DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Feb 21, 2023, 07:30 ET

Full Year 2022 Revenues 6.8% Above 2019

RevPAR Exceeds 2019 for 11th Consecutive Month

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 35 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income was $18.4 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.07.
  • Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $256.9 million, a 22.6% increase over 2021 and a 9.5% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $195.99, an 18.4% increase over 2021 and a 6.7% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $77.0 million, a 61.8% increase over 2021 and a 17.0% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.96%, a 724 basis point increase over 2021 and a 192 basis point increase over 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $67.4 million, a 95.9% increase over 2021 and a 7.5% increase over 2019.
  • Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $48.0 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.23.
  • Share Repurchases: In October 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share.
  • Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas for a net purchase price of $75.8 million on November 21, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income was $109.7 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.47.
  • Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $1.0 billion, a 54.8% increase over 2021 and a 7.0% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $198.37, a 50.6% increase over 2021 and a 5.5% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $319.8 million, a 121.9% increase over 2021 and a 13.6% increase over 2019.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.36%, a 947 basis point increase over 2021 and a 184 basis point increase over 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $280.6 million, a 236.0% increase over 2021 and a 7.8% increase over 2019.
  • Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $215.9 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $1.01.
  • Hotel Acquisitions: The Company completed three transactions for a total of $174 million of high-quality, unencumbered, independent resorts in 2022
  • Credit Facility Refinancing: In September 2022, the Company successfully completed a $1.2 billion refinancing of its primary unsecured credit facility to address its near-term debt maturities.
  • Dividends: The Company reinstated its quarterly common dividend, declaring $0.09 per common share in 2022.

"DiamondRock's portfolio delivered record-setting revenues and hotel profit margins in 2022," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "These outstanding results were enabled by our multi-year strategy to invest in the right types of hotels and resorts in the right types of markets for today's traveler. We continue to see encouraging travel trends throughout our portfolio. For 2023, we expect U.S. hotel industry demand will likely reach 1.3 billion occupied room nights, surpassing pre-pandemic 2019."  

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include all hotels currently owned, except the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which opened in April 2021, for all periods presented.  See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.

Quarter Ended December 31,

Change From

2022

2021

2019

2021

2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)

Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR

$            291.05

$            270.21

$            244.35

7.7 %

19.1 %

Occupancy

67.3 %

61.2 %

75.1 %

6.1 %

(7.8) %

RevPAR

$            195.99

$            165.47

$            183.60

18.4 %

6.7 %

Total RevPAR

$            293.64

$            239.93

$            268.73

22.4 %

9.3 %

Revenues

$              256.9

$              209.5

$              234.6

22.6 %

9.5 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$                77.0

$                47.6

$                65.8

61.8 %

17.0 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.96 %

22.72 %

28.04 %

724 bps

192 bps

Available Rooms

875,012

873,264

872,896

1,748

2,116







Actual Operating Results (2)





Revenues

$              255.1

$              189.9

$              237.5

34.3 %

7.4 %

Net income (loss)

$                18.4

$                 (2.9)

$              134.6

734.5 %

(86.3) %

Income (loss) per diluted share

$                0.07

$               (0.03)

$                0.66

333.3 %

(89.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$                67.4

$                34.4

$                62.7

95.9 %

7.5 %

Adjusted FFO

$                48.0

$                19.1

$                54.7

151.3 %

(12.2) %

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

$                0.23

$                0.09

$                0.27

155.6 %

(14.8) %

Year Ended December 31,

Change From

2022

2021

2019

2021

2019

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)

Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR

$            290.21

$            255.40

$            242.03

13.6 %

19.9 %

Occupancy

68.4 %

51.6 %

77.7 %

16.8 %

(9.3) %

RevPAR

$            198.37

$            131.74

$            188.07

50.6 %

5.5 %

Total RevPAR

$            294.03

$            190.11

$            275.36

54.7 %

6.8 %

Revenues

$           1,019.8

$              658.6

$              953.3

54.8 %

7.0 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$              319.8

$              144.1

$              281.4

121.9 %

13.6 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.36 %

21.89 %

29.52 %

947 bps

184 bps

Available Rooms

3,468,479

3,464,371

3,462,080

4,108

6,399







Actual Operating Results (2)





Revenues

$           1,001.5

$              567.1

$              938.1

76.6 %

6.8 %

Net income (loss)

$              109.7

$             (195.4)

$              184.2

156.1 %

(40.4) %

Income (loss) per diluted share

$                0.47

$               (0.96)

$                0.90

149.0 %

(47.8) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$              280.6

$                83.5

$              260.4

236.0 %

7.8 %

Adjusted FFO

$              215.9

$                26.3

$              217.0

720.9 %

(0.5) %

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

$                1.01

$                0.12

$                1.07

741.7 %

(5.6) %


(1)

Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022 and exclude the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.  The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.


(2)

Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.

The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio:  

January
2022

February
2022

March
2022

April
2022

May
2022

June
2022

Number of Hotels

34

34

34

34

34

34

Number of Rooms

9,494

9,494

9,494

9,494

9,494

9,511

Occupancy

41.4 %

58.0 %

68.5 %

72.5 %

72.9 %

79.3 %

ADR

$250.66

$287.85

$300.47

$295.36

$300.86

$305.36

RevPAR

$103.66

$166.95

$205.78

$214.06

$219.43

$242.27

Total RevPAR

$160.52

$249.28

$306.36

$311.60

$322.69

$350.33

2022 vs 2019

Occupancy change in bps

(2,205) bps

(1,623) bps

(1,050) bps

(868) bps

(732) bps

(626) bps

ADR % change

22.2 %

29.8 %

22.3 %

18.0 %

16.6 %

19.6 %

RevPAR % change

(20.3) %

1.4 %

6.0 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

10.8 %

Total RevPAR % change

(20.5) %

(1.3) %

7.1 %

5.4 %

7.8 %

10.9 %

July
2022

August
2022

September
2022

October
2022

November
2022

December
2022





Number of Hotels

34

34

34

34

34

34

Number of Rooms

9,511

9,511

9,511

9,511

9,511

9,511

Occupancy

74.9 %

74.5 %

75.9 %

74.9 %

66.6 %

60.5 %

ADR

$288.71

$263.45

$299.65

$310.58

$273.78

$285.27

RevPAR

$216.29

$196.34

$227.40

$232.50

$182.29

$172.73

Total RevPAR

$311.60

$289.52

$334.77

$343.91

$277.96

$258.55

2022 vs 2019





Occupancy change in bps

(744) bps

(681) bps

(383) bps

(657) bps

(864) bps

(821) bps

ADR % change

21.7 %

15.2 %

15.7 %

16.9 %

19.1 %

21.6 %

RevPAR % change

10.7 %

5.5 %

10.1 %

7.5 %

5.4 %

7.1 %

Total RevPAR % change

12.8 %

9.6 %

12.7 %

8.6 %

7.4 %

12.2 %

Hotel Acquisition

On November 21, 2022, the Company purchased the 40-room Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas for a net purchase price of $75.8 million.  The luxury waterfront, all-inclusive wellness resort has extensive spa services, water sports, dining and experiential activities.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $67.7 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the year ended December 31, 2022.  Significant projects in 2022 included the following:

  • Hotel Clio: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 to rebrand the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as the Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel.
  • Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company completed a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel.

