues $ 196.8 $ 66.5 $ 227.1

195.9% (13.3)% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.1 $ (4.5) $ 64.4

1057.8% (33.1)% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.90% (6.79)% 28.37%

2,869 bps (647) bps Available Rooms 860,108 859,833 859,740

275 368













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 189.9 $ 59.0 $ 237.5

221.9% (20.0)% Net (loss) income $ (2.9) $ (208.3) $ 134.6

98.6% (102.2)% (Loss) income per diluted share $ (0.03) $ (1.04) $ 0.66

97.1% (104.5)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.4 $ (14.9) $ 62.7

330.9% (45.1)% Adjusted FFO $ 19.1 $ (8.3) $ 54.7

330.1% (65.1)% Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.09 $ (0.04) $ 0.27

325.0% (66.7)%



Year Ended December 31,

Change From

2021 2020 2019

2020 2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)











ADR $ 243.71 $ 216.83 $ 238.10

12.4% 2.4% Occupancy 51.2% 28.2% 77.7%

23.0% (26.5)% RevPAR $ 124.74 $ 61.19 $ 184.95

103.9% (32.6)% Total RevPAR $ 179.28 $ 94.91 $ 269.75

88.9% (33.5)% Revenues $ 611.7 $ 324.7 $ 919.8

88.4% (33.5)% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 129.1 $ (21.5) $ 273.2

700.5% (52.7)% Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.10% (6.61)% 29.70%

2,771 bps (860) bps Available Rooms 3,412,176 3,420,783 3,409,885

(8,607) 2,291













Actual Operating Results (2)











Revenues $ 567.1 $ 299.5 $ 938.1

89.3% (39.5)% Net (loss) income $ (195.4) $ (396.0) $ 184.2

50.7% (206.1)% (Loss) income per diluted share $ (0.96) $ (1.97) $ 0.90

51.3% (206.7)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 83.5 $ (64.5) $ 260.4

229.5% (67.9)% Adjusted FFO $ 26.3 $ (85.3) $ 217.0

130.8% (87.9)% Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.12 $ (0.42) $ 1.07

128.6% (88.8)%





(1) The amounts for all periods presented does not adjust for hotels that had suspended operations. The amounts for all

periods presented also include pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to

July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021 and Henderson Beach Resort from

January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels

during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller.

The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.



(2) Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.





The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the year ended December 31, 2021(1):



January

2021

February

2021

March

2021

April

2021

May

2021

June

2021

Number of Hotels 32

32

32

32

32

32 Number of Rooms 9,349

9,349

9,349

9,349

9,349

9,349 Occupancy 21.3%

29.2%

36.5%

39.4%

47.8%

59.5% ADR $193.61

$217.42

$241.35

$236.06

$232.30

$233.32 RevPAR $41.18

$63.43

$88.08

$92.89

$111.00

$138.76 Total RevPAR $63.14

$95.47

$126.23

$137.95

$164.37

$195.40 2021 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (4,184) bps

(4,490) bps

(4,241) bps

(4,179) bps

(3,244) bps

(2,621) bps ADR Rate % change (3.4)%

0.6%

1.2%

(3.7)%

(8.8)%

(7.4)% RevPAR % change (67.4)%

(60.4)%

(53.2)%

(53.3)%

(45.7)%

(35.7)% Total RevPAR % change (67.8)%

(61.1)%

(54.4)%

(52.2)%

(45.8)%

(37.2)%



July

2021

August

2021

September

2021

October

2021

November

2021

December

2021













Number of Hotels 32

32

32

32

32

32

Number of Rooms 9,349

9,349

9,349

9,349

9,349

9,349

Occupancy 70.0%

63.5%

62.5%

66.7%

60.2%

56.3%

ADR $253.06

$234.00

$249.61

$267.90

$238.98

$271.21

RevPAR $177.06

$148.52

$155.90

$178.63

$143.93

$152.56

Total RevPAR $244.78

$209.30

$222.31

$254.23

$210.57

$221.05

2021 vs 2019 Occupancy change in bps (1,232) bps

(1,794) bps

(1,744) bps

(1,483) bps

(1,495) bps

(1,247) bps

ADR Rate % change 8.6%

3.7%

(3.0)%

1.6%

5.2%

18.2%

RevPAR % change (7.7)%

(19.1)%

(24.2)%

(16.9)%

(15.7)%

(3.3)%

Total RevPAR % change (9.3)%

(19.3)%

(24.4)%

(18.9)%

(17.1)%

(1.5)%







(1) The amounts for all periods presented exclude the two hotels sold during 2021, Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel and does not adjust for hotels that had

suspended operations. The amounts for all periods presented also include pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel, Henderson Park Inn and

Henderson Beach Resort. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have

made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent

auditors.





As a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant, we expect the change in total revenues and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins as compared to 2019 will be softer in the first quarter of 2022 than in the fourth quarter of 2021. Preliminary January 2022 total revenues are expected to be up 126% compared to January 2021 and down approximately 23% compared to January 2019. January 2022 ADR is expected to be higher than 2019 by approximately 20%, but is offset by a 22-point decrease in occupancy due to the impact on demand from Omicron. The monthly sequential comparison to 2019 for portfolio total revenue is expected to increase for the balance of the first quarter 2022.

Hotel Acquisitions

The Company completed four acquisitions during 2021 and early 2022, which have shifted the Company's portfolio to almost two-thirds leisure-oriented hotels and resorts.

Bourbon Orleans Hotel ( New Orleans, Louisiana ) : This 220-room independent boutique lifestyle hotel, located at the heart of the French Quarter, was acquired in July 2021 for $89.9 million or a 7.0% capitalization rate on 2019 hotel net operating income ("NOI").

: This 220-room independent boutique lifestyle hotel, located at the heart of the French Quarter, was acquired in for or a 7.0% capitalization rate on 2019 hotel net operating income ("NOI"). Henderson Park Inn ( Destin, Florida ) : This 37-room beachfront resort Henderson Park Inn was acquired in July 2021 for $27.5 million . The resort has exceeded the Company's initial underwriting and generated a 9.0% yield on 2021 hotel NOI.

: This 37-room beachfront resort Henderson Park Inn was acquired in for . The resort has exceeded the Company's initial underwriting and generated a 9.0% yield on 2021 hotel NOI. Henderson Beach Resort ( Destin, Florida ) : This 170-room recently constructed luxury oceanfront resort was purchased in December 2021 for $112.5 million . The purchase price represents a 6.4% yield on 2021 hotel NOI and is expected to stabilize above an 8.0% yield.

: This 170-room recently constructed luxury oceanfront resort was purchased in for . The purchase price represents a 6.4% yield on 2021 hotel NOI and is expected to stabilize above an 8.0% yield. Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort ( Marathon, Florida ) : This 103-unit luxury beachfront resort was purchased in January 2022 for $63.0 million . The resort has a total of 231 bedrooms in 87 two-bedroom and three-bedroom beach houses, as well as 16 tropical garden guest rooms. The purchase price represents an 11.6% yield on 2021 hotel NOI.

Loan Amendments

On December 27, 2021, the Company extended its only near-term debt maturity, the mortgage loan secured by the Salt Lake City Marriott, to January 2023.

On February 4, 2022, the Company further amended the credit agreements for its $400 million revolving credit facility and $400 million in unsecured term loans to extend the waiver period for the testing of financial covenants from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, unless terminated early at the Company's option. The amendments also extend the modification of certain financial covenants, once quarterly testing resumes, to June 30, 2023. The amendments also provide the Company with the ability to acquire up to $550 million of unencumbered properties upon certain conditions.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $44.5 million on capital improvements at its hotels during the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company spent approximately $2.7 million on the rebuild of Frenchman's Reef during the year ended December 31, 2021, but has no further obligation to fund any additional amounts related to the rebuild following the sale of the property on April 30, 2021. Significant projects in 2021 include the following:

The Lodge at Sonoma: The Company completed a renovation to reposition and rebrand the hotel to an Autograph Collection Hotel in July of 2021. The renovation includes a new restaurant by celebrity chef Michael Mina .

