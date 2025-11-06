DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

News provided byDiamondRock Hospitality Company
Raises Midpoint of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO Guidance
Repurchased 4.8 Million Common Shares Year To Date
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) (the "Company"), a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 36 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $20.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, a decrease of 16.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA: $79.1 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.29, an increase of 7.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
- Comparable RevPAR: $214.21, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
- Comparable Total RevPAR: $323.29, an increase of 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by a 5.1% increase in out-of-room revenues.
- Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $83.2 million, an increase of 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
- Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 29.14%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024.
- Credit Facility Refinanced and Upsized, Remaining Secured Debt Repaid: On July 22, 2025, the Company completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size and extending its maturity schedule. In July 2025 and September 2025, the Company utilized the proceeds of the refinancing to repay the mortgage loans secured by the Hotel Clio and Westin Boston Seaport District, respectively, resulting in a fully unencumbered portfolio.
- Share Repurchases: Year-to-date through November 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased 4.8 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.72 per share, for total consideration of approximately $37.1 million.
"We are pleased to report that third quarter results exceeded our expectations. A rebound in short term group and business transient demand contributed to stronger than expected room revenues, while robust banquet and catering spend drove incremental growth in out-of-room spending at our hotels. Thanks to the innovative efficiency efforts of our operators and asset management team – executed without compromising the guest experience – expenses rose by only 1.6% during the quarter and 1.4% year-to-date.
Despite the ongoing political and economic environment, our team has skillfully navigated demand channels, enabling DiamondRock to outperform industry RevPAR trends. Our success is anchored in a thoughtfully curated portfolio of hotels, each strategically positioned to deliver above-market growth and profitability. This foundation, combined with strong alignment with our operating partners and a best-in-class asset management team, positions us for continued growth.
In July, we successfully refinanced and expanded our senior unsecured credit facility to $1.5 billion and extended our earliest maturity to 2028. We also repaid two mortgage loans during the quarter, eliminating all secured debt. All our debt is now fully prepayable without penalty. During the third quarter, we capitalized on the compelling total return potential of our shares by repurchasing 1.5 million common shares. Our conservative balance sheet and growing free cash flow per share provide significant optionality with respect to capital allocation decisions made for the benefit of our shareholders."
- Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company
OPERATING RESULTS
Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. "Comparable" operating results and statistics include all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 for all periods presented. See "Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results" and "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for an explanation of our comparable hotels and a reconciliation to historical amounts. "Actual" operating results and statistics include the operating results and statistics for all hotels for only the Company's respective ownership periods.
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
|
(unaudited, $ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)
|
Comparable Operating Results(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
$ 281.05
|
$ 282.05
|
(0.4) %
|
|
$ 285.07
|
$ 282.05
|
1.1 %
|
Occupancy
|
76.2 %
|
76.2 %
|
— %
|
|
73.4 %
|
73.8 %
|
(0.4) %
|
RevPAR
|
$ 214.21
|
$ 214.79
|
(0.3) %
|
|
$ 209.25
|
$ 208.07
|
0.6 %
|
Total RevPAR
|
$ 323.29
|
$ 318.60
|
1.5 %
|
|
$ 321.78
|
$ 317.33
|
1.4 %
|
Room Revenues
|
$ 189.1
|
$ 189.5
|
(0.2) %
|
|
$ 548.1
|
$ 546.7
|
0.3 %
|
Total Revenues
|
$ 285.4
|
$ 281.1
|
1.5 %
|
|
$ 842.9
|
$ 833.8
|
1.1 %
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 83.2
|
$ 82.0
|
1.5 %
|
|
$ 239.9
|
$ 239.3
|
0.3 %
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
29.14 %
|
29.17 %
|
(3) bps
|
|
28.46 %
|
28.69 %
|
(23) bps
|
Available Rooms
|
882,740
|
882,372
|
368
|
|
2,619,435
|
2,627,661
|
(8,226)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual Operating Results(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
$ 285.4
|
$ 285.1
|
0.1 %
|
|
$ 846.0
|
$ 850.8
|
(0.6) %
|
Net income attributable to
|
$ 20.1
|
$ 24.0
|
(16.3) %
|
|
$ 67.9
|
$ 51.9
|
30.8 %
|
Earnings per diluted share
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.11
|
(9.1) %
|
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.25
|
32.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|
$ 79.1
|
$ 77.0
|
2.7 %
|
|
$ 225.7
|
$ 228.2
|
(1.1) %
|
Adjusted FFO(3)
|
$ 59.2
|
$ 57.1
|
3.7 %
|
|
$ 171.1
|
$ 170.7
|
0.2 %
|
Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3)
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.27
|
7.4 %
|
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 0.80
|
2.5 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 and exclude the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
|
(2)
|
Actual operating results include the operating results and statistics of all hotels for the Company's respective ownership periods.
