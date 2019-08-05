DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 31 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income : Net income was $29.1 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.14 .

: Net income was and earnings per diluted share was . Comparable Revenues : Total comparable revenues increased 3.9% from the comparable period of 2018.

: Total comparable revenues increased 3.9% from the comparable period of 2018. Comparable RevPAR : RevPAR was $208.02 , a 1.1% increase from the comparable period of 2018.

: RevPAR was , a 1.1% increase from the comparable period of 2018. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin : Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.26%, a 35 basis point expansion from the comparable period of 2018.

: Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.26%, a 35 basis point expansion from the comparable period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $81.1 million , an increase of $5.3 million from 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was , an increase of from 2018. Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $65.1 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.32 .

: Adjusted FFO was and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was . Share Repurchases : During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.95 per share.

Recent Developments

Refinancings : On July 25, 2019 , the Company amended its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to increase capacity to $400 million , decrease pricing and extend the maturity date to July 2023 . Concurrently, the Company closed on a new five-year $350 million senior unsecured term loan and repaid $300 million in outstanding senior unsecured term loans.

Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stated, "Our focused revenue strategy allowed our hotels to achieve strong revenue growth of 3.9% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 4.9% in the quarter. Our resort portfolio, as well as our hotels in Boston, Phoenix and San Francisco performed well in the quarter. Although we have lowered our expectations for RevPAR growth and Adjusted EBITDA for the balance of the year to reflect the continuation of recent transient booking trends, we are encouraged by portfolio RevPAR growth of 1.6% in July. Separately, the Company continued to take advantage of the pullback in lodging REIT stock prices by executing on our share repurchase program. Lastly, we continue to be encouraged by our set up for 2020 with group revenue pace up 20 percent."

Operating Results

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include the Company's acquisitions for all periods presented and exclude Frenchman's Reef for all periods presented and Havana Cabana Key West from January 1 to March 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 due to the closure of these hotels. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported the following:



Second Quarter



2019

2018 Change Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR $250.23



$248.73

0.6 % Occupancy 83.1 %

82.7 % 0.4 percentage points RevPAR $208.02



$205.69

1.1 % Total RevPAR $295.39



$285.60

3.4 % Revenues $257.9 million

$248.4 million 3.9 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $88.4 million

$84.2 million 4.9 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.26 %

33.91 % 35 basis points









Actual Operating Results (2)







Revenues $257.9 million

$237.9 million 8.4 % Net income $29.1 million

$28.0 million $1.1 million Earnings per diluted share $0.14



$0.14

$0.00

Adjusted EBITDA $81.1 million

$75.8 million $5.3 million Adjusted FFO $65.1 million

$65.6 million -$0.5 million Adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.32



$0.32

$0.00







(1) Comparable operating results exclude Frenchman's Reef for all periods presented and include pre-acquisition operating results for Cavallo Point from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller and these pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.



(2) Actual operating results include all of the Company's hotels for its respective ownership periods.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported the following:



Year to Date



2019

2018 Change Comparable Operating Results (1)







ADR $234.35



$233.29

0.5 % Occupancy 78.1 %

78.2 % -0.1 percentage points RevPAR $182.98



$182.42

0.3 % Total RevPAR $264.86



$257.64

2.8 % Revenues $457.4 million

$443.9 million 3.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $134.0 million

$131.8 million 1.7 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.30 %

29.69 % -39 basis points









Actual Operating Results (2)







Revenues $460.3 million

$419.5 million 9.7 % Net income $38.1 million

$32.3 million $5.8 million Earnings per diluted share $0.19



$0.16

$0.03

Adjusted EBITDA $130.2 million

$119.3 million $10.9 million Adjusted FFO $107.1 million

$99.3 million $7.8 million Adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.53



$0.49

$0.04







(1) Comparable operating results exclude Frenchman's Reef for all periods presented and Havana Cabana Key West from January 1 to March 31, 2019 and the comparable period of 2018 and include pre-acquisition operating results for The Landing Resort & Spa and Hotel Palomar Phoenix from January 1, 2018 to February 28, 2018 and Cavallo Point from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller and these pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.