The Company completed a renovation to reposition and rebrand the hotel to an Autograph Collection Hotel in July of 2021. The renovation includes a new restaurant by celebrity chef . The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort: The Company completed the final phase of a multi-year renovation to rebrand the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort as The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company completed the final phase of a multi-year renovation to rebrand the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort as The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Margaritaville Beach House Key West: The Company converted the Barbary Beach House Key West to the Margaritaville Beach Resort Key West in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company expects to spend approximately $100 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2022, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2021. Significant projects in 2022 include the following:

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: The Company is completing renovations to rebrand the hotel as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The Company is completing renovations to rebrand the hotel as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation and repositioning of the hotel commencing in the fourth quarter of 2022. The hotel's franchise agreement expires in 2023.

The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation and repositioning of the hotel commencing in the fourth quarter of 2022. The hotel's franchise agreement expires in 2023. Orchards Inn Sedona: The Company expects to commence the first phase of the upgrade renovation of the resort in mid-2022.

The Company expects to commence the first phase of the upgrade renovation of the resort in mid-2022. Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain : The Company expects to complete a renovation of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection Hotel in late 2022. The renovation is expected to include a new restaurant concept by a local renowned chef.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's liquidity was $441.3 million, comprised of $38.6 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $92.7 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $310.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $1.1 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $580.5 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and $90.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility. Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Company drew an additional $70.0 million on its senior unsecured credit facility to fund the Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort acquisition.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2021. This dividend was paid on December 31, 2021. The Company has suspended its quarterly common stock cash dividends. The resumption in quarterly common dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors after considering the Company's obligations under its various financing agreements, projected taxable income, compliance with its debt covenants, long-term operating projections, expected capital requirements and risks affecting the Company's business.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial 844-287-6622 (for domestic callers) or 530-379-4559 (for international callers). The participant passcode is 6819388. A live webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com or www.earnings.com . For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available two hours after completion of the live call through March 11, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056, or internationally at 404-537-3406, and use conference ID 6819388. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website for one week.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of the Company's indebtedness and its ability to obtain covenant waivers on its credit agreements for its senior unsecured credit facility and unsecured term loans; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,651,444

$ 2,817,356 Right-of-use assets 100,212

96,673 Restricted cash 36,887

23,050 Due from hotel managers 120,671

69,495 Prepaid and other assets 17,472

28,403 Cash and cash equivalents 38,620

111,796 Total assets $ 2,965,306

$ 3,146,773 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 578,651

$ 595,149 Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 398,572

398,550 Senior unsecured credit facility 90,000

55,000 Total debt 1,067,223

1,048,699







Lease liabilities 108,605

104,973 Deferred rent 60,800

56,344 Due to hotel managers 85,493

95,548 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 62,780

64,796 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 51,238

46,542 Deferred income related to key money, net 8,203

10,946 Total liabilities 1,444,342

1,427,848 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation

preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and 2020 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,746,895

and 210,073,514 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and

2020, respectively 2,107

2,101 Additional paid-in capital 2,293,990

2,285,491 Deficit (780,931)

(576,531) Total stockholders' equity 1,515,214

1,711,109 Noncontrolling interests 5,750

7,816 Total equity 1,520,964

1,718,925 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,965,306

$ 3,146,773

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Rooms $ 133,004

$ 38,670

$ 399,055

$ 196,736 Food and beverage 41,690

12,037

117,742

68,566 Other 15,240

8,340

50,337

34,186 Total revenues 189,934

59,047

567,134

299,488 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 34,447

14,015

102,183

68,603 Food and beverage 31,704

12,546

89,795

58,391 Management fees 3,694

934

10,208

3,578 Franchise fees 6,472

1,729

18,665

10,131 Other hotel expenses 73,610

41,872

240,818

213,631 Depreciation and amortization 25,754

27,319

102,963

114,716 Impairment losses —

174,120

126,697

174,120 Corporate expenses 8,762

7,751

32,552

27,401 Business interruption insurance income (705)

(2,208)

(705)

(2,208) Total operating expenses, net 183,738

278,078

723,176

668,363















Interest and other income, net (487)

(449)

(947)

(391) Interest expense 7,797

10,330

37,043

53,995 Total other expenses, net 7,310

9,881

36,096

53,604 Loss before income taxes (1,114)

(228,912)

(192,138)

(422,479) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,834)

20,599

(3,267)

26,452 Net loss (2,948)

(208,313)

(195,405)

(396,027) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests 9

871

821

1,652 Net loss attributable to the Company (2,939)

(207,442)

(194,584)

(394,375) Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,455)

(2,455)

(9,817)

(3,300) Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (5,394)

$ (209,897)

$ (204,401)

$ (397,675) Loss per share:













Net loss per share available to common

stockholders - basic $ (0.03)

$ (1.04)

$ (0.96)

$ (1.97) Net loss per share available to common

stockholders - diluted $ (0.03)

$ (1.04)

$ (0.96)

$ (1.97)















Weighted-average number of common

shares outstanding:













Basic 212,323,852

203,684,881

212,056,923

201,670,721 Diluted 212,323,852

203,684,881

212,056,923

201,670,721

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (2,948)

$ (208,313)

$ 134,583 Interest expense 7,797

10,330

8,320 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,834

(20,599)

20,089 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 25,754

27,319

30,305 EBITDA 32,437

(191,263)

193,297 Impairment losses —

174,120

— EBITDAre 32,437

(17,143)

193,297 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,666

1,737

1,765 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) $ —

594

9,079 Hotel manager transition items —

27

2,708 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (2) 111

—

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Severance costs (3) 179

(112)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,393

$ (14,897)

$ 62,657



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (195,405)

$ (396,027)

$ 184,211 Interest expense 37,043

53,995

46,584 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,267

(26,452)

22,028 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 102,963

114,716

118,110 EBITDA (52,132)

(253,768)

370,933 Impairment losses 126,697

174,120

— EBITDAre 74,565

(79,648)

370,933 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,673

6,910

7,013 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1) 1,388

1,012

20,524 Hotel manager transition items 651

(434)

3,758 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (2) 298

—

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

2,373 Severance costs (3) (37)

7,648

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,538

$ (64,512)

$ 260,409





(1) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (2) Represents costs incurred at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel as a result of Hurricane Ida, which are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the

consolidated statement of operations.





Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (2,948)

$ (208,313)

$ 134,583 Interest expense 7,797

10,330

8,320 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,834

(20,599)

20,089 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 25,754

27,319

30,305 EBITDA 32,437

(191,263)

193,297 Corporate expenses 8,762

7,751

7,446 Interest and other income, net (487)

(449)

(687) Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 111

—

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) —

594

9,079 Impairment losses —

174,120

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Hotel EBITDA 40,823

(9,247)

64,943 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,666

1,737

1,765 Hotel manager transition items —

27

2,708 Severance costs (3) 179

(112)

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,668

$ (7,595)

$ 69,416



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (195,405)

$ (396,027)

$ 184,211 Interest expense 37,043

53,995

46,584 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,267

(26,452)

22,028 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 102,963

114,716

118,110 EBITDA (52,132)

(253,768)

370,933 Corporate expenses 32,552

27,401

28,231 Interest and other income, net (947)

(391)

(1,197) Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 298

—

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

2,373 Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) 1,388

1,012

20,524 Impairment losses 126,697

174,120

— Gain on property insurance settlement —

—

(144,192) Hotel EBITDA 107,856

(51,626)

276,672 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,673

6,910

7,013 Hotel manager transition items 651

(434)

3,758 Severance costs (3) (37)

7,648

— Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,143

$ (37,502)

$ 287,443





(1) Represents costs incurred at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel as a result of Hurricane Ida, which are not covered by insurance. (2) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.





FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (2,948)

$ (208,313)

$ 134,583 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 25,754

27,319

30,305 Impairment losses, net of tax —

174,120

— FFO 22,806

(6,874)

164,888 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,455)

(2,455)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 20,351

(9,329)

164,888 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,666

1,737

1,765 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 111

—

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) —

594

9,079 Hotel manager transition items —

27

2,708 Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax —

—

(121,525) Severance costs (3) 179

(112)

— Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (3,202)

(1,257)

(2,245) Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 19,105

$ (8,340)

$ 54,670 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.09

$ (0.04)

$ 0.27



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net (loss) income $ (195,405)

$ (396,027)

$ 184,211 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 102,963

114,716

118,110 Impairment losses, net of tax 127,282

174,120

— FFO 34,840

(107,191)

302,321 Distribution to preferred stockholders (9,817)

(3,300)

— FFO available to common stock and unit holders 25,023

(110,491)

302,321 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,673

6,910

7,013 Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 298

—

— Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2) 1,388

1,012

20,524 Hotel manager transition items 651

(434)

3,758 Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax —

—

(121,525) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

2,373 Severance costs (3) (37)

7,648

— Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps (7,690)

10,072

2,545 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 26,306

$ (85,283)

$ 217,009 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per

diluted share $ 0.12

$ (0.42)

$ 1.07





(1) Represents costs incurred at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel as a result of Hurricane Ida, which are not covered by insurance. (2) Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance. (3) Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated

statement of operations.





Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Revenues $ 189,934

$ 59,047

$ 237,519 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) 6,867

7,477

10,570 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) —

(73)

(21,013) Comparable Revenues $ 196,801

$ 66,451

$ 227,076











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,668

$ (7,595)

$ 69,416 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) 429

11

1,147 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) 12

3,069

(6,148) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,109

$ (4,515)

$ 64,415











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.46%

(12.86)%

29.23% Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.90%

(6.79)%

28.37%



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Revenues $ 567,134

$ 299,488

$ 938,091 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) 44,664

34,095

50,618 Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2) (60)

(8,930)

(68,886) Comparable Revenues $ 611,738

$ 324,653

$ 919,823











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,143

$ (37,502)

$ 287,443 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) 9,248

2,902

9,685 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2) 4,675

13,148

(23,904) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,066

$ (21,452)

$ 273,224











Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.30%

(12.52)%

30.64% Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.10%

(6.61)%

29.70%





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021 and Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our 33-hotel portfolio owned as of the date of this press release.



Quarter 1, 2019 Quarter 2, 2019 Quarter 3, 2019 Quarter 4, 2019 Full Year 2019 ADR $ 223.66 $ 252.68 $ 239.39 $ 242.68 $ 240.10 Occupancy 72.2% 82.4% 81.2% 75.2% 77.8% RevPAR $ 161.44 $ 208.24 $ 194.40 $ 182.52 $ 186.73 Total RevPAR $ 242.88 $ 302.81 $ 274.93 $ 265.26 $ 271.55 Revenues (in thousands) $ 206,370 $ 260,230 $ 238,977 $ 230,571 $ 936,148 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 50,975 $ 89,310 $ 72,411 $ 65,196 $ 277,892 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.70% 34.32% 30.30% 28.28% 29.68% Available Rooms 849,674 859,374 869,216 869,216 3,447,480



Quarter 1, 2020 Quarter 2, 2020 Quarter 3, 2020 Quarter 4, 2020 Full Year 2020 ADR $ 223.79 $ 207.25 $ 229.07 $ 215.43 $ 221.58 Occupancy 58.5% 9.9% 21.9% 24.4% 28.7% RevPAR $ 130.96 $ 20.61 $ 50.10 $ 52.62 $ 63.51 Total RevPAR $ 202.29 $ 31.96 $ 75.53 $ 81.12 $ 97.62 Revenues (in thousands) $ 173,931 $ 27,486 $ 65,669 $ 70,519 $ 337,605 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 22,943 $ (27,075) $ (10,644) $ (3,460) $ (18,236) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.19% (98.50)% (16.21)% (4.91)% (5.40)% Available Rooms 859,819 859,950 869,403 869,309 3,458,481



Quarter 1, 2021 Quarter 2, 2021 Quarter 3, 2021 Quarter 4, 2021 Full Year 2021 ADR $ 236.48 $ 241.35 $ 249.83 $ 265.54 $ 250.62 Occupancy 29.6% 49.3% 65.4% 61.2% 51.5% RevPAR $ 70.08 $ 119.00 $ 163.45 $ 162.47 $ 129.10 Total RevPAR $ 101.74 $ 171.53 $ 228.71 $ 233.25 $ 184.30 Revenues (in thousands) $ 86,534 $ 147,537 $ 198,885 $ 202,826 $ 635,782 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 2,156 $ 35,956 $ 53,472 $ 45,017 $ 136,601 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.49% 24.37% 26.89% 22.19% 21.49% Available Rooms 850,500 860,103 869,584 869,584 3,449,771

Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2021 (in thousands)

Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at December 31, 2021 closing price of $9.61/share)

$ 2,061,681 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,070,504 Cash and cash equivalents

(38,620) Total enterprise value

$ 3,212,565 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

210,747 Operating partnership units

775 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,433 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,580 Combined shares and units

214,535

Debt Summary as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands)

Loan

Interest Rate as of

December 31, 2021

Term

Outstanding

Principal

Maturity Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

LIBOR + 3.25 (1)

Variable

43,570

January 2023 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

3.99%

Fixed

55,913

January 2023 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

3.96%

Fixed

25,542

April 2023 Westin San Diego Downtown

3.94%

Fixed

58,600

April 2023 Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40%

Fixed

77,882

August 2024 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66%

Fixed

77,453

May 2025 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

4.33%

Fixed

58,789

July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36%

Fixed

182,755

November 2025 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,853)



Total mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized

debt issuance costs









578,651





















Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (2)

Variable

350,000

July 2024 Unsecured term loan

LIBOR + 2.40% (3)

Fixed

50,000

October 2023 Unamortized debt issuance costs









(1,428)



Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs





398,572





















Senior unsecured credit facility

LIBOR + 2.55% (4)

Variable

90,000

July 2023 (5)

















Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









$ 1,067,223



Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

4.25%











Total weighted-average interest rate

3.88%

















(1) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 1.0%. (2) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in July 2019 to fix LIBOR at 1.70% for $175 million of the term loan through July 2024. LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (3) The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in January 2019 to fix LIBOR at 2.41% through October 2023. (4) LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%. (5) May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.



Monthly Operating Statistics (1)

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

October

2021 October

2020 B/(W) 2020

October

2021 October

2020 B/(W) 2020

October

2021 October

2020 B/(W) 2020

























Total - 32 Hotels 9,349 $ 267.90 $ 211.45 26.7%

66.7% 28.3% 38.4%

$ 178.63 $ 59.85 198.5%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 385.55 $ 297.65 29.5%

64.7% 46.0% 18.7%

$ 249.28 $ 136.78 82.2%



Number

of Rooms October

2021 October

2019 B/(W) 2019

October

2021 October

2019 B/(W) 2019

October

2021 October

2019 B/(W) 2019

























Total - 32 Hotels 9,349 $ 267.90 $ 263.80 1.6%

66.7% 81.5% (14.8)%

$ 178.63 $ 215.02 (16.9)%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 385.55 $ 277.19 39.1%

64.7% 70.2% (5.5)%

$ 249.28 $ 194.66 28.1%



Number

of Rooms November

2021 November

2020 B/(W) 2020

November

2021 November

2020 B/(W) 2020

November

2021 November

2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Total - 32 Hotels 9,349 $ 238.98 $ 200.72 19.1%

60.2% 20.6% 39.6%

$ 143.93 $ 41.40 247.7%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 343.61 $ 275.94 24.5%

59.9% 35.5% 24.4%

$ 205.89 $ 97.92 110.3%



Number

of Rooms November

2021 November

2019 B/(W) 2019

November

2021 November

2019 B/(W) 2019

November

2021 November

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 32 Hotels 9,349 $ 238.98 $ 227.12 5.2%

60.2% 75.2% (15.0)%

$ 143.93 $ 170.76 (15.7)%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 343.61 $ 249.71 37.6%

59.9% 69.9% (10.0)%

$ 205.89 $ 174.48 18.0%



Number

of Rooms December

2021 December

2020 B/(W) 2020

December

2021 December

2020 B/(W) 2020

December

2021 December

2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Total - 32 Hotels 9,349 $ 271.21 $ 210.58 28.8%

56.3% 22.2% 34.1%

$ 152.56 $ 46.73 226.5%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 411.23 $ 297.37 38.3%

64.1% 37.9% 26.2%

$ 263.42 $ 112.59 134.0%



Number

of Rooms December

2021 December

2019 B/(W) 2019

December

2021 December

2019 B/(W) 2019

December

2021 December

2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Total - 32 Hotels 9,349 $ 271.21 $ 229.47 18.2%

56.3% 68.7% (12.4)%

$ 152.56 $ 157.69 (3.3)%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 411.23 $ 295.62 39.1%

64.1% 67.2% (3.1)%

$ 263.42 $ 198.70 32.6%





(1) All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of the three hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.







Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 B/(W) 2020

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 B/(W) 2020

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 127.04 $ 92.73 37.0%

43.9% 16.1% 27.8%

$ 55.71 $ 14.95 272.6% Bethesda Marriott Suites 272 $ 118.24 $ 104.53 13.1%

46.3% 17.5% 28.8%

$ 54.70 $ 18.28 199.2% Bourbon Orleans Hotel 218 $ 240.42 $ — 100.0%

54.9% —% 54.9%

$ 132.04 $ — 100.0% Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 688.59 $ 545.66 26.2%

58.1% 26.1% 32.0%

$ 400.33 $ 142.43 181.1% Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 201.94 $ 132.34 52.6%

49.2% 6.9% 42.3%

$ 99.41 $ 9.13 988.8% Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 167.00 $ 96.36 73.3%

61.5% 28.6% 32.9%

$ 102.73 $ 27.60 272.2% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 251.62 $ — 100.0%

94.1% —% 94.1%

$ 236.81 $ — 100.0% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 285.50 $ 118.55 140.8%

81.3% 31.6% 49.7%

$ 232.12 $ 37.40 520.6% Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 290.90 $ 183.60 58.4%

87.5% 73.9% 13.6%

$ 254.45 $ 135.65 87.6% Henderson Beach Resort (1) 216 $ 437.94 $ 243.42 79.9%

55.9% 27.6% 28.3%

$ 244.88 $ 67.22 264.3% Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 530.83 $ 433.09 22.6%

76.6% 81.5% (4.9)%

$ 406.38 $ 353.06 15.1% Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 225.47 $ 128.66 75.2%

81.8% 16.1% 65.7%

$ 184.42 $ 20.71 790.5% Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 253.04 $ 165.57 52.8%

64.9% 25.4% 39.5%

$ 164.34 $ 42.13 290.1% Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 252.83 $ — 100.0%

95.0% —% 95.0%

$ 240.11 $ — 100.0% Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 168.26 $ 140.34 19.9%

62.8% 12.3% 50.5%

$ 105.66 $ 17.27 511.8% Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 197.76 $ 135.59 45.9%

68.2% 36.4% 31.8%

$ 134.95 $ 49.30 173.7% JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199 $ 272.93 $ 205.28 33.0%

69.6% 33.9% 35.7%

$ 190.06 $ 69.55 173.3% Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 277.50 $ 221.69 25.2%

69.6% 46.6% 23.0%

$ 193.06 $ 103.40 86.7% L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,120.22 $ 867.12 29.2%

77.4% 79.5% (2.1)%

$ 867.42 $ 689.44 25.8% Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 386.14 $ 245.65 57.2%

83.0% 47.6% 35.4%

$ 320.61 $ 116.92 174.2% Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 350.14 $ 284.85 22.9%

77.6% 67.8% 9.8%

$ 271.58 $ 193.25 40.5% Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 332.51 $ 197.41 68.4%

88.2% 64.8% 23.4%

$ 293.43 $ 127.92 129.4% Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 157.49 $ 103.83 51.7%

43.4% 23.3% 20.1%

$ 68.33 $ 24.20 182.4% The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 265.16 $ 167.49 58.3%

71.0% 17.7% 53.3%

$ 188.28 $ 29.70 533.9% The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort 344 $ 480.03 $ 315.63 52.1%

43.0% 32.7% 10.3%

$ 206.53 $ 103.22 100.1% The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 472.96 $ 329.56 43.5%

29.9% 53.6% (23.7)%

$ 141.19 $ 176.70 (20.1)% The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 396.54 $ 235.20 68.6%

66.7% 27.2% 39.5%

$ 264.58 $ 64.02 313.3% Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 224.12 $ 128.55 74.3%

62.5% 12.6% 49.9%

$ 140.09 $ 16.18 765.8% Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 257.68 $ 174.35 47.8%

60.7% 38.8% 21.9%

$ 156.33 $ 67.70 130.9% Westin San Diego Downtown 436 $ 163.59 $ 135.51 20.7%

56.1% 25.4% 30.7%

$ 91.76 $ 34.42 166.6% Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 171.38 $ 119.32 43.6%

40.5% 7.7% 32.8%

$ 69.43 $ 9.17 657.1% Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 172.91 $ 143.19 20.8%

60.6% 33.5% 27.1%

$ 104.70 $ 47.97 118.3% Comparable Total (2) 9,349 $ 259.63 $ 208.13 24.7%

61.1% 23.7% 37.4%

$ 158.53 $ 49.41 220.8%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 381.70 $ 290.80 31.3%

63.9% 39.3% 24.6%

$ 244.05 $ 114.19 113.7%





(1) Hotel was acquired on December 23, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from December 23, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and December 23, 2020 to December 31, 2020. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the three hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.







Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

4Q 2021 4Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

4Q 2021 4Q 2019 B/(W) 2019

4Q 2021 4Q 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 127.04 $ 160.31 (20.8)%

43.9% 65.9% (22.0)%

$ 55.71 $ 105.72 (47.3)% Bethesda Marriott Suites 272 $ 118.24 $ 171.89 (31.2)%

46.3% 71.4% (25.1)%

$ 54.70 $ 122.69 (55.4)% Bourbon Orleans Hotel 218 $ 240.42 $ 224.82 6.9%

54.9% 80.5% (25.6)%

$ 132.04 $ 181.06 (27.1)% Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 688.59 $ 490.30 40.4%

58.1% 63.5% (5.4)%

$ 400.33 $ 311.28 28.6% Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 201.94 $ 231.59 (12.8)%

49.2% 74.0% (24.8)%

$ 99.41 $ 171.27 (42.0)% Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 167.00 $ 189.47 (11.9)%

61.5% 70.7% (9.2)%

$ 102.73 $ 133.97 (23.3)% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 251.62 $ 289.47 (13.1)%

94.1% 92.1% 2.0%

$ 236.81 $ 266.52 (11.1)% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 285.50 $ 310.44 (8.0)%

81.3% 97.5% (16.2)%

$ 232.12 $ 302.61 (23.3)% Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 290.90 $ 212.18 37.1%

87.5% 88.1% (0.6)%

$ 254.45 $ 186.96 36.1% Henderson Beach Resort (1) 216 $ 437.94 $ 212.53 106.1%

55.9% 27.0% 28.9%

$ 244.88 $ 57.37 326.8% Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 530.83 $ 397.77 33.5%

76.6% 65.7% 10.9%

$ 406.38 $ 261.29 55.5% Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 225.47 $ 278.31 (19.0)%

81.8% 87.3% (5.5)%

$ 184.42 $ 243.07 (24.1)% Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 253.04 $ 181.60 39.3%

64.9% 79.2% (14.3)%

$ 164.34 $ 143.81 14.3% Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 252.83 $ 311.91 (18.9)%

95.0% 99.1% (4.1)%

$ 240.11 $ 309.21 (22.3)% Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 168.26 $ 244.13 (31.1)%

62.8% 84.0% (21.2)%

$ 105.66 $ 204.96 (48.4)% Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 197.76 $ 192.45 2.8%

68.2% 82.8% (14.6)%

$ 134.95 $ 159.40 (15.3)% JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199 $ 272.93 $ 239.49 14.0%

69.6% 77.0% (7.4)%

$ 190.06 $ 184.42 3.1% Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 277.50 $ 229.55 20.9%

69.6% 68.2% 1.4%

$ 193.06 $ 156.62 23.3% L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 1,120.22 $ 724.32 54.7%

77.4% 76.5% 0.9%

$ 867.42 $ 553.98 56.6% Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 386.14 $ 262.62 47.0%

83.0% 57.9% 25.1%

$ 320.61 $ 152.03 110.9% Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 350.14 $ 268.22 30.5%

77.6% 69.4% 8.2%

$ 271.58 $ 186.13 45.9% Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 332.51 $ 272.57 22.0%

88.2% 85.0% 3.2%

$ 293.43 $ 231.57 26.7% Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 157.49 $ 168.38 (6.5)%

43.4% 65.5% (22.1)%

$ 68.33 $ 110.37 (38.1)% The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 265.16 $ 265.22 —%

71.0% 83.9% (12.9)%

$ 188.28 $ 222.61 (15.4)% The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort 344 $ 480.03 $ 342.90 40.0%

43.0% 51.5% (8.5)%

$ 206.53 $ 176.63 16.9% The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 472.96 $ 327.30 44.5%

29.9% 50.9% (21.0)%

$ 141.19 $ 166.60 (15.3)% The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 396.54 $ 302.54 31.1%