|
(3)
|
Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
The Company invested approximately $60.9 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company currently expects to invest $85.0 to $90.0 million in capital improvements at its hotels in 2025, a reduction of $5.0 million from its prior expectation. Significant projects in 2025 include the following:
- Hilton Garden Inn New York / Times Square Central: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2025.
- Sedona Repositioning: The Company completed the repositioning of Orchards Inn as The Cliffs at L'Auberge during the third quarter 2025, which integrated the hotel with the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona and included construction of a new hillside pool and path connecting the two properties, renovation of the guestrooms and creation of a new arrival experience and new outdoor event space. The renovation of the guestrooms, arrival experience and event space was completed in May 2025 and the pool and path connection were completed in September 2025.
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the third quarter of 2025.
DEBT REFINANCING
On July 22, 2025, the Company successfully refinanced, upsized, and extended the maturities under its senior unsecured credit facility (the "Amended Credit Facility"), further enhancing the strength and flexibility of its conservative balance sheet. The Amended Credit Facility was increased from $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion and is comprised of (i) a $400 million revolving credit facility maturing in January 2030, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, (ii) a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, (iii) a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2029, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, and (iv) a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2030. The Amended Credit Facility bears interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over SOFR. Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.
The Company utilized the incremental proceeds from the Amended Credit Facility to repay the $53.9 million mortgage loan secured by the Hotel Clio in July 2025 and the $166.2 million mortgage loan secured by the Westin Boston Seaport District in September 2025. Following these repayments, the Company has no maturities until January 2028, its portfolio is fully unencumbered of secured debt, and its debt is fully prepayable without penalty.
BALANCE SHEET
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion, consisting of three unsecured term loans bearing a weighted average interest rate of 5.3%, $400 million available under its undrawn revolving credit facility, and approximately $145.3 million of unrestricted cash on hand.
SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.87 per share for a total purchase price of $11.8 million. Year to date through November 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased 4.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.72 for a total purchase price of $37.1 million. The Company currently has $137.0 million of remaining capacity under its $200.0 million share repurchase program.
DIVIDENDS
The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock, which was paid on October 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025. The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2025.
GUIDANCE
Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied below.
The Company anticipates full year 2025 results to be in the following ranges:
|
Metric
|
Current Guidance
|
Previous Guidance
|
Change at
|
|
Low End
|
High End
|
Low End
|
High End
|
|
|
Comparable RevPAR Growth
|
(0.5) %
|
0.5 %
|
(1.0) %
|
1.0 %
|
— %
|
|
Comparable Total RevPAR Growth
|
0.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
(0.5 %)
|
1.5 %
|
— %
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$287 million
|
$295 million
|
$275 million
|
$295 million
|
$6.0 million
|
|
Adjusted FFO
|
$213 million
|
$221 million
|
$200.5 million
|
$220.5 million
|
$6.5 million
|
|
Adjusted FFO per share
|
$1.02 per share
|
$1.06 per share
|
$0.96 per share
|
$1.06 per share
|
$0.03
|
Full year 2025 guidance is based in part on the following assumptions:
- Full year corporate expenses of approximately $24 million to $25 million, excluding share-based compensation, unchanged from prior guidance;
- Full year cash interest expense of approximately $62 million to $63 million, a decrease of $1.0 million at the midpoint of prior guidance;
- Fully diluted weighted average common shares and units of 208.5 million; and
- 3,502,175 full year available rooms.