The Company expects to spend $100 million to $115 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2023, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2022.  Significant projects in 2023 include the following:

  • Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company commenced a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property with completion expected in mid-2023.
  • Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain: The Company has commenced a repositioning of the hotel to rebrand it as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and includes a new restaurant concept by a well-known and award-winning chef.

Credit Facility Refinancing

The Company entered into an amendment and restatement of its existing $750 million credit facility, increasing the total credit facility to $1.2 billion and extending the Company's maturity schedule on September 27, 2022. The credit facility is comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility, a $300 million term loan with a maturity in January 2026, inclusive of a one-year extension option, and a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028.  The revolving credit facility matures in September 2027, inclusive of two six-month extension options.  The facilities bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over the applicable adjusted term SOFR.  Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.

The Company utilized the proceeds from the term loans to repay the $350 million term loan in the prior facility, the $50 million term loan facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2023 and the $150 million that was outstanding on its revolving credit facility.  During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company utilized the remaining proceeds to repay $178.1 million of mortgage loans encumbering the Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Westin Washington D.C. City Center, The Lodge at Sonoma Resort and the Westin San Diego Bayview, which were all scheduled to mature in 2023.  The Company has no debt maturities until August 2024.  

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the year with $589.5 million of liquidity, comprised of $67.6 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $121.9 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and full capacity on its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility.  As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $387.7 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt and $800.0 million of unsecured term loans.  

Share Repurchase Program

On September 29, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $200 million share repurchase program through February 28, 2025.  During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.81 per share for a total purchase price of $12.3 million.  The Company has $187.7 million of remaining authorized capacity under the share repurchase program.

Dividends

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share, which is comprised of its recurring quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share and a special dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend was paid on January 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022.  The dividend was paid on December 30, 2022.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet.  Interested individuals are requested to register for the call by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets.  The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.  For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Property and equipment, net

$                  2,748,476

$                 2,651,444

Right-of-use assets

99,047

100,212

Restricted cash

39,614

36,887

Due from hotel managers

176,708

120,671

Prepaid and other assets

76,131

17,472

Cash and cash equivalents

67,564

38,620

Total assets

$                  3,207,540

$                 2,965,306

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$                      386,655

$                    578,651

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

799,138

398,572

Senior unsecured credit facility


90,000

Total debt

1,185,793

1,067,223




Lease liabilities

110,875

108,605

Due to hotel managers

123,682

85,493

Deferred rent

65,097

60,800

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net

61,069

62,780

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

43,120

51,238

Distributions declared and unpaid

12,946

Deferred income related to key money, net

8,780

8,203

Total liabilities

1,611,362

1,444,342

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;




    8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000
    shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021

48

48

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 209,374,830 and 210,746,895 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

2,094

2,107

Additional paid-in capital

2,288,433

2,293,990

Distributions in excess of earnings

(700,694)

(780,931)

Total stockholders' equity

1,589,881

1,515,214

Noncontrolling interests

6,297

5,750

Total equity

1,596,178

1,520,964

Total liabilities and equity

$                  3,207,540

$                 2,965,306

                

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:






Rooms

$               171,080

$               133,004

$               681,269

$               399,055

Food and beverage

61,940

41,690

238,234

117,742

Other

22,035

15,240

82,000

50,337

Total revenues

255,055

189,934

1,001,503

567,134

Operating Expenses:






Rooms

42,688

34,447

163,062

102,183

Food and beverage

43,703

31,704

163,622

89,795

Other hotel expenses

79,624

73,610

313,949

240,818

Management fees

6,410

3,694

23,439

10,208

Franchise fees

9,471

6,472

32,683

18,665

Depreciation and amortization

27,752

25,754

108,849

102,963

Impairment losses



2,843

126,697

Corporate expenses

9,515

8,762

31,790

32,552

Business interruption insurance income


(705)

(499)

(705)

Total operating expenses, net

219,163

183,738

839,738

723,176








Interest and other expense (income), net

360

(487)

1,404

(947)

Interest expense

15,417

7,797

38,283

37,043

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

68


9,766

  Total other expenses, net

15,845

7,310

49,453

36,096

Income (loss) before income taxes

20,047

(1,114)

112,312

(192,138)

Income tax expense

(1,658)

(1,834)

(2,607)

(3,267)

Net income (loss)

18,389

(2,948)

109,705

(195,405)

Less:  Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(62)

9

(377)

821

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

18,327

(2,939)

109,328

(194,584)

Distributions to preferred stockholders

(2,454)

(2,455)

(9,817)

(9,817)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$                 15,873

$                 (5,394)

$                 99,511

$             (204,401)

Earnings (loss) per share:






Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic

$                      0.08

$                    (0.03)

$                      0.47

$                   (0.96)

Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - diluted

$                      0.07

$                    (0.03)

$                      0.47

$                   (0.96)








Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:






Basic

211,497,277

212,323,852

212,423,873

212,056,923

Diluted

212,439,150

212,323,852

213,188,987

212,056,923

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization.  The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate."  EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets.  The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding:  (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs).  With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control.  We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance.  Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.  We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

  • Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.
  • Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.
  • Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Hotel Acquisition Costs: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Severance Costs: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Hotel Manager Transition Items: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps.  We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):      

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               18,389

$               (2,948)

$             134,583

Interest expense

15,417

7,797

8,320

Income tax expense

1,658

1,834

20,089

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,752

25,754

30,305

EBITDA

63,216

32,437

193,297

Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)

1,659


EBITDAre

64,875

32,437

193,297

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,551

1,666

1,765

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2)



9,079

Gain on property insurance settlement



(144,192)

Hotel manager transition items

916


2,708

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


111

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

68


Severance costs (3)


179

Adjusted EBITDA

$               67,410

$               34,393

$               62,657

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$             109,705

$           (195,405)

$             184,211

Interest expense

38,283

37,043

46,584

Income tax expense

2,607

3,267

22,028

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

108,849

102,963

118,110

EBITDA

259,444

(52,132)

370,933

Impairment losses

2,843

126,697

Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)

1,659


EBITDAre

263,946

74,565

370,933

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

6,226

6,673

7,013

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (2)


1,388

20,524

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


298

Gain on property insurance settlement



(144,192)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,766


2,373

Severance costs (3)

(532)

(37)

Hotel manager transition items

1,164

651

3,758

Adjusted EBITDA

$             280,570

$               83,538

$             260,409


(1)

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021. 