66.7% 71.9% (5.2)%

$ 264.58 $ 217.47 21.7% Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 224.12 $ 244.57 (8.4)%

62.5% 74.6% (12.1)%

$ 140.09 $ 182.36 (23.2)% Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 257.68 $ 197.38 30.6%

60.7% 84.2% (23.5)%

$ 156.33 $ 166.20 (5.9)% Westin San Diego Downtown 436 $ 163.59 $ 175.45 (6.8)%

56.1% 69.9% (13.8)%

$ 91.76 $ 122.63 (25.2)% Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 171.38 $ 205.91 (16.8)%

40.5% 84.4% (43.9)%

$ 69.43 $ 173.78 (60.0)% Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 172.91 $ 185.65 (6.9)%

60.6% 71.8% (11.2)%

$ 104.70 $ 133.25 (21.4)% Comparable Total (2) 9,349 $ 259.63 $ 241.25 7.6%

61.1% 75.1% (14.0)%

$ 158.53 $ 181.27 (12.5)%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 381.70 $ 275.66 38.5%

63.9% 71.5% (7.6)%

$ 244.05 $ 197.03 23.9%





(1) Hotel was acquired on December 23, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from December 23, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and December 23, 2019 to December 31, 2019. (2) Comparable total includes the pre-acquisition operating results of the three hotels acquired in 2021 and excludes the two hotels sold in 2021.







Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020

YTD 2021 YTD 2020 B/(W) 2020



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 113.77 $ 142.88 (20.4)%

44.9% 21.9% 23.0%

$ 51.14 $ 31.24 63.7% Bethesda Marriott Suites 272 $ 113.93 $ 141.72 (19.6)%

34.6% 22.0% 12.6%

$ 39.37 $ 31.25 26.0% Bourbon Orleans Hotel (1) 218 $ 219.19 $ — 100.0%

55.3% —% 55.3%

$ 121.25 $ — 100.0% Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 652.13 $ 489.27 33.3%

45.5% 24.8% 20.7%

$ 296.95 $ 121.25 144.9% Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 197.29 $ 159.81 23.5%

31.2% 12.9% 18.3%

$ 61.53 $ 20.58 199.0% Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 156.54 $ 130.23 20.2%

60.0% 27.4% 32.6%

$ 93.99 $ 35.74 163.0% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 211.93 $ 206.17 2.8%

54.3% 15.3% 39.0%

$ 115.08 $ 31.57 264.5% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 201.68 $ 145.67 38.4%

76.9% 55.6% 21.3%

$ 155.12 $ 80.98 91.6% Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 285.74 $ 209.96 36.1%

90.2% 60.1% 30.1%

$ 257.78 $ 126.27 104.1% Henderson Park Resort (2) 216 $ 437.94 $ 243.42 79.9%

55.9% 27.6% 28.3%

$ 244.88 $ 67.22 264.3% Henderson Park Inn (3) 37 $ 575.63 $ 486.33 18.4%

82.8% 84.4% (1.6)%

$ 476.67 $ 410.38 16.2% Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 204.39 $ 174.04 17.4%

60.2% 23.5% 36.7%

$ 122.97 $ 40.82 201.2% Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 236.55 $ 154.13 53.5%

60.8% 21.8% 39.0%

$ 143.78 $ 33.65 327.3% Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 204.33 $ 154.35 32.4%

57.0% 19.1% 37.9%

$ 116.51 $ 29.54 294.4% Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 158.29 $ 222.62 (28.9)%

44.5% 23.5% 21.0%

$ 70.38 $ 52.42 34.3% Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 169.73 $ 179.93 (5.7)%

58.8% 35.0% 23.8%

$ 99.73 $ 62.97 58.4% JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199 $ 261.17 $ 215.70 21.1%

63.9% 34.1% 29.8%

$ 166.79 $ 73.63 126.5% Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 311.01 $ 234.09 32.9%

66.9% 52.6% 14.3%

$ 208.15 $ 123.14 69.0% L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 920.04 $ 672.88 36.7%

80.0% 64.2% 15.8%

$ 736.34 $ 432.27 70.3% Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 384.58 $ 272.86 40.9%

84.6% 43.6% 41.0%

$ 325.51 $ 118.88 173.8% Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 304.71 $ 231.35 31.7%

71.8% 50.5% 21.3%

$ 218.91 $ 116.87 87.3% Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 308.52 $ 203.60 51.5%

81.5% 47.5% 34.0%

$ 251.36 $ 96.79 159.7% Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 145.42 $ 144.88 0.4%

43.3% 23.0% 20.3%

$ 63.04 $ 33.33 89.1% The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 251.51 $ 189.46 32.8%

54.3% 25.5% 28.8%

$ 136.68 $ 48.29 183.0% The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort 344 $ 356.33 $ 354.89 0.4%

45.2% 33.7% 11.5%

$ 161.20 $ 119.48 34.9% The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 484.40 $ 384.80 25.9%

45.0% 49.7% (4.7)%

$ 217.76 $ 191.20 13.9% The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 360.12 $ 239.40 50.4%

59.2% 29.2% 30.0%

$ 213.28 $ 69.95 204.9% Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 196.14 $ 182.76 7.3%

44.6% 19.0% 25.6%

$ 87.51 $ 34.73 152.0% Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 242.16 $ 212.84 13.8%

60.3% 41.8% 18.5%

$ 146.01 $ 88.96 64.1% Westin San Diego Downtown 436 $ 159.11 $ 168.15 (5.4)%

52.5% 35.7% 16.8%

$ 83.49 $ 60.04 39.1% Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 150.37 $ 176.61 (14.9)%

29.5% 19.6% 9.9%

$ 44.34 $ 34.65 28.0% Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 155.68 $ 168.14 (7.4)%

53.6% 29.9% 23.7%

$ 83.37 $ 50.31 65.7% Comparable Total (4) 9,349 $ 243.71 $ 216.83 12.4%

51.2% 28.2% 23.0%

$ 124.74 $ 61.19 103.9%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 353.06 $ 288.03 22.6%

62.9% 38.5% 24.4%

$ 222.09 $ 110.81 100.4%





(1) Hotel was acquired on July 29, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 29, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and July 29, 2020 to December 31, 2020. (2) Hotel was acquired on December 23, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from December 23, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and December 23, 2020 to December 31, 2020. (3) Hotel was acquired on July 30, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and July 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020. (4) Comparable total includes the pre-acquisition operating results of the three hotels acquired in 2021 and excludes the two hotels sold in 2021.







Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number

of Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019

YTD 2021 YTD 2019 B/(W) 2019



















































Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 113.77 $ 165.41 (31.2)%

44.9% 71.0% (26.1)%

$ 51.14 $ 117.46 (56.5)% Bethesda Marriott Suites 272 $ 113.93 $ 175.72 (35.2)%

34.6% 72.6% (38.0)%

$ 39.37 $ 127.58 (69.1)% Bourbon Orleans Hotel (1) 218 $ 219.19 $ 211.19 3.8%

55.3% 79.2% (23.9)%

$ 121.25 $ 167.23 (27.5)% Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 652.13 $ 466.43 39.8%

45.5% 64.8% (19.3)%

$ 296.95 $ 302.02 (1.7)% Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 197.29 $ 227.32 (13.2)%

31.2% 73.0% (41.8)%

$ 61.53 $ 165.98 (62.9)% Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 156.54 $ 198.23 (21.0)%

60.0% 78.4% (18.4)%

$ 93.99 $ 155.50 (39.6)% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 211.93 $ 259.33 (18.3)%

54.3% 88.1% (33.8)%

$ 115.08 $ 228.35 (49.6)% Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 201.68 $ 261.60 (22.9)%

76.9% 96.1% (19.2)%

$ 155.12 $ 251.32 (38.3)% Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 285.74 $ 210.68 35.6%

90.2% 89.7% 0.5%

$ 257.78 $ 189.07 36.3% Henderson Beach Resort (2) 216 $ 437.94 $ 212.53 106.1%

55.9% 27.0% 28.9%

$ 244.88 $ 57.37 326.8% Henderson Park Inn (3) 37 $ 575.63 $ 448.08 28.5%

82.8% 73.4% 9.4%

$ 476.67 $ 329.12 44.8% Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall 403 $ 204.39 $ 301.21 (32.1)%

60.2% 88.5% (28.3)%

$ 122.97 $ 266.64 (53.9)% Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain 258 $ 236.55 $ 190.61 24.1%