EARNINGS CALL
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.
|
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Property and equipment, net
|
$ 2,605,828
|
|
$ 2,631,221
|
Assets held for sale
|
—
|
|
93,400
|
Right-of-use assets
|
89,264
|
|
89,931
|
Restricted cash
|
50,081
|
|
47,408
|
Due from hotel managers
|
173,677
|
|
145,947
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
82,217
|
|
82,963
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
145,336
|
|
81,381
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,146,403
|
|
$ 3,172,251
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
$ 1,098,756
|
|
$ 1,095,294
|
Lease liabilities
|
86,585
|
|
85,235
|
Due to hotel managers
|
132,574
|
|
121,734
|
Liabilities of assets held for sale
|
—
|
|
3,352
|
Deferred rent
|
76,680
|
|
73,535
|
Unfavorable contract liabilities, net
|
56,964
|
|
58,208
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
92,466
|
|
79,201
|
Distributions declared and unpaid
|
17,430
|
|
49,034
|
Deferred income related to key money, net
|
7,482
|
|
7,726
|
Total liabilities
|
1,568,937
|
|
1,573,319
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference
|
48
|
|
48
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 203,903,882
|
2,039
|
|
2,076
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,233,400
|
|
2,268,521
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(5,934)
|
|
(1,360)
|
Distributions in excess of earnings
|
(661,187)
|
|
(679,050)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,568,366
|
|
1,590,235
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
9,100
|
|
8,697
|
Total equity
|
1,577,466
|
|
1,598,932
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 3,146,403
|
|
$ 3,172,251
|
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rooms
|
$ 189,088
|
|
$ 192,471
|
|
$ 550,443
|
|
$ 559,465
|
Food and beverage
|
67,415
|
|
65,787
|
|
213,084
|
|
212,279
|
Other
|
28,881
|
|
26,871
|
|
82,430
|
|
79,088
|
Total revenues
|
285,384
|
|
285,129
|
|
845,957
|
|
850,832
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rooms
|
46,529
|
|
47,919
|
|
137,644
|
|
139,472
|
Food and beverage
|
47,181
|
|
47,319
|
|
144,146
|
|
145,275
|
Other departmental and support expenses
|
68,127
|
|
67,357
|
|
202,132
|
|
199,774
|
Management fees
|
7,096
|
|
7,093
|
|
19,520
|
|
20,411
|
Franchise fees
|
9,731
|
|
10,117
|
|
28,782
|
|
29,710
|
Other property-level expenses
|
24,967
|
|
24,752
|
|
77,883
|
|
78,558
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28,340
|
|
28,356
|
|
84,388
|
|
84,542
|
Impairment losses
|
1,076
|
|
1,596
|
|
1,076
|
|
1,596
|
Corporate expenses
|
8,567
|
|
7,660
|
|
25,715
|
|
45,083
|
Total operating expenses
|
241,614
|
|
242,169
|
|
721,286
|
|
744,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
17,111
|
|
16,986
|
|
47,137
|
|
49,434
|
Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net
|
(2,298)
|
|
(1,001)
|
|
(4,526)
|
|
(3,265)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
5,850
|
|
—
|
|
5,850
|
|
—
|
Total other expenses, net
|
20,663
|
|
15,985
|
|
48,461
|
|
46,169
|
Income before income taxes
|
23,107
|
|
26,975
|
|
76,210
|
|
60,242
|
Income tax expense
|
(469)
|
|
(418)
|
|
(618)
|
|
(696)
|
Net income
|
22,638
|
|
26,557
|
|
75,592
|
|
59,546
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
|
(113)
|
|
(125)
|
|
(375)
|
|
(256)
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
22,525
|
|
26,432
|
|
75,217
|
|
59,290
|
Distributions to preferred stockholders
|
(2,454)
|
|
(2,454)
|
|
(7,362)
|
|
(7,362)
|
Net income attributable to common
|
$ 20,071
|
|
$ 23,978
|
|
$ 67,855
|
|
$ 51,928
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share available to common
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ 0.11
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 0.25
|
Earnings per share available to common
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ 0.11
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
205,407,644
|
|
209,339,807
|
|
206,896,023
|
|
210,729,779
|
Diluted
|
206,392,934
|
|
210,208,081
|
|
207,918,506
|
|
211,600,114
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. We also present Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.
Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.
EBITDA and EBITDA re
EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.
We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.
FFO
The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.
Adjustments to EBITDAre and FFO
We adjust EBITDAre and FFO when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. We adjust EBITDAre and FFO for the following items:
- Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.
- Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.
- Gains or Losses from Debt Extinguishment: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Hotel Acquisition Costs: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Severance Costs: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Hotel Manager Transition and Hotel Pre-Opening Costs: We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers.
- Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: non-cash realized gains or losses on our deferred compensation plan assets; management or franchise contract termination fees; terminated transaction costs; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.