(2)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.

(3)

Consists of severance costs incurred, and adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               18,389

$               (2,948)

$            134,583

Interest expense

15,417

7,797

8,320

Income tax expense

1,658

1,834

20,089

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,752

25,754

30,305

EBITDA

63,216

32,437

193,297

Corporate expenses

9,515

8,762

7,446

Interest and other income, net

(1,299)

(487)

(687)

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


111

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)



9,079

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

68


Loss on sale of hotel properties (2)

1,659


Gain on property insurance settlement



(144,192)

Hotel EBITDA

73,159

40,823

64,943

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,551

1,666

1,765

Hotel manager transition items

916


2,708

Severance costs (3)


179

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$               75,626

$               42,668

$              69,416

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$             109,705

$           (195,405)

$            184,211

Interest expense

38,283

37,043

46,584

Income tax expense

2,607

3,267

22,028

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

108,849

102,963

118,110

EBITDA

259,444

(52,132)

370,933

Corporate expenses

31,790

32,552

28,231

Interest and other income, net

(255)

(947)

(1,197)

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


298

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,766


2,373

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)


1,388

20,524

Impairment losses

2,843

126,697

Loss on sale of hotel properties (2)

1,659


Gain on property insurance settlement



(144,192)

Hotel EBITDA

305,247

107,856

276,672

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

6,226

6,673

7,013

Hotel manager transition items

1,164

651

3,758

Severance costs (2)

(532)

(37)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$             312,105

$             115,143

$            287,443


(1)

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.

(2)

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021.

(3)

Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$               18,389

$               (2,948)

$             134,583

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

27,752

25,754

30,305

Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)

1,659


FFO

47,800

22,806

164,888

Distribution to preferred stockholders

(2,454)

(2,455)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

45,346

20,351

164,888

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,551

1,666

1,765

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


111

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef  (2)



9,079

Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax



(121,525)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

68


Severance costs (3)


179

Hotel manager transition items

916


2,708

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps

88

(3,202)

(2,245)

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$               47,969

$               19,105

$               54,670

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share

$                   0.23

$                   0.09

$                   0.27

     

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Net income (loss)

$             109,705

$           (195,405)

$             184,211

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

108,849

102,963

118,110

Impairment losses, net of tax

2,843

127,282

Loss on sale of hotel properties (1)

1,659


FFO

223,056

34,840

302,321

Distribution to preferred stockholders

(9,817)

(9,817)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

213,239

25,023

302,321

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

6,226

6,673

7,013

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters


298

Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef  (2)


1,388

20,524

Hotel manager transition items

1,164

651

3,758

Gain on property insurance settlement, net of income tax



(121,525)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

9,766


2,373

Severance costs (3)

(532)

(37)

Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps

(13,914)

(7,690)

2,545

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$             215,949

$               26,306

$             217,009

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share

$                   1.01

$                   0.12

$                   1.07


(1) 

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized an incremental loss of $1.7 million due to post-closing adjustments related to hotels sold in 2021.

(2) 

Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.

(3) 

Consists of severance costs incurred, or adjustments thereto, associated with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):         

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Revenues

$       255,055

$       189,934

$       237,519

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)

1,883

19,587

18,067

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)



(21,013)

Comparable Revenues

$       256,938

$       209,521

$       234,573






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$         75,626

$         42,668

$         69,416

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)

1,355

4,923

2,511

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)


12

(6,148)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$         76,981

$         47,603

$         65,779






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.65 %

22.46 %

29.23 %

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29.96 %

22.72 %

28.04 %

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2019

Revenues

$    1,001,503

$       567,134

$       938,091

Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)

18,344

91,544

84,130

Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)


(60)

(68,886)

Comparable Revenues

$    1,019,847

$       658,618

$       953,335






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$       312,105

$       115,143

$       287,443

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)

7,733

24,323

17,885

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)


4,675

(23,904)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$       319,838

$       144,141

$       281,424






Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.16 %

20.30 %

30.64 %

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31.36 %

21.89 %

29.52 %


(1)   

Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021, Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022 and Lake Austin Spa Resort from January 1, 2019 to November 20, 2022.  The pre-acquisition operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort are excluded from all periods as the hotel opened in April 2021.  The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

(2)  

Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information.  The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.

Quarter 1, 2019

Quarter 2, 2019

Quarter 3, 2019

Quarter 4, 2019

Full Year 2019

ADR

$          225.75

$          254.63

$          241.37

$          244.35

$          242.03

Occupancy

72.1 %

82.3 %

81.2 %

75.1 %

77.7 %

RevPAR

$          162.86

$          209.59

$          195.88

$          183.60

$          188.07

Total RevPAR

$          246.70

$          306.75

$          278.99

$          268.73

$          275.36

Revenues (in thousands)

$        210,503

$        264,731

$        243,528

$        234,573

$        953,335

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$          51,767

$          90,392

$          73,486

$          65,779

$        281,424

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24.59 %

34.14 %

30.18 %

28.04 %

29.52 %

Available Rooms

853,274

863,014

872,896

872,896

3,462,080

Quarter 1, 2021

Quarter 2, 2021

Quarter 3, 2021

Quarter 4, 2021

Full Year 2021

ADR

$          240.56

$          247.43

$          254.06

$          270.21

$          255.40

Occupancy

29.7 %

49.4 %

65.5 %

61.2 %

51.6 %

RevPAR

$             71.39

$          122.34

$          166.31

$          165.47

$          131.74

Total RevPAR

$          104.84

$          178.55

$          235.13

$          239.93

$          190.11

Revenues (in thousands)

$          89,542

$        154,224

$        205,331

$        209,521

$        658,618

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$             2,265

$          38,601

$          55,672

$          47,603

$        144,141

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

2.53 %

25.03 %

27.11 %

22.72 %

21.89 %

Available Rooms

854,100

863,743

873,264

873,264

3,464,371

Quarter 1, 2022

Quarter 2, 2022

Quarter 3, 2022

Quarter 4, 2022

Full Year 2022

ADR

$          283.70

$          300.68

$          283.87

$          291.05

$          290.21

Occupancy

55.9 %

74.9 %

75.1 %

67.3 %

68.4 %

RevPAR

$          158.52

$          225.19

$          213.19

$          195.99

$          198.37

Total RevPAR

$          238.37

$          331.56

$          311.71

$          293.64

$          294.03

Revenues (in thousands)

$        203,672

$        286,578

$        272,659

$        256,938

$     1,019,847

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$          53,399

$        103,654

$          85,804

$          76,981

$        319,838

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

26.22 %

36.17 %

31.47 %

29.96 %

31.36 %

Available Rooms

854,442

864,323

874,702

875,012

3,468,479

Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

Enterprise Value




Common equity capitalization (at December 31, 2022 closing price of $8.19/share)