60.8% 81.1% (20.3)%

$ 143.78 $ 154.50 (6.9)% Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 204.33 $ 255.13 (19.9)%

57.0% 98.6% (41.6)%

$ 116.51 $ 251.68 (53.7)% Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 158.29 $ 241.09 (34.3)%

44.5% 80.2% (35.7)%

$ 70.38 $ 193.28 (63.6)% Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 169.73 $ 187.43 (9.4)%

58.8% 82.7% (23.9)%

$ 99.73 $ 155.00 (35.7)% JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek 199 $ 261.17 $ 253.48 3.0%

63.9% 72.4% (8.5)%

$ 166.79 $ 183.45 (9.1)% Kimpton Shorebreak Resort 157 $ 311.01 $ 259.74 19.7%

66.9% 76.0% (9.1)%

$ 208.15 $ 197.50 5.4% L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 920.04 $ 627.73 46.6%

80.0% 78.1% 1.9%

$ 736.34 $ 489.99 50.3% Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 384.58 $ 260.28 47.8%

84.6% 74.8% 9.8%

$ 325.51 $ 194.70 67.2% Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 304.71 $ 249.86 22.0%

71.8% 75.6% (3.8)%

$ 218.91 $ 188.99 15.8% Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel 167 $ 308.52 $ 263.88 16.9%

81.5% 84.2% (2.7)%

$ 251.36 $ 222.23 13.1% Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 145.42 $ 172.21 (15.6)%

43.3% 68.5% (25.2)%

$ 63.04 $ 117.88 (46.5)% The Gwen Hotel 311 $ 251.51 $ 258.98 (2.9)%

54.3% 83.5% (29.2)%

$ 136.68 $ 216.13 (36.8)% The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort 344 $ 356.33 $ 307.45 15.9%

45.2% 62.1% (16.9)%

$ 161.20 $ 190.86 (15.5)% The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 484.40 $ 322.45 50.2%

45.0% 61.7% (16.7)%

$ 217.76 $ 198.80 9.5% The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 360.12 $ 308.37 16.8%

59.2% 73.7% (14.5)%

$ 213.28 $ 227.27 (6.2)% Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 196.14 $ 249.76 (21.5)%

44.6% 77.4% (32.8)%

$ 87.51 $ 193.34 (54.7)% Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 433 $ 242.16 $ 202.58 19.5%

60.3% 82.4% (22.1)%

$ 146.01 $ 166.99 (12.6)% Westin San Diego Downtown 436 $ 159.11 $ 190.09 (16.3)%

52.5% 79.0% (26.5)%

$ 83.49 $ 150.12 (44.4)% Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 150.37 $ 206.61 (27.2)%

29.5% 86.3% (56.8)%

$ 44.34 $ 178.26 (75.1)% Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 155.68 $ 186.10 (16.3)%

53.6% 74.5% (20.9)%

$ 83.37 $ 138.67 (39.9)% Comparable Total (4) 9,349 $ 243.71 $ 238.10 2.4%

51.2% 77.7% (26.5)%

$ 124.74 $ 184.95 (32.6)%

























Resorts - 15 Hotels 2,686 $ 353.06 $ 273.02 29.3%

62.9% 75.5% (12.6)%

$ 222.09 $ 206.20 7.7%





(1) Hotel was acquired on July 29, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 29, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and July 29, 2019 to December 31, 2019. (2) Hotel was acquired on December 23, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from December 23, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and December 23, 2019 to December 31, 2019. (3) Hotel was acquired on July 30, 2021. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from July 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and July 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019. (4) Comparable total includes the pre-acquisition operating results of the two hotels acquired in 2021 and excludes the two hotels sold in 2021.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Fourth Quarter 2021



Days of

Operation



Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 2,466

$ 472 $ 337 $ — $ — $ 809 Bethesda Marriott Suites

92 $ 1,778

$ (2,224) $ 546 $ — $ 1,489 $ (189) Bourbon Orleans Hotel

92 $ 3,306

$ 361 $ 807 $ — $ 7 $ 1,175 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 11,833

$ 1,756 $ 1,884 $ — $ 94 $ 3,734 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 16,085

$ (2,764) $ 4,063 $ 6 $ (397) $ 908 Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 1,995

$ 298 $ 377 $ — $ — $ 675 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 4,232

$ (575) $ 331 $ — $ 253 $ 9 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 7,077

$ 174 $ 501 $ 929 $ — $ 1,604 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 3,288

$ 1,039 $ 268 $ — $ — $ 1,307 Henderson Beach Resort

9 $ 788

$ 212 $ — $ — $ — $ 212 Henderson Park Inn

92 $ 1,864

$ 414 $ 214 $ — $ — $ 628 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 7,600

$ 1,160 $ 1,057 $ — $ — $ 2,217 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 4,703

$ 1,156 $ 569 $ — $ — $ 1,725 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 6,391

$ 650 $ 641 $ — $ — $ 1,291 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 1,172

$ (409) $ 307 $ — $ — $ (102) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 5,303

$ 716 $ 671 $ — $ 282 $ 1,669 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

92 $ 5,683

$ (226) $ 786 $ 661 $ 5 $ 1,226 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 4,248

$ 673 $ 410 $ — $ — $ 1,083 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 9,894

$ 2,886 $ 417 $ — $ — $ 3,303 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 6,697

$ 1,797 $ 745 $ — $ — $ 2,542 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 2,793

$ 762 $ 86 $ — $ 42 $ 890 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 5,638

$ 1,787 $ 460 $ — $ — $ 2,247 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 4,861

$ 13 $ 508 $ 513 $ 11 $ 1,045 The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 7,860

$ (1,111) $ 1,088 $ — $ — $ (23) The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort

92 $ 8,210

$ (2) $ 1,144 $ — $ — $ 1,142 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 1,816

$ 578 $ 428 $ — $ — $ 1,006 The Lexington Hotel

— $ —

$ (12) $ — $ — $ — $ (12) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 6,857

$ 754 $ 624 $ 268 $ — $ 1,646 Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 15,547

$ (2,344) $ 2,490 $ 2,083 $ (122) $ 2,107 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 13,144

$ 1,848 $ 1,083 $ — $ — $ 2,931 Westin San Diego Downtown

92 $ 4,904

$ (398) $ 801 $ 600 $ — $ 1,003 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 3,289

$ (1,902) $ 1,003 $ 611 $ — $ (288) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 8,612

$ 1,287 $ 1,108 $ 748 $ 2 $ 3,145 Total



$ 189,934

$ 8,826 $ 25,754 $ 6,419 $ 1,666 $ 42,668 Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 6,867

$ (647) $ 1,076 $ — $ — $ 429 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ —

$ 12 $ — $ — $ — $ 12 Comparable Total



$ 196,801

$ 8,191 $ 26,830 $ 6,419 $ 1,666 $ 43,109





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Henderson Beach Resort from October 1, 2021 to December 22, 2021. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Fourth Quarter 2020



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Depreciation Plus: Interest Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 534

$ (782) $ 355 $ — $ — $ (427) Bethesda Marriott Suites

92 $ 526

$ (2,668) $ 518 $ — $ 1,503 $ (647) Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 3,876

$ (1,968) $ 1,839 $ — $ 94 $ (35) Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 1,520

$ (3,966) $ 4,122 $ 79 $ (397) $ (162) Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 600

$ (543) $ 376 $ — $ — $ (167) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

— $ 45

$ (1,909) $ 330 $ — $ 253 $ (1,326) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 1,122

$ (3,483) $ 473 $ 948 $ — $ (2,062) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 1,920

$ 199 $ 266 $ — $ — $ 465 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 1,178

$ (2,228) $ 1,200 $ — $ — $ (1,028) Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 928

$ (700) $ 638 $ — $ — $ (62) Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

— $ (104)

$ (2,347) $ 844 $ — $ — $ (1,503) Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 184

$ (858) $ 309 $ — $ — $ (549) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 1,845

$ (899) $ 672 $ 28 $ 286 $ 87 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

92 $ 2,247

$ (1,734) $ 789 $ 675 $ 6 $ (264) Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 2,216

$ (109) $ 410 $ — $ — $ 301 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 7,897

$ 2,856 $ 646 $ — $ — $ 3,502 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 2,624

$ 391 $ 171 $ — $ — $ 562 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,749

$ 529 $ 85 $ — $ 42 $ 656 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 2,301