In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO, we exclude any unrealized fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps and the portion of our non-cash ground lease expense recognized as interest expense. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
We believe that Hotel Adjusted EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses. With respect to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.
Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results
We believe that presenting comparable hotel operating statistics (such as ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, Total RevPAR and Available Rooms) and results (such as Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin) is useful to investors because these measures help facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the performance of hotels owned by us as of the reporting date. Our comparable portfolio includes hotels (i) owned and in operation by us for the entirety of the periods presented and (ii) acquired by us during the period as though the acquisition happened at the beginning of the period presented. We make adjustments for recently acquired hotels to include operating statistics and results for periods prior to our ownership. As a result, changes as compared to periods prior to our ownership will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. In addition, comparable metrics excludes results and operating statistics for hotels that were sold during the reporting period or held for sale at the end of the period. We believe these comparable measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of our hotels.
Our comparable portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes all of our hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and excludes the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 22,638
|
|
$ 26,557
|
|
$ 75,592
|
|
$ 59,546
|
Interest expense
|
17,111
|
|
16,986
|
|
47,137
|
|
49,434
|
Income tax expense
|
469
|
|
418
|
|
618
|
|
696
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
|
28,340
|
|
28,356
|
|
84,388
|
|
84,542
|
EBITDA
|
68,558
|
|
72,317
|
|
207,735
|
|
194,218
|
Impairment losses
|
1,076
|
|
1,596
|
|
1,076
|
|
1,596
|
EBITDAre
|
69,634
|
|
73,913
|
|
208,811
|
|
195,814
|
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
|
1,279
|
|
1,531
|
|
3,862
|
|
4,604
|
Share-based compensation expense (2)
|
2,035
|
|
1,377
|
|
5,591
|
|
6,524
|
Hotel pre-opening costs
|
135
|
|
156
|
|
479
|
|
925
|
Terminated transaction costs
|
151
|
|
—
|
|
1,058
|
|
—
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
5,850
|
|
—
|
|
5,850
|
|
—
|
Severance costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
20,362
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
79,084
|
|
76,977
|
|
225,651
|
|
228,229
|
Corporate expenses
|
6,365
|
|
6,263
|
|
18,368
|
|
18,147
|
Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net
|
(2,281)
|
|
(981)
|
|
(3,827)
|
|
(3,215)
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 83,168
|
|
$ 82,259
|
|
$ 240,192
|
|
$ 243,161
|
|
|
(1)
|
Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation expense from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation.
|
(2)
|
For each of the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.7 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan.
|
|
Full Year 2025 Guidance
|
|
Low End
|
|
High End
|
Net income
|
$ 88,433
|
|
$ 97,433
|
Interest expense
|
63,750
|
|
62,750
|
Income tax expense
|
1,183
|
|
2,183
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
|
113,000
|
|
112,000
|
EBITDA
|
266,366
|
|
274,366
|
Impairment losses
|
1,076
|
|
1,076
|
EBITDAre
|
267,442
|
|
275,442
|
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
|
5,150
|
|
5,150
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
7,000
|
|
7,000
|
Terminated transaction costs
|
1,058
|
|
1,058
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
5,850
|
|
5,850
|
Hotel pre-opening costs
|
500
|
|
500
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 287,000
|
|
$ 295,000
FFO and Adjusted FFO
The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands except per share amounts):
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 22,638
|
|
$ 26,557
|
|
|
$ 75,592
|
|
$ 59,546
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
|
28,340
|
|
28,356
|
|
|
84,388
|
|
84,542
|
Impairment losses
|
1,076
|
|
1,596
|
|
|
1,076
|
|
1,596
|
FFO
|
52,054
|
|
56,509
|
|
|
161,056
|
|
145,684
|
Distribution to preferred stockholders
|
(2,454)
|
|
(2,454)
|
|
|
(7,362)
|
|
(7,362)
|
FFO available to common stock and unit holders
|
49,600
|
|
54,055
|
|
|
153,694
|
|
138,322
|
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
|
1,472
|
|
1,531
|
|
|
4,417
|
|
4,604
|
Share-based compensation expense (2)
|
2,035
|
|
1,377
|
|
|
5,591
|
|
6,524
|
Terminated transaction costs
|
151
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
—
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
5,850
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,850
|
|
—
|
Severance costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
20,362
|
Hotel pre-opening costs
|
135
|
|
156
|
|
|
479
|
|
925
|
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and
|
$ 59,243
|
|
$ 57,119
|
|
|
$ 171,089
|
|
$ 170,737
|
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and
|
$ 0.29
|
|
$ 0.27
|
|
|
$ 0.82
|
|
$ 0.80
|
Diluted weighted average shares and units
|
207,428
|
|
211,197
|
|
|
208,942
|
|
212,469
|
|
|
(1)
|
Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculation of Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation.