$              1,748,628

Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000

Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,187,734

Cash and cash equivalents

(67,564)

Total enterprise value

$              2,987,798

Share Reconciliation




Common shares outstanding

209,375

Operating partnership units

818

Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

1,357

Share grants under deferred compensation plan

1,958

Combined shares and units

213,508

Debt Summary as of December 31, 2022

(dollars in thousands)

Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Outstanding
Principal

Maturity

Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East

4.40 %

Fixed

76,153

August 2024

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

3.66 %

Fixed

75,625

May 2025

Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

57,469

July 2025

Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

178,487

November 2025

     Unamortized debt issuance costs




(1,079)

Total mortgage debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs




386,655










Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%


Variable

500,000

January 2028

Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

Variable

300,000

January 2025 (1)

     Unamortized debt issuance costs




(862)

Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs


799,138










Senior unsecured credit facility


SOFR + 1.40%

Variable


September 2026 (1)









Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs




$    1,185,793

Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt

3.87 %





Total weighted-average interest rate (2)

4.83 %







(1)

May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

(2)

Weighted-average interest rate includes effect of interest rate swaps.

Monthly Operating Statistics (1)



Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

October
2022

October 
2021

B/(W) 2021

October
2022

October 
2021

B/(W) 2021

October
2022

October 
2021

B/(W) 2021













Total - 34 Hotels

9,511

$         310.58

$         276.43

12.4 %

74.9 %

66.9 %

8.0 %

$         232.50

$         184.85

25.8 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels

3,696

$         378.06

$         369.83

2.2 %

70.0 %

67.4 %

2.6 %

$         264.53

$         249.10

6.2 %

Number
of Rooms

ADR

October
2019

B/(W) 2019

Occupancy

October
2019

B/(W) 2019

RevPAR

October
2019

B/(W) 2019













Total - 34 Hotels

9,511

$         310.58

$         265.57

16.9 %

74.9 %

81.4 %

(6.5) %

$         232.50

$         216.26

7.5 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels

3,696

$         378.06

$         281.15

34.5 %

70.0 %

74.1 %

(4.1) %

$         264.53

$         208.20

27.1 %

Number
of Rooms

ADR

November
2021

B/(W) 2021

Occupancy

November
2021

B/(W) 2021

RevPAR

November
2021

B/(W) 2021


























Total - 34 Hotels

9,511

$         273.78

$         249.02

9.9 %

66.6 %

60.4 %

6.2 %

$         182.29

$         150.42

21.2 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels

3,696

$         333.89

$         336.22

(0.7) %

62.3 %

62.1 %

0.2 %

$         207.98

$         208.84

(0.4) %

Number
of Rooms

ADR

November
2019

B/(W) 2019

Occupancy

November
2019

B/(W) 2019

RevPAR

November
2019

B/(W) 2019


























Total - 34 Hotels

9,511

$         273.78

$         229.90

19.1 %

66.6 %

75.2 %

(8.6) %

$         182.29

$         172.94

5.4 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels

3,696

$         333.89

$         251.37

32.8 %

62.3 %

73.0 %

(10.7) %

$         207.98

$         183.62

13.3 %

Number
of Rooms

ADR

December
2021

B/(W) 2021

Occupancy

December
2021

B/(W) 2021

RevPAR

December
2021

B/(W) 2021


























Total - 34 Hotels

9,511

$         285.27

$         284.81

0.2 %

60.5 %

56.4 %

4.1 %

$         172.73

$         160.65

7.5 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels

3,696

$         376.14

$         391.68

(4.0) %

61.0 %

64.5 %

(3.5) %

$         229.48

$         252.65

(9.2) %

Number
of Rooms

ADR

December
2019

B/(W) 2019

Occupancy

December
2019

B/(W) 2019

RevPAR

December
2019

B/(W) 2019


























Total - 34 Hotels

9,511

$         285.27

$         234.53

21.6 %

60.5 %

68.8 %

(8.3) %

$         172.73

$         161.27

7.1 %













Resort/Lifestyle - 21 Hotels

3,696

$         376.14

$         280.73

34.0 %

61.0 %

69.9 %

(8.9) %

$         229.48

$         196.16

17.0 %


(1)  

All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter


Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

4Q 2022

4Q 2021

B/(W) 2021

4Q 2022

4Q 2021

B/(W) 2021

4Q 2022

4Q 2021

B/(W) 2021


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         148.40

$         127.04

16.8 %

59.5 %

43.9 %

15.6 %

$           88.25

$           55.71

58.4 %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         248.34

$         240.42

3.3 %

85.5 %

54.9 %

30.6 %

$         212.25

$         132.04

60.7 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         657.57

$         688.59

(4.5) %

49.6 %

58.1 %

(8.5) %

$         326.02

$         400.33

(18.6) %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         244.72

$         201.94

21.2 %

56.5 %

49.2 %

7.3 %

$         138.33

$           99.41

39.2 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         193.56

$         167.00

15.9 %

71.5 %

61.5 %

10.0 %

$         138.40

$         102.73

34.7 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         349.45

$         251.62

38.9 %

97.3 %

94.1 %

3.2 %

$         339.90

$         236.81

43.5 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         402.88

$         285.50

41.1 %

91.3 %

81.3 %

10.0 %

$         368.00

$         232.12

58.5 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         142.39

$         118.24

20.4 %

62.1 %

46.3 %

15.8 %

$           88.41

$           54.70

61.6 %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         293.06

$         290.90

0.7 %

77.5 %

87.5 %

(10.0) %

$         227.07

$         254.45

(10.8) %

Henderson Beach Resort

233

$         369.73

$         382.14

(3.2) %

39.4 %

50.4 %

(11.0) %

$         145.78

$         192.43

(24.2) %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         543.39

$         530.83

2.4 %

59.5 %

76.6 %

(17.1) %

$         323.26

$         406.38

(20.5) %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         299.79

$         225.47

33.0 %

73.9 %

81.8 %

(7.9) %

$         221.67

$         184.42

20.2 %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         243.82

$         253.04

(3.6) %

70.8 %

64.9 %

5.9 %

$         172.58

$         164.34

5.0 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         356.84

$         252.83

41.1 %

98.3 %

95.0 %

3.3 %

$         350.75

$         240.11

46.1 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         300.50

$         272.93

10.1 %

70.1 %

69.6 %

0.5 %

$         210.55

$         190.06

10.8 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         212.07

$         168.26

26.0 %

69.0 %

62.8 %

6.2 %

$         146.40

$         105.66

38.6 %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         240.63

$         197.76

21.7 %

59.5 %

68.2 %

(8.7) %

$         143.22

$         134.95

6.1 %

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

96

$         222.36

$         222.37

— %

65.8 %

72.5 %

(6.7) %

$         146.25

$         161.29

(9.3) %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         307.10

$         277.50

10.7 %

77.5 %

69.6 %

7.9 %

$         238.02

$         193.06

23.3 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$      1,091.78

$      1,120.22

(2.5) %

67.9 %

77.4 %

(9.5) %

$         741.43

$         867.42

(14.5) %

Lake Austin Spa Resort (1)