(2) Actual operating results include all of the Company's hotels for its respective ownership periods.

Financing Activity

On July 25, 2019, the Company entered into a credit agreement that provides for a $400 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a five-year $350 million senior unsecured term loan. The Company used the proceeds from the new term loan to repay $300 million of outstanding senior unsecured term loans. The credit facility matures in July 2023, with a one-year extension option, and the term loan matures in July 2024. The interest rate is based on the Company's leverage ratio and has a pricing grid ranging from 140 to 205 basis points over LIBOR for the credit facility and 135 to 200 basis points over LIBOR for the term loan.

Frenchman's Reef Insurance Claim Update

As previously disclosed, the Company has filed an insurance claim resulting from the hurricanes that impacted Frenchman's Reef in 2017. The Company is in the process of rebuilding the resort following the significant damage caused by the hurricanes and expects to reopen the resort in 2020. Under its insurance policy, the Company is entitled to be compensated for, among other things, the cost to replace the damaged property, as well as lost profits during the rebuilding period. The Company and its insurers are in litigation regarding the Company's insurance claim. The current trial date is set for January 2020.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested approximately $47.0 million in capital improvements at its operating hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company expects to invest approximately $125 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2019. Significant projects in 2019 include the following:

Hotel Emblem San Francisco: In January 2019 , the Company completed the repositioning and rebranding of Hotel Emblem, which is now part of Viceroy's Urban Collection.

In , the Company completed the repositioning and rebranding of Hotel Emblem, which is now part of Viceroy's Urban Collection. JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: The Company completed the renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and meeting space during the first quarter and expects to renovate the public space later this year.

The Company completed the renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and meeting space during the first quarter and expects to renovate the public space later this year. Sheraton Suites Key West: The Company expects to complete a comprehensive repositioning renovation of the hotel, which will include upgrades to the resort's entrance, lobby, restaurant, outdoor lounge, pool area and guestrooms. In order to minimize disruption, the renovation is scheduled to occur from August to November, the hotel's slowest period of the year.

The Company expects to complete a comprehensive repositioning renovation of the hotel, which will include upgrades to the resort's entrance, lobby, restaurant, outdoor lounge, pool area and guestrooms. In order to minimize disruption, the renovation is scheduled to occur from August to November, the hotel's slowest period of the year. The Lodge at Sonoma : The Company expects to enhance the overall resort to close the rate gap with the luxury competition in the market. Enhancements include adding a restaurant by Michael Mina and upgrading the spa to a luxury level.

The Company expects to enhance the overall resort to close the rate gap with the luxury competition in the market. Enhancements include adding a restaurant by and upgrading the spa to a luxury level. Vail Marriott: The Company expects to complete the second phase of the hotel renovation, which includes upgrading the spa and fitness center. The scope of this project is consistent with the Company's multi-phased strategy to renovate the hotel to a luxury standard in order to position it for an upbranding in 2021 to close the rate gap with the luxury competitive set.

The Company expects to complete the second phase of the hotel renovation, which includes upgrading the spa and fitness center. The scope of this project is consistent with the Company's multi-phased strategy to renovate the hotel to a luxury standard in order to position it for an upbranding in 2021 to close the rate gap with the luxury competitive set. Worthington Renaissance: The Company expects to renovate the lobby and complete a return-on-investment repositioning of the restaurant outlets during the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $41.9 million of unrestricted cash on hand and approximately $1.1 billion of total debt, which consisted of property-specific mortgage debt, $350.0 million of unsecured term loans and $105.0 million of borrowings on its $300.0 million senior unsecured credit facility. Following the refinancing on July 25, 2019, the Company had approximately $35 million of unrestricted cash on hand and approximately $1.1 billion of total debt, which consisted of property-specific mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and $75.0 million of borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.95 per share for a total purchase price of $10.0 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.96 per share for a total purchase price of $2.8 million. The Company has repurchased 7.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.58 per share since it began repurchasing shares in December 2018. The Company has $175.2 million of remaining authorized capacity under its $250 million share repurchase program.