$ 115 $ 460 $ — $ — $ 575 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 1,623

$ (1,345) $ 548 $ 533 $ — $ (264) The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 1,320

$ (1,625) $ 1,097 $ — $ — $ (528) The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort

92 $ 4,835

$ (4) $ 1,110 $ — $ — $ 1,106 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 1,999

$ (29) $ 416 $ — $ — $ 387 The Lexington Hotel

— $ 73

$ (5,060) $ 1,977 $ 6 $ 8 $ (3,069) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 2,005

$ (1,414) $ 507 $ 273 $ — $ (634) Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 2,269

$ (5,260) $ 2,552 $ 2,128 $ (60) $ (640) Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 6,041

$ (1,051) $ 1,074 $ — $ — $ 23 Westin San Diego Downtown

92 $ 1,701

$ (2,348) $ 1,076 $ 617 $ — $ (655) Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 409

$ (2,971) $ 1,319 $ 635 $ — $ (1,017) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 3,564

$ (2,126) $ 1,140 $ 765 $ 2 $ (219) Total



$ 59,047

$ (43,337) $ 27,319 $ 6,687 $ 1,737 $ (7,595) Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 7,477

$ (1,628) $ 1,639 $ — $ — $ 11 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (73)

$ 5,060 $ (1,977) $ (6) $ (8) $ 3,069 Comparable Total



$ 66,451

$ (39,905) $ 26,981 $ 6,681 $ 1,729 $ (4,515)





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, Henderson Park Inn and Henderson Beach Resort from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Fourth Quarter 2019



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus: Interest Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92 $ 4,627

$ 1,159 $ 407 $ — $ — $ 1,566 Bethesda Marriott Suites

92 $ 4,288

$ (660) $ 468 $ — $ 1,516 $ 1,324 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

92 $ 10,010

$ 924 $ 1,814 $ — $ 94 $ 2,832 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92 $ 29,038

$ 4,750 $ 4,248 $ 5 $ (397) $ 8,606 Courtyard Denver Downtown

92 $ 2,425

$ 726 $ 325 $ — $ — $ 1,051 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92 $ 4,770

$ 545 $ 451 $ — $ 253 $ 1,249 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92 $ 9,211

$ 1,385 $ 704 $ 965 $ — $ 3,054 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

92 $ 2,420

$ 412 $ 238 $ — $ — $ 650 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92 $ 10,002

$ 2,660 $ 1,223 $ — $ — $ 3,883 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

92 $ 4,542

$ 1,217 $ 501 $ — $ — $ 1,718 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92 $ 8,153

$ 2,185 $ 840 $ — $ — $ 3,025 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92 $ 2,254

$ 320 $ 285 $ — $ — $ 605 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92 $ 6,693

$ 1,159 $ 681 $ 38 $ 293 $ 2,171 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

92 $ 5,049

$ (235) $ 823 $ 688 $ 6 $ 1,282 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

92 $ 3,661

$ 246 $ 439 $ — $ 40 $ 725 L'Auberge de Sedona

92 $ 7,610

$ 1,936 $ 594 $ — $ — $ 2,530 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

92 $ 2,989

$ (177) $ 534 $ — $ — $ 357 Orchards Inn Sedona

92 $ 1,840

$ 176 $ 238 $ — $ 42 $ 456 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

92 $ 4,172

$ 1,225 $ 423 $ — $ (32) $ 1,616 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92 $ 7,968

$ 1,676 $ 549 $ 603 $ — $ 2,828 The Gwen Hotel

92 $ 8,722

$ 1,156 $ 1,157 $ — $ — $ 2,313 The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort

92 $ 8,139

$ 764 $ 1,098 $ — $ — $ 1,862 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

92 $ 1,904

$ (176) $ 411 $ — $ — $ 235 The Lexington Hotel

92 $ 21,013

$ 2,524 $ 3,610 $ 6 $ 8 $ 6,148 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

92 $ 5,622

$ 537 $ 505 $ 279 $ — $ 1,321 Westin Boston Seaport District

92 $ 22,364

$ 796 $ 2,551 $ 2,171 $ (60) $ 5,458 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92 $ 12,746

$ 1,860 $ 1,634 $ — $ — $ 3,494 Westin San Diego Downtown

92 $ 7,227

$ 170 $ 1,151 $ 633 $ — $ 1,954 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92 $ 8,004

$ 444 $ 1,370 $ 658 $ — $ 2,472 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92 $ 10,056

$ 781 $ 1,033 $ 781 $ 2 $ 2,597 Total



$ 237,519

$ 30,485 $ 30,305 $ 6,827 $ 1,765 $ 69,416 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 10,570

$ (492) $ 1,639 $ — $ — $ 1,147 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (21,013)

$ (2,524) $ (3,610) $ (6) $ (8) $ (6,148) Comparable Total



$ 227,076

$ 27,469 $ 28,334 $ 6,821 $ 1,757 $ 64,415





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, Henderson Park Inn and Henderson Beach Resort from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Year to Date 2021



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus:

Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense Plus:

Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

365 $ 7,840

$ 164 $ 1,373 $ — $ — $ 1,537 Bethesda Marriott Suites

365 $ 4,897

$ (9,707) $ 2,116 $ — $ 5,976 $ (1,615) Bourbon Orleans Hotel

156 $ 4,951

$ 270 $ 1,350 $ — $ 11 $ 1,631 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

365 $ 33,511

$ 2,641 $ 7,583 $ — $ 375 $ 10,599 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

263 $ 38,629

$ (13,058) $ 16,310 $ 59 $ (1,589) $ 1,722 Courtyard Denver Downtown

365 $ 7,036

$ 994 $ 1,512 $ — $ — $ 2,506 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

214 $ 8,212

$ (4,759) $ 1,317 $ — $ 1,014 $ (2,428) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

365 $ 18,617

$ (5,052) $ 1,940 $ 3,716 $ — $ 604 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

365 $ 13,523

$ 5,028 $ 1,075 $ — $ — $ 6,103 Henderson Beach Resort

9 $ 788

$ 212 $ — $ — $ — $ 212 Henderson Park Inn

155 $ 3,677

$ 1,110 $ 365 $ — $ — $ 1,475 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

365 $ 19,999

$ (1,475) $ 4,251 $ — $ — $ 2,776 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

365 $ 15,188

$ 3,342 $ 2,389 $ — $ — $ 5,731 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

243 $ 12,260

$ (4,305) $ 3,086 $ — $ — $ (1,219) Hotel Emblem San Francisco

365 $ 2,971

$ (2,070) $ 1,229 $ — $ — $ (841) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

365 $ 14,794

$ (202) $ 2,697 $ — $ 1,133 $ 3,628 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

365 $ 19,613

$ (1,045) $ 3,137 $ 2,645 $ 19 $ 4,756 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

365 $ 17,349

$ 4,092 $ 1,645 $ — $ — $ 5,737 L'Auberge de Sedona

365 $ 33,791

$ 10,696 $ 1,701 $ — $ — $ 12,397 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

365 $ 27,639

$ 10,845 $ 2,905 $ — $ — $ 13,750 Orchards Inn Sedona

365 $ 9,285

$ 2,664 $ 332 $ — $ 168 $ 3,164 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

365 $ 19,129

$ 5,806 $ 1,838 $ — $ — $ 7,644 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

365 $ 16,356

$ (194) $ 2,064 $ 2,068 $ 32 $ 3,970 The Gwen Hotel

365 $ 23,517

$ (2,022) $ 4,361 $ — $ — $ 2,339 The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort

365 $ 26,393

$ 3,210 $ 4,163 $ — $ — $ 7,373 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

365 $ 9,844

$ 2,745 $ 1,696 $ — $ — $ 4,441 The Lexington Hotel

— $ 60

$ (6,629) $ 1,925 $ 13 $ 16 $ (4,675) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

365 $ 21,478

$ 1,474 $ 2,253 $ 1,067 $ — $ 4,794 Westin Boston Seaport District

365 $ 37,211

$ (18,188) $ 10,097 $ 8,333 $ (490) $ (248) Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

365 $ 48,956

$ 8,144 $ 4,303 $ — $ — $ 12,447 Westin San Diego Downtown

365 $ 16,676

$ (2,740) $ 3,268 $ 2,406 $ — $ 2,934 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

365 $ 7,953

$ (9,528) $ 4,231 $ 2,459 $ — $ (2,838) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