40

$      1,366.90

$      1,131.96

20.8 %

49.0 %

61.0 %

(12.0) %

$         670.12

$         690.91

(3.0) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         379.48

$         386.14

(1.7) %

70.0 %

83.0 %

(13.0) %

$         265.72

$         320.61

(17.1) %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         319.54

$         350.14

(8.7) %

66.9 %

77.6 %

(10.7) %

$         213.76

$         271.58

(21.3) %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         367.50

$         332.51

10.5 %

81.5 %

88.2 %

(6.7) %

$         299.40

$         293.43

2.0 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         174.07

$         157.49

10.5 %

57.2 %

43.4 %

13.8 %

$           99.54

$           68.33

45.7 %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         301.01

$         265.16

13.5 %

75.0 %

71.0 %

4.0 %

$         225.70

$         188.28

19.9 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         490.05

$         480.03

2.1 %

42.6 %

43.0 %

(0.4) %

$         208.62

$         206.53

1.0 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         434.09

$         472.96

(8.2) %

37.8 %

29.9 %

7.9 %

$         164.11

$         141.19

16.2 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         458.72

$         396.54

15.7 %

60.2 %

66.7 %

(6.5) %

$         276.15

$         264.58

4.4 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

$         598.88

$         716.95

(16.5) %

65.5 %

72.6 %

(7.1) %

$         392.16

$         520.54

(24.7) %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         246.54

$         224.12

10.0 %

74.8 %

62.5 %

12.3 %

$         184.34

$         140.09

31.6 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         259.28

$         257.68

0.6 %

66.1 %

60.7 %

5.4 %

$         171.44

$         156.33

9.7 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         194.75

$         163.59

19.0 %

69.0 %

56.1 %

12.9 %

$         134.45

$           91.76

46.5 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         225.07

$         171.38

31.3 %

63.8 %

40.5 %

23.3 %

$         143.63

$           69.43

106.9 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         195.60

$         172.91

13.1 %

71.5 %

60.6 %

10.9 %

$         139.84

$         104.70

33.6 %

Comparable Total (2)

9,511

$         291.05

$         270.21

7.7 %

67.3 %

61.2 %

6.1 %

$         195.99

$         165.47

18.4 %













 (1)

Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.

 (2)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. 

      

Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter


Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

4Q 2022

4Q 2019

B/(W) 2019

4Q 2022

4Q 2019

B/(W) 2019

4Q 2022

4Q 2019

B/(W) 2019


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         148.40

$         160.31

(7.4) %

59.5 %

65.9 %

(6.4) %

$           88.25

$         105.72

(16.5) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         248.34

$         224.82

10.5 %

85.5 %

80.5 %

5.0 %

$         212.25

$         181.06

17.2 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         657.57

$         490.30

34.1 %

49.6 %

63.5 %

(13.9) %

$         326.02

$         311.28

4.7 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         244.72

$         231.59

5.7 %

56.5 %

74.0 %

(17.5) %

$         138.33

$         171.27

(19.2) %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         193.56

$         189.47

2.2 %

71.5 %

70.7 %

0.8 %

$         138.40

$         133.97

3.3 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         349.45

$         289.47

20.7 %

97.3 %

92.1 %

5.2 %

$         339.90

$         266.52

27.5 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         402.88

$         310.44

29.8 %

91.3 %

97.5 %

(6.2) %

$         368.00

$         302.61

21.6 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         142.39

$         171.89

(17.2) %

62.1 %

71.4 %

(9.3) %

$           88.41

$         122.69

(27.9) %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         293.06

$         212.18

38.1 %

77.5 %

88.1 %

(10.6) %

$         227.07

$         186.96

21.5 %

Henderson Beach Resort

233

$         369.73

$         236.89

56.1 %

39.4 %

37.4 %

2.0 %

$         145.78

$           88.71

64.3 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         543.39

$         397.77

36.6 %

59.5 %

65.7 %

(6.2) %

$         323.26

$         261.29

23.7 %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         299.79

$         278.31

7.7 %

73.9 %

87.3 %

(13.4) %

$         221.67

$         243.07

(8.8) %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         243.82

$         181.60

34.3 %

70.8 %

79.2 %

(8.4) %

$         172.58

$         143.81

20.0 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         356.84

$         311.91

14.4 %

98.3 %

99.1 %

(0.8) %

$         350.75

$         309.21

13.4 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         300.50

$         239.49

25.5 %

70.1 %

77.0 %

(6.9) %

$         210.55

$         184.42

14.2 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         212.07

$         244.13

(13.1) %

69.0 %

84.0 %

(15.0) %

$         146.40

$         204.96

(28.6) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         240.63

$         192.45

25.0 %

59.5 %

82.8 %

(23.3) %

$         143.22

$         159.40

(10.2) %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         307.10

$         229.55

33.8 %

77.5 %

68.2 %

9.3 %

$         238.02

$         156.62

52.0 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$      1,091.78

$         724.32

50.7 %

67.9 %

76.5 %

(8.6) %

$         741.43

$         553.98

33.8 %

Lake Austin Spa Resort (1)

40

$      1,366.90

$         681.73

100.5 %

49.0 %

50.7 %

(1.7) %

$         670.12

$         345.85

93.8 %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         379.48

$         262.62

44.5 %

70.0 %

57.9 %

12.1 %

$         265.72

$         152.03

74.8 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         319.54

$         268.22

19.1 %

66.9 %

69.4 %

(2.5) %

$         213.76

$         186.13

14.8 %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         367.50

$         272.57

34.8 %

81.5 %

85.0 %

(3.5) %

$         299.40

$         231.57

29.3 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         174.07

$         168.38

3.4 %

57.2 %

65.5 %

(8.3) %

$           99.54

$         110.37

(9.8) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         301.01

$         265.22

13.5 %

75.0 %

83.9 %

(8.9) %

$         225.70

$         222.61

1.4 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         490.05

$         342.90

42.9 %

42.6 %

51.5 %

(8.9) %

$         208.62

$         176.63

18.1 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         434.09

$         327.30

32.6 %

37.8 %

50.9 %

(13.1) %

$         164.11

$         166.60

(1.5) %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         458.72

$         302.54

51.6 %

60.2 %

71.9 %

(11.7) %

$         276.15

$         217.47

27.0 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

$         598.88

$         361.44

65.7 %

65.5 %

82.0 %

(16.5) %

$         392.16

$         296.56

32.2 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         246.54

$         244.57

0.8 %

74.8 %

74.6 %

0.2 %

$         184.34

$         182.36

1.1 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         259.28

$         197.38

31.4 %

66.1 %

84.2 %

(18.1) %

$         171.44

$         166.20

3.2 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         194.75

$         175.45

11.0 %

69.0 %

69.9 %

(0.9) %

$         134.45

$         122.63

9.6 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         225.07

$         205.91

9.3 %

63.8 %

84.4 %

(20.6) %

$         143.63

$         173.78

(17.3) %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         195.60

$         185.65

5.4 %

71.5 %

71.8 %

(0.3) %

$         139.84

$         133.25

4.9 %

Comparable Total (2)

9,511

$         291.05

$         244.35

19.1 %

67.3 %

75.1 %

(7.8) %

$         195.99

$         183.60

6.7 %













(1)

Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019.