Guidance

The Company is providing annual guidance for 2019, but does not undertake to update it for any developments in its business. Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Comparable RevPAR growth assumes all of the Company's hotels were owned as of January 1, 2018, but excludes Havana Cabana Key West from January 1 to March 31, 2018 and 2019, Hotel Emblem from September 1 to December 31, 2018 and 2019 and Frenchman's Reef for all periods.

The Company is updating its guidance and introducing full year 2019 Comparable Total RevPAR growth guidance. The high end of Comparable RevPAR growth and Adjusted EBITDA guidance were reduced to reflect softer business transient demand in the second quarter, which is expected to continue during the second half of 2019. Adjusted FFO per share guidance was increased to reflect the benefit of the recent share repurchases, as well as lower anticipated interest expense. The Company now expects full year 2019 results to be as follows:



Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Change at

Midpoint

Metric Low End High End Low End High End



(Includes Frenchman's Reef Business Interruption Agreed Upon For Partial Year 2019)

Comparable RevPAR Growth 0.5 percent 2.5 percent 0 percent 1.5 percent -75 basis points

Comparable Total RevPAR Growth Not provided 0.5 percent 2.5 percent N/A

Adjusted EBITDA $256 million $268 million $256 million $265 million -$1.5 million

Adjusted FFO $204 million $214 million $206 million $214 million +$1.0 million

Adjusted FFO per share (based on

204 million diluted shares) $1.00 per share $1.04 per share $1.01 per share $1.05 per share +$0.01 per share



The guidance above incorporates business interruption insurance income related to Frenchman's Reef of $8.8 million, which is less than the $16.1 million recognized in 2018. The Company believes it is entitled to at least $16.1 million of business interruption insurance income for the full year 2019, but the insurers have only agreed to $8.8 million at this time, which represents lost profits through April 2019. The Company continues to pursue from insurers all of the amounts to which it believes it is legally entitled under its insurance policies, but the timing of a resolution is uncertain. The following chart provides a quarterly comparison of income received from business interruption insurance in 2018 and projected for 2019:

Frenchman's Reef BI Income Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Full Year 2018 $5.3 million $2.0 million $5.7 million $3.1 million $16.1 million 2019 $8.8 million $0.0 million TBD TBD $8.8 million + TBD

The Company expects approximately 24.5% to 25.5% of its full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to be earned during the third quarter of 2019.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following table is presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes the Company's 2018 acquisitions for all periods and excludes Havana Cabana Key West from January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018, Hotel Emblem from September 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and Frenchman's Reef for all periods.



Quarter 1, 2018 Quarter 2, 2018 Quarter 3, 2018 Quarter 4, 2018 Full Year 2018 ADR $ 215.62

$ 248.73

$ 235.89

$ 244.43

$ 236.71

Occupancy 73.6 % 82.7 % 82.2 % 76.9 % 78.9 % RevPAR $ 158.72

$ 205.69

$ 193.90

$ 188.06

$ 186.75

Revenues (in thousands) $ 195,580

$ 248,351

$ 232,028

$ 231,328

$ 907,287

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 47,577

$ 84,225

$ 72,513

$ 69,921

$ 274,236

% of full Year 17.35 % 30.71 % 26.44 % 25.50 % 100.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.33 % 33.91 % 31.25 % 30.23 % 30.23 % Available Rooms 853,470

869,590

879,368

873,540

3,475,968



Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial 844-287-6622 (for domestic callers) or 530-379-4559 (for international callers). The participant passcode is 3571079. A live webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com or www.earnings.com . A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website for one week.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Property and equipment, net $ 2,979,486