365 $ 24,991

$ (2,764) $ 4,451 $ 2,995 $ 8 $ 4,690 Total



$ 567,134

$ (20,301) $ 102,963 $ 25,761 $ 6,673 $ 115,143 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 44,664

$ 3,631 $ 5,617 $ — $ — $ 9,248 Less: Sold Hotels (2)



$ (60)

$ 6,629 $ (1,925) $ (13) $ (16) $ 4,675 Comparable Total



$ 611,738

$ (10,041) $ 106,655 $ 25,748 $ 6,657 $ 129,066





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2021 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2021 to July 29, 2021 and Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2021 to December 22, 2021. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Year to Date 2020



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus: Interest Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel Adjusted

EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

366 $ 5,227

$ (1,965) $ 1,446 $ — $ — $ (519) Bethesda Marriott Suites

366 $ 4,081

$ (10,458) $ 2,245 $ — $ 6,024 $ (2,189) Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

267 $ 15,295

$ (7,731) $ 7,385 $ — $ 375 $ 29 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

222 $ 15,979

$ (29,941) $ 16,681 $ 249 $ (1,589) $ (14,600) Courtyard Denver Downtown

293 $ 2,938

$ (1,710) $ 1,469 $ — $ — $ (241) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

86 $ 2,421

$ (7,547) $ 1,441 $ — $ 1,014 $ (5,092) Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

366 $ 9,792

$ (10,092) $ 2,251 $ 3,823 $ — $ (4,018) Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Havana Cabana Key West

296 $ 6,752

$ 567 $ 1,065 $ — $ — $ 1,632 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

236 $ 7,767

$ (7,451) $ 4,886 $ — $ — $ (2,565) Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

259 $ 3,760

$ (3,366) $ 2,271 $ — $ — $ (1,095) Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

88 $ 3,172

$ (8,689) $ 3,380 $ — $ — $ (5,309) Hotel Emblem San Francisco

271 $ 2,247

$ (2,292) $ 1,271 $ — $ — $ (1,021) Hotel Palomar Phoenix

284 $ 9,881

$ (2,418) $ 2,689 $ 144 $ 1,152 $ 1,567 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

295 $ 8,291

$ (6,934) $ 2,912 $ 2,706 $ 24 $ (1,292) Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

366 $ 10,517

$ 534 $ 1,641 $ — $ 27 $ 2,202 L'Auberge de Sedona

366 $ 20,540

$ 3,819 $ 2,646 $ — $ — $ 6,465 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

296 $ 10,133

$ (617) $ 2,198 $ — $ — $ 1,581 Orchards Inn Sedona

321 $ 4,404

$ 142 $ 462 $ — $ 168 $ 772 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

328 $ 7,403

$ (617) $ 1,738 $ — $ (85) $ 1,036 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

366 $ 10,289

$ (3,869) $ 2,211 $ 2,244 $ — $ 586 The Gwen Hotel

295 $ 8,192

$ (7,415) $ 4,424 $ — $ — $ (2,991) The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort

282 $ 21,247

$ 469 $ 4,457 $ — $ — $ 4,926 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

292 $ 8,662

$ 874 $ 1,668 $ — $ — $ 2,542 The Lexington Hotel

88 $ 8,930

$ (24,290) $ 11,085 $ 25 $ 32 $ (13,148) The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

264 $ 7,939

$ (5,573) $ 1,882 $ 1,095 $ — $ (2,596) Westin Boston Seaport District

204 $ 19,820

$ (24,453) $ 10,314 $ 8,533 $ (240) $ (5,846) Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

366 $ 29,116

$ 608 $ 4,336 $ — $ — $ 4,944 Westin San Diego Downtown

366 $ 13,384

$ (5,731) $ 4,461 $ 2,478 $ — $ 1,208 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

366 $ 6,431

$ (11,290) $ 5,278 $ 2,560 $ — $ (3,452) Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

366 $ 14,878

$ (8,616) $ 4,523 $ 3,067 $ 8 $ (1,018) Total



$ 299,488

$ (186,052) $ 114,716 $ 26,924 $ 6,910 $ (37,502) Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 34,095

$ (3,652) $ 6,554 $ — $ — $ 2,902 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (8,930)

$ 24,290 $ (11,085) $ (25) $ (32) $ 13,148 Comparable Total



$ 324,653

$ (165,414) $ 110,185 $ 26,899 $ 6,878 $ (21,452)





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, Henderson Park Inn and Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Year to Date 2019



Days of

Operation Total Revenues

Net Income /

(Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus: Interest Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel Adjusted

EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

365 $ 19,586

$ 5,050 $ 1,796 $ — $ — $ 6,846 Bethesda Marriott Suites

365 $ 17,339

$ (2,691) $ 1,890 $ — $ 6,068 $ 5,267 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

365 $ 40,610

$ 3,298 $ 7,371 $ — $ 315 $ 10,984 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

365 $ 112,262

$ 16,876 $ 16,710 $ 116 $ (1,589) $ 32,113 Courtyard Denver Downtown

365 $ 11,306

$ 4,133 $ 1,206 $ — $ — $ 5,339 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

365 $ 16,187

$ 26 $ 1,781 $ — $ 1,014 $ 2,821 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

365 $ 30,424

$ 1,315 $ 2,781 $ 3,856 $ — $ 7,952 Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

— $ —

$ 8,799 $ — $ — $ — $ 8,799 Havana Cabana Key West

365 $ 9,771

$ 2,447 $ 979 $ — $ — $ 3,426 Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

365 $ 42,339

$ 11,784 $ 4,931 $ — $ — $ 16,715 Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

365 $ 18,572

$ 5,134 $ 2,002 $ — $ — $ 7,136 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

365 $ 26,375

$ 3,916 $ 3,349 $ — $ — $ 7,265 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

365 $ 7,904

$ 643 $ 1,153 $ — $ — $ 1,796 Hotel Palomar Phoenix

365 $ 24,701

$ 3,478 $ 2,671 $ 154 $ 1,177 $ 7,480 JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek

365 $ 19,429

$ (1,179) $ 2,798 $ 2,751 $ 24 $ 4,394 Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

365 $ 17,365

$ 3,832 $ 1,485 $ — $ 162 $ 5,479 L'Auberge de Sedona

365 $ 26,868

$ 5,623 $ 2,119 $ — $ — $ 7,742 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

365 $ 15,895

$ 3,380 $ 1,567 $ — $ — $ 4,947 Orchards Inn Sedona

365 $ 7,730

$ 1,061 $ 951 $ — $ 168 $ 2,180 Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

365 $ 15,738

$ 4,663 $ 1,665 $ — $ (126) $ 6,202 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

365 $ 31,554

$ 6,796 $ 2,228 $ 2,421 $ — $ 11,445 The Gwen Hotel

365 $ 34,431

$ 5,185 $ 4,442 $ — $ — $ 9,627 The Hythe Vail, a Luxury Collection Resort

365 $ 36,128

$ 6,827 $ 4,133 $ — $ — $ 10,960 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

365 $ 9,522

$ 118 $ 1,590 $ — $ — $ 1,708 The Lexington Hotel

365 $ 68,886

$ 745 $ 14,305 $ 23 $ 32 $ 15,105 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

365 $ 24,645

$ 3,771 $ 2,076 $ 1,119 $ — $ 6,966 Westin Boston Seaport District

365 $ 93,355

$ 7,082 $ 9,817 $ 8,677 $ (240) $ 25,336 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

365 $ 50,992

$ 9,083 $ 6,487 $ — $ — $ 15,570 Westin San Diego Downtown

365 $ 33,560

$ 4,939 $ 4,548 $ 2,534 $ — $ 12,021 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

365 $ 33,242

$ 2,518 $ 5,319 $ 2,643 $ — $ 10,480 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

365 $ 41,375

$ 6,378 $ 3,960 $ 3,120 $ 8 $ 13,466 Total



$ 938,091

$ 135,030 $ 118,110 $ 27,414 $ 7,013 $ 287,443 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)



$ 50,618

$ 3,131 $ 6,554 $ — $ — $ 9,685 Less: Sold Hotels (3)



$ (68,886)

$ (9,544) $ (14,305) $ (23) $ (32) $ (23,904) Comparable Total



$ 919,823

$ 128,617 $ 110,359 $ 27,391 $ 6,981 $ 273,224





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities. (2) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, Henderson Park Inn and Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. (3) Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.