(2)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.

Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

B/(W) 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

B/(W) 2021


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         150.24

$         113.77

32.1 %

56.0 %

44.9 %

11.1 %

$           84.16

$           51.14

64.6 %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         236.79

$         209.31

13.1 %

67.1 %

32.8 %

34.3 %

$         158.86

$           68.58

131.6 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         700.56

$         652.13

7.4 %

51.1 %

45.5 %

5.6 %

$         358.26

$         296.95

20.6 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         242.34

$         197.29

22.8 %

54.6 %

31.2 %

23.4 %

$         132.20

$           61.53

114.9 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         204.49

$         156.54

30.6 %

74.2 %

60.0 %

14.2 %

$         151.80

$           93.99

61.5 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         277.34

$         211.93

30.9 %

93.3 %

54.3 %

39.0 %

$         258.80

$         115.08

124.9 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         328.22

$         201.68

62.7 %

83.8 %

76.9 %

6.9 %

$         275.05

$         155.12

77.3 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         143.75

$         113.93

26.2 %

52.2 %

34.6 %

17.6 %

$           75.01

$           39.37

90.5 %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         327.22

$         285.74

14.5 %

85.3 %

90.2 %

(4.9) %

$         279.15

$         257.78

8.3 %

Henderson Park Resort

233

$         473.56

$         441.61

7.2 %

61.8 %

64.3 %

(2.5) %

$         292.87

$         283.76

3.2 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         642.69

$         526.46

22.1 %

73.1 %

85.5 %

(12.4) %

$         469.90

$         450.33

4.3 %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         293.11

$         204.39

43.4 %

77.7 %

60.2 %

17.5 %

$         227.79

$         122.97

85.2 %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         245.87

$         236.55

3.9 %

73.7 %

60.8 %

12.9 %

$         181.23

$         143.78

26.0 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         276.71

$         204.33

35.4 %

93.2 %

57.0 %

36.2 %

$         257.91

$         116.51

121.4 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         304.01

$         261.17

16.4 %

69.7 %

63.9 %

5.8 %

$         211.87

$         166.79

27.0 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         223.96

$         158.29

41.5 %

72.4 %

44.5 %

27.9 %

$         162.14

$           70.38

130.4 %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         221.10

$         169.73

30.3 %

65.8 %

58.8 %

7.0 %

$         145.48

$           99.73

45.9 %

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (1)

96

$         207.24

$         208.45

(0.6) %

62.8 %

52.6 %

10.2 %

$         130.24

$         109.60

18.8 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         345.17

$         311.01

11.0 %

80.7 %

66.9 %

13.8 %

$         278.42

$         208.15

33.8 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         995.34

$         920.04

8.2 %

71.4 %

80.0 %

(8.6) %

$         710.81

$         736.34

(3.5) %

Lake Austin Spa Resort (2)

40

$      1,366.90

$      1,131.96

20.8 %

49.0 %

61.0 %

(12.0) %

$         670.12

$         690.91

(3.0) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         449.79

$         384.58

17.0 %

79.8 %

84.6 %

(4.8) %

$         358.95

$         325.51

10.3 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         303.69

$         304.71

(0.3) %

66.5 %

71.8 %

(5.3) %

$         201.95

$         218.91

(7.7) %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         360.02

$         308.52

16.7 %

85.4 %

81.5 %

3.9 %

$         307.37

$         251.36

22.3 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         176.24

$         145.42

21.2 %

59.4 %

43.3 %

16.1 %

$         104.70

$           63.04

66.1 %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         297.88

$         251.51

18.4 %

73.0 %

54.3 %

18.7 %

$         217.59

$         136.68

59.2 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         431.18

$         356.33

21.0 %

53.2 %

45.2 %

8.0 %

$         229.35

$         161.20

42.3 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         509.26

$         484.40

5.1 %

49.0 %

45.0 %

4.0 %

$         249.63

$         217.76

14.6 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         462.85

$         360.12

28.5 %

62.6 %

59.2 %

3.4 %

$         289.59

$         213.28

35.8 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (3)

103

$         742.42

$         647.18

14.7 %

73.3 %

81.4 %

(8.1) %

$         544.46

$         526.78

3.4 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         240.49

$         196.14

22.6 %

75.3 %

44.6 %

30.7 %

$         181.09

$           87.51

106.9 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         269.09

$         242.16

11.1 %

75.9 %

60.3 %

15.6 %

$         204.22

$         146.01

39.9 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         201.64

$         159.11

26.7 %

72.8 %

52.5 %

20.3 %

$         146.88

$           83.49

75.9 %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         214.53

$         150.37

42.7 %

60.1 %

29.5 %

30.6 %

$         128.87

$           44.34

190.6 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         188.68

$         155.68

21.2 %

68.9 %

53.6 %

15.3 %

$         129.95

$           83.37

55.9 %

Comparable Total (4)

9,511

$         290.21

$         255.40

13.6 %

68.4 %

51.6 %

16.8 %

$         198.37

$         131.74

50.6 %













(1) 

Hotel was acquired on April 1, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.

(2) 

Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.

(3) 

Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2021.

(4)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021.