$ 2,944,617

Right-of-use assets (1) 98,833



—

Favorable lease assets, net —



63,945

Restricted cash 47,561



47,735

Due from hotel managers 111,107



86,914

Prepaid and other assets (2) 16,567



10,506

Cash and cash equivalents 41,904



43,863

Total assets $ 3,295,458



$ 3,197,580

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 623,273



$ 629,747

Term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 348,486



348,219

Senior unsecured credit facility 105,000



—

Total debt 1,076,759



977,966









Deferred income related to key money, net 11,541



11,739

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 68,547



73,151

Deferred rent 49,939



93,719

Lease liabilities (1) 102,324



—

Due to hotel managers 77,557



72,678

Distributions declared and unpaid 25,667



26,339

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3) 57,314



51,395

Total liabilities 1,469,648



1,306,987

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 200,477,286 and

204,536,485 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively 2,005



2,045

Additional paid-in capital 2,089,745



2,126,472

Accumulated deficit (273,849)



(245,620)

Total stockholders' equity 1,817,901



1,882,897

Noncontrolling interests 7,909



7,696

Total equity 1,825,810



1,890,593

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,295,458



$ 3,197,580







(1) On January 1, 2019, we adopted Accounting Standard No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), as amended. The new standard requires that all leases be recognized as lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. As a result, we have recognized $98.8 million of right-of-use assets and $102.3 million of lease liabilities as of June 30, 2019. The adoption did not affect our statement of operations.



(2) Includes $2.6 million and $0.2 million of insurance receivables, $0.3 million of deferred tax assets, $7.3 million and $3.9 million of prepaid expenses and $6.4 million and $6.1 million of other assets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.



(3) Includes $7.2 million of deferred tax liabilities, $4.6 million and $1.9 million of accrued hurricane-related costs, $18.4 million and $17.8 million of accrued property taxes, $15.3 million and $12.4 million of accrued capital expenditures, and $11.8 million and $12.1 million of other accrued liabilities as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Rooms $ 181,629



$ 175,058



$ 318,282



$ 304,036

Food and beverage 60,714



51,572



111,179



92,364

Other 15,575



11,319



30,832



23,079

Total revenues 257,918



237,949



460,293



419,479

Operating Expenses:













Rooms 42,922



40,593



81,741



76,193

Food and beverage 36,456



31,701



69,606



59,155

Management fees 7,317



6,610



12,657



9,443

Franchise fees 7,208



6,875



13,067



12,778

Other hotel expenses 81,319



82,368



156,798



149,928

Depreciation and amortization 29,335



26,033



58,331



50,935

Corporate expenses 7,403



7,832



14,467



17,618

Business interruption insurance income —



(2,000)



(8,822)



(8,027)

Total operating expenses, net 211,960



200,012



397,845



368,023

















Interest and other income, net (105)



(296)



(408)



(807)

Interest expense 12,418



10,274



24,080



20,151

Total other expenses, net 12,313



9,978



23,672



19,344

Income before income taxes 33,645



27,959



38,776



32,112

Income tax (expense) benefit (4,571)



50



(722)



235

Net income 29,074



28,009



38,054



32,347

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (114)



—



(149)



—

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,960



$ 28,009



$ 37,905



$ 32,347

















Earnings per share:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.14



$ 0.14



$ 0.19



$ 0.16

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14



$ 0.14



$ 0.19



$ 0.16

















Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding:













Basic 202,405,507



203,574,282



202,610,178



202,366,359 Diluted 202,900,639



204,516,142



203,106,490



203,366,890

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA

We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDA, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

Hotel Acquisition Costs: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Severance Costs: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Hotel Manager Transition Items: We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains from insurance proceeds, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to derivative instruments. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 29,074



$ 28,009



$ 38,054



$ 32,347

Interest expense 12,418



10,274



24,080



20,151

Income tax expense (benefit) 4,571



(50)



722



(235)

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 29,335



26,033



58,331



50,935

EBITDA/EBITDAre 75,398



64,266



121,187



103,198

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,784



1,442



3,499



2,499

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 3,700



1,529



5,067



1,315

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items (2) 171



384



468



(1,799)

Severance costs (3) —



8,195



—



14,042

Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,053



$ 75,816



$ 130,221



$ 119,255



(1) Represents professional fees and other costs incurred at our hotels impacted by Hurricanes Irma or Maria that have not been or are not expected to be recovered by insurance.