Operating Statistics – Year to Date

Number
of Rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

YTD 2022

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019

YTD 2022

YTD 2019

B/(W) 2019


























Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

$         150.24

$         165.41

(9.2) %

56.0 %

71.0 %

(15.0) %

$           84.16

$         117.46

(28.4) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

$         236.79

$         219.08

8.1 %

67.1 %

82.2 %

(15.1) %

$         158.86

$         180.17

(11.8) %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

$         700.56

$         466.43

50.2 %

51.1 %

64.8 %

(13.7) %

$         358.26

$         302.02

18.6 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

$         242.34

$         227.32

6.6 %

54.6 %

73.0 %

(18.4) %

$         132.20

$         165.98

(20.4) %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

$         204.49

$         198.23

3.2 %

74.2 %

78.4 %

(4.2) %

$         151.80

$         155.50

(2.4) %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

189

$         277.34

$         259.33

6.9 %

93.3 %

88.1 %

5.2 %

$         258.80

$         228.35

13.3 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

$         328.22

$         261.60

25.5 %

83.8 %

96.1 %

(12.3) %

$         275.05

$         251.32

9.4 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

$         143.75

$         175.72

(18.2) %

52.2 %

72.6 %

(20.4) %

$           75.01

$         127.58

(41.2) %

Havana Cabana Key West

106

$         327.22

$         210.68

55.3 %

85.3 %

89.7 %

(4.4) %

$         279.15

$         189.07

47.6 %

Henderson Beach Resort

233

$         473.56

$         302.16

56.7 %

61.8 %

54.4 %

7.4 %

$         292.87

$         164.26

78.3 %

Henderson Park Inn

37

$         642.69

$         462.04

39.1 %

73.1 %

74.2 %

(1.1) %

$         469.90

$         342.81

37.1 %

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

403

$         293.11

$         301.21

(2.7) %

77.7 %

88.5 %

(10.8) %

$         227.79

$         266.64

(14.6) %

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain

258

$         245.87

$         190.61

29.0 %

73.7 %

81.1 %

(7.4) %

$         181.23

$         154.50

17.3 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

$         276.71

$         255.13

8.5 %

93.2 %

98.6 %

(5.4) %

$         257.91

$         251.68

2.5 %

Hotel Clio

199

$         304.01

$         253.48

19.9 %

69.7 %

72.4 %

(2.7) %

$         211.87

$         183.45

15.5 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

$         223.96

$         241.09

(7.1) %

72.4 %

80.2 %

(7.8) %

$         162.14

$         193.28

(16.1) %

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

$         221.10

$         187.43

18.0 %

65.8 %

82.7 %

(16.9) %

$         145.48

$         155.00

(6.1) %

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort

157

$         345.17

$         259.74

32.9 %

80.7 %

76.0 %

4.7 %

$         278.42

$         197.50

41.0 %

L'Auberge de Sedona

88

$         995.34

$         627.73

58.6 %

71.4 %

78.1 %

(6.7) %

$         710.81

$         489.99

45.1 %

Lake Austin Spa Resort (1)

40

$      1,366.90

$         681.73

100.5 %

49.0 %

50.7 %

(1.7) %

$         670.12

$         345.85

93.8 %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

$         449.79

$         260.28

72.8 %

79.8 %

74.8 %

5.0 %

$         358.95

$         194.70

84.4 %

Orchards Inn Sedona

70

$         303.69

$         249.86

21.5 %

66.5 %

75.6 %

(9.1) %

$         201.95

$         188.99

6.9 %

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel

167

$         360.02

$         263.88

36.4 %

85.4 %

84.2 %

1.2 %

$         307.37

$         222.23

38.3 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

$         176.24

$         172.21

2.3 %

59.4 %

68.5 %

(9.1) %

$         104.70

$         117.88

(11.2) %

The Gwen Hotel

311

$         297.88

$         258.98

15.0 %

73.0 %

83.5 %

(10.5) %

$         217.59

$         216.13

0.7 %

The Hythe Vail

344

$         431.18

$         307.45

40.2 %

53.2 %

62.1 %

(8.9) %

$         229.35

$         190.86

20.2 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

$         509.26

$         322.45

57.9 %

49.0 %

61.7 %

(12.7) %

$         249.63

$         198.80

25.6 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

$         462.85

$         308.37

50.1 %

62.6 %

73.7 %

(11.1) %

$         289.59

$         227.27

27.4 %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (2)

103

$         742.42

$         404.57

83.5 %

73.3 %

86.0 %

(12.7) %

$         544.46

$         347.85

56.5 %

Westin Boston Waterfront

793

$         240.49

$         249.76

(3.7) %

75.3 %

77.4 %

(2.1) %

$         181.09

$         193.34

(6.3) %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

433

$         269.09

$         202.58

32.8 %

75.9 %

82.4 %

(6.5) %

$         204.22

$         166.99

22.3 %

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

$         201.64

$         190.09

6.1 %

72.8 %

79.0 %

(6.2) %

$         146.88

$         150.12

(2.2) %

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

410

$         214.53

$         206.61

3.8 %

60.1 %

86.3 %

(26.2) %

$         128.87

$         178.26

(27.7) %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

$         188.68

$         186.10

1.4 %

68.9 %

74.5 %

(5.6) %

$         129.95

$         138.67

(6.3) %













Comparable Total (3)

9,511

$         290.21

$         242.03

19.9 %

68.4 %

77.7 %

(9.3) %

$         198.37

$         188.07

5.5 %


(1) 

Hotel was acquired on November 21, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from November 21, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019.

(2) 

Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022.  Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the comparable period of 2019.

(3)

Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of hotels acquired in 2021 and 2022 and excludes the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened during 2021. 

 

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2022






Days of
Operation

Net Income /
(Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel
Adjusted EBITDA


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92

$                   3,798

$                      837

$                      366

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,203

Bourbon Orleans Hotel


92

$                   5,477

$                   1,558

$                      836

$                         —

$                           6

$                   2,400

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


92

$                 11,037

$                       (48)

$                   1,998

$                         —

$                         94

$                   2,044

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92

$                 24,334

$                   6,615

$                   3,828

$                           6

$                     (397)

$                 10,052

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92

$                   2,554

$                      610

$                      378

$                         —

$                         —

$                      988

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92

$                   5,975

$                   1,250

$                      339

$                         —

$                      253

$                   1,842

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92

$                 11,202

$                   3,029

$                      507

$                       910

$                         —

$                   4,446

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92

$                   2,659

$                 (1,948)

$                      562

$                         —

$                   1,477

$                        91

Havana Cabana Key West


92

$                   2,894

$                      633

$                      281

$                         —

$                         —

$                      914

Henderson Beach Resort


92

$                   6,881

$                    (638)

$                      993

$                         —

$                         —

$                      355

Henderson Park Inn


92

$                   1,582

$                        26

$                      233

$                         —

$                         —

$                      259

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92

$                   9,321

$                   1,629

$                   1,046

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,675

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


92

$                   5,485

$                   1,775

$                      564

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,339

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92

$                   9,940

$                   3,262

$                      638

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,900

Hotel Clio

92

$                   7,132

$                      257

$                      878

$                       647

$                           5

$                   1,787

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92

$                   1,630

$                     (250)

$                      296

$                         —

$                         —

$                        46

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92

$                   5,288

$                      409

$                      726

$                         —

$                      181

$                   1,316

Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

92

$                   1,987

$                     (378)

$                      302

$                         —

$                         —

$                       (76)