(2) Three months ended June 30, 2019 consist of (a) $0.1 million of pre-opening costs related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem and (b) $0.1 million of manager transition costs related to the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. Six months ended June 30, 2019 consists of (a) $0.4 million of pre-opening costs related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem and (b) $0.1 million of manager transition costs related to the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. Three months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.3 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West. Six months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.3 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money received from Marriott in connection with the termination of the management agreement for Frenchman's Reef.



(3) Three months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) $8.1 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $0.1 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. Six months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) $10.9 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $3.1 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.



Full Year 2019 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 70,000



$ 83,000

Interest expense 49,000



48,000

Income tax expense 3,000



5,000

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 116,000



111,000

EBITDA/EBITDAre 238,000



247,000

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 7,100



7,100

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items 500



500

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,400



2,400

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters 8,000



8,000

Adjusted EBITDA $ 256,000



$ 265,000



Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 29,074



$ 28,009



$ 38,054



$ 32,347

Interest expense 12,418



10,274



24,080



20,151

Income tax expense (benefit) 4,571



(50)



722



(235)

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 29,335



26,033



58,331



50,935

EBITDA 75,398



64,266



121,187



103,198

Corporate expenses 7,403



7,832



14,467



17,618

Interest and other income, net (105)



(296)



(408)



(807)

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 3,700



1,529



5,067



1,315

Severance costs (2) —



8,081



—



10,914

Hotel EBITDA 86,396



81,412



140,313



132,238

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,784



1,442



3,499



2,499

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items (3) 171



384



468



(1,799)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,351



$ 83,238



$ 144,280



$ 132,938







(1) Represents professional fees and other costs incurred at our hotels impacted by Hurricanes Irma or Maria that have not been or are not expected to be recovered by insurance.



(2) Three months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) $8.1 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $0.1 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. Six months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) $10.9 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $3.1 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.



(3) Three months ended June 30, 2019 consist of (a) $0.1 million of pre-opening costs related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem and (b) $0.1 million of manager transition costs related to the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. Six months ended June 30, 2019 consists of (a) $0.4 million of pre-opening costs related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem and (b) $0.1 million of manager transition costs related to the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. Three months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.3 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West. Six months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.3 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money received from Marriott in connection with the termination of the management agreement for Frenchman's Reef.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

















2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 29,074



$ 28,009



$ 38,054



$ 32,347

Real estate related depreciation and amortization 29,335



26,033



58,331



50,935

Impairment losses —



—



—



—

FFO 58,409



54,042



96,385



83,282

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,784



1,442



3,499



2,499

Uninsured costs related to natural disasters (1) 3,700



1,529



5,067



1,315

Hotel manager transition and pre-opening items (2) 171



384



468



(1,799)

Severance costs (3) —



8,195



—



14,042

Fair value adjustments to derivative instruments 1,075



—



1,647



—

Adjusted FFO $ 65,139



$ 65,592



$ 107,066



$ 99,339

Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.32



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.49







(1) Represents professional fees and other costs incurred at our hotels impacted by Hurricanes Irma or Maria that have not been or are not expected to be recovered by insurance.



(2) Three months ended June 30, 2019 consist of (a) $0.1 million of pre-opening costs related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem and (b) $0.1 million of manager transition costs related to the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. Six months ended June 30, 2019 consists of (a) $0.4 million of pre-opening costs related to the reopening of the Hotel Emblem and (b) $0.1 million of manager transition costs related to the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. Three months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.3 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West. Six months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) transition costs of $0.1 million related to the Hotel Emblem, L'Auberge de Sedona and Orchards Inn Sedona and (b) pre-opening costs of $0.3 million related to the reopening of the Havana Cabana Key West, offset by $2.2 million of accelerated amortization of key money received from Marriott in connection with the termination of the management agreement for Frenchman's Reef.



(3) Three months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) $8.1 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $0.1 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations. Six months ended June 30, 2018 consists of (a) $10.9 million related to payments made to unionized employees under a voluntary buyout program at the Lexington Hotel New York, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated statement of operations and (b) $3.1 million related to the departure of our former Chief Financial Officer, which is classified within corporate expenses on the consolidated statement of operations.