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


92

$                   5,294

$                   1,095

$                      389

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,484

L'Auberge de Sedona


92

$                   9,444

$                   3,361

$                      374

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,735

Lake Austin Spa Resort

41

$                   1,944

$                      132

$                      212

$                         —

$                         —

$                      344

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


92

$                   6,342

$                      522

$                      795

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,317

Orchards Inn Sedona


92

$                   2,336

$                      580

$                         89

$                         —

$                         42

$                      711

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel


92

$                   5,667

$                   2,150

$                      441

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,591

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92

$                   7,173

$                   1,336

$                      567

$                       225

$                         11

$                   2,139

The Gwen Hotel

92

$                   9,482

$                   3,204

$                   1,077

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,281

The Hythe Vail


92

$                   9,200

$                      913

$                   1,176

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,089

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


92

$                   2,323

$                        98

$                      222

$                         —

$                         —

$                      320

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


92

$                   7,900

$                   1,273

$                      714

$                         88

$                         —

$                   2,075

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort


92

$                   4,671

$                   1,104

$                      432

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,536

Westin Boston Seaport District

92

$                 21,076

$                      233

$                   2,481

$                   2,036

$                     (122)

$                   4,628

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


92

$                 16,147

$                   3,590

$                   1,011

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,601

Westin San Diego Bayview

92

$                   7,333

$                      287

$                      860

$                       421

$                         —

$                   1,568

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92

$                   7,141

$                       (38)

$                   1,023

$                         25

$                         —

$                   1,010

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92

$                 12,406

$                   2,770

$                   1,118

$                       731

$                           1

$                   4,620

Total

$               255,055

$                 41,238

$                 27,752

$                   5,089

$                   1,551

$                 75,626

Prior Ownership Results (2)

$                   3,870

$                   1,191

$                        88

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,279

Less: Non Comparable Hotel (3)

$                 (1,987)

$                      378

$                    (302)

$                         —

$                         —

$                         76

Comparable Total

$               256,938

$                 42,807

$                27,538

$                   5,089

$                   1,551

$                 76,981

(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(2)

Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).

(3)

Represents the operating results of the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which is non-comparable since the hotel opened during 2021.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2021


Days of
Operation

Net Income /
(Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92

$                   2,466

$                      472

$                      337

$                         —

$                         —

$                      809

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

92

$                   3,306

$                      361

$                      807

$                         —

$                           7

$                   1,175

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


92

$                 11,833

$                   1,756

$                   1,884

$                         —

$                         94

$                   3,734

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92

$                 16,085

$                  (2,764)

$                   4,063

$                           6

$                     (397)

$                      908

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92

$                   1,995

$                      298

$                      377

$                         —

$                         —

$                      675

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92

$                   4,232

$                     (575)

$                      331

$                         —

$                      253

$                          9

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92

$                   7,077

$                      174

$                      501

$                      929

$                         —

$                   1,604

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92

$                   1,778

$                  (2,224)

$                      546

$                         —

$                   1,489

$                     (189)

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

Havana Cabana Key West


92

$                   3,288

$                   1,039

$                      268

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,307

Henderson Beach Resort

9

$                      788

$                      212

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                      212

Henderson Park Inn

92

$                   1,864

$                      414

$                      214

$                         —

$                         —

$                      628

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92

$                   7,600

$                   1,160

$                   1,057

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,217

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


92

$                   4,703

$                   1,156

$                      569

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,725

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

92

$                   6,391

$                      650

$                      641

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,291

Hotel Clio

92

$                   5,683

$                    (226)

$                      786

$                      661

$                           5

$                   1,226

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

92

$                   1,172

$                    (409)

$                      307

$                         —

$                         —

$                    (102)

Hotel Palomar Phoenix

92

$                   5,303

$                      716

$                      671

$                         —

$                      282

$                   1,669

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort


92

$                   4,248

$                      673

$                      410

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,083

L'Auberge de Sedona


92

$                   9,894

$                   2,886

$                      417

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,303

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


92

$                   6,697

$                   1,797

$                      745

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,542

Orchards Inn Sedona


92

$                   2,793

$                      762

$                        86

$                         —

$                         42

$                      890

Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel


92

$                   5,638

$                   1,787

$                      460

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,247

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

92

$                   4,861

$                        13

$                      508

$                      513

$                         11

$                   1,045

The Gwen Hotel

92

$                   7,860

$                  (1,111)

$                   1,088

$                         —

$                         —

$                       (23)

The Hythe Vail


92

$                   8,210

$                         (2)

$                   1,144

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,142

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


92

$                   1,816

$                      578

$                      428

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,006

The Lexington Hotel

$                         —

$                       (12)

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                       (12)

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


92

$                   6,857

$                      754

$                      624

$                      268

$                         —

$                   1,646

Westin Boston Seaport District

92

$                 15,547

$                 (2,344)

$                   2,490

$                   2,083

$                     (122)

$                   2,107

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


92

$                 13,144

$                  1,848

$                   1,083

$                         —

$                         —

$                   2,931

Westin San Diego Bayview

92

$                   4,904

$                    (398)

$                      801

$                      600

$                         —

$                   1,003

Westin Washington D.C. City Center

92

$                   3,289

$                 (1,902)

$                   1,003

$                      611

$                         —

$                    (288)

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

92

$                   8,612

$                   1,287

$                   1,108

$                      748

$                           2

$                   3,145

Total



$               189,934

$                   8,826

$                 25,754

$                   6,419

$                   1,666

$                 42,668

Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$                 19,587

$                   3,447

$                   1,476

$                         —

$                         —

$                   4,923

Less: Sold Hotels (3)

$                         —

$                        12

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                        12

Comparable Total

$               209,521

$                 12,285

$                 27,230

$                   6,419

$                   1,666

$                 47,603


(1)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(2)

Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions (excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort).

(3)

Represents the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.


Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2019


Days of
Operation

Net Income /
(Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel


Total Revenues

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjustments (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

92

$                   4,627

$                   1,159

$                      407

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,566

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


92

$                 10,010

$                      924

$                   1,814

$                         —

$                         94

$                   2,832

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

92

$                 29,038

$                   4,750

$                   4,248

$                           5

$                     (397)

$                   8,606

Courtyard Denver Downtown

92

$                   2,425

$                      726

$                      325

$                         —

$                         —

$                   1,051

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

92

$                   4,770

$                      545

$                      451

$                         —

$                       253

$                   1,249

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

92

$                   9,211

$                   1,385

$                      704

$                       965

$                         —

$                   3,054

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

92

$                   4,288

$                    (660)

$                      468

$                         —

$                    1,516

$                   1,324

Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

$                         —

Havana Cabana Key West


92

$                   2,420

$                      412

$                      238

$                         —

$                         —

$                      650

Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall

92

$                 10,002

$                   2,660

$                   1,223

$                         —

$                         —

$                   3,883

Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain


92

$                   4,542

$                   1,217

$                      501

$                         —