|
(2)
|
For each of the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.7 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan.
|
|
Full Year 2025 Guidance
|
|
Low End
|
|
High End
|
Net income
|
$ 88,433
|
|
$ 97,433
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
|
113,000
|
|
112,000
|
Impairment losses
|
1,076
|
|
1,076
|
FFO
|
202,509
|
|
210,509
|
Distribution to preferred stockholders
|
(9,817)
|
|
(9,817)
|
FFO available to common stock and unit holders
|
192,692
|
|
200,692
|
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
|
5,900
|
|
5,900
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
7,000
|
|
7,000
|
Terminated transaction costs
|
1,058
|
|
1,058
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
5,850
|
|
5,850
|
Hotel pre-opening costs
|
500
|
|
500
|
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders
|
$ 213,000
|
|
$ 221,000
|
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share
|
$ 1.02
|
|
$ 1.06
|
Diluted weighted average shares and units
|
208,500
|
|
208,500
Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results
The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$ 285,384
|
|
$ 285,129
|
|
$ 845,957
|
|
$ 850,832
|
Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)
|
—
|
|
3,333
|
|
—
|
|
7,833
|
Hotel revenues from sold hotel (2)
|
—
|
|
(7,335)
|
|
(3,077)
|
|
(24,830)
|
Comparable Revenues
|
$ 285,384
|
|
$ 281,127
|
|
$ 842,880
|
|
$ 833,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 83,168
|
|
$ 82,259
|
|
$ 240,192
|
|
$ 243,161
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)
|
—
|
|
1,209
|
|
—
|
|
2,294
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotel (2)
|
—
|
|
(1,465)
|
|
(330)
|
|
(6,199)
|
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 83,168
|
|
$ 82,003
|
|
$ 239,862
|
|
$ 239,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
29.14 %
|
|
28.85 %
|
|
28.39 %
|
|
28.58 %
|
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
29.14 %
|
|
29.17 %
|
|
28.46 %
|
|
28.69 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
|
(2)
|
Amounts represent the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.
Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information
The following table is presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information for the Company's current portfolio of 36 hotels.
|
|
Quarter 1, 2024
|
Quarter 2, 2024
|
Quarter 3, 2024
|
Quarter 4, 2024
|
Full Year 2024
|
ADR
|
$ 269.95
|
$ 292.59
|
$ 282.05
|
$ 291.24
|
$ 284.26
|
Occupancy
|
67.6 %
|
77.5 %
|
76.2 %
|
69.5 %
|
72.7 %
|
RevPAR
|
$ 182.50
|
$ 226.83
|
$ 214.79
|
$ 202.40
|
$ 206.64
|
Total RevPAR
|
$ 287.09
|
$ 346.27
|
$ 318.60
|
$ 309.18
|
$ 315.28
|
Revenues (in thousands)
|
$ 250,491
|
$ 302,217
|
$ 281,127
|
$ 272,783
|
$ 1,106,618
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
|
$ 60,047
|
$ 97,206
|
$ 82,003
|
$ 73,899
|
$ 313,155
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
23.97 %
|
32.16 %
|
29.17 %
|
27.09 %
|
28.30 %
|
Available Rooms
|
872,508
|
872,781
|
882,372
|
882,280
|
3,509,941
|
Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2025
|
(in thousands)
|
Enterprise Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2025 closing price of $7.96/share)
|
|
$ 1,643,078
|
Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)
|
|
119,000
|
Consolidated debt (face amount)
|
|
1,100,000
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(145,336)
|
Total enterprise value
|
|
$ 2,716,742
|
Share Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
203,904
|
Operating partnership units
|
|
1,135
|
Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees
|
|
842
|
Share grants under deferred compensation plan
|
|
536
|
Combined shares and units
|
|
206,417
|
Debt Summary as of September 30, 2025
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
Loan
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Term
|
|
Principal
|
|
Maturity
|
Unsecured term loan
|
|
SOFR + 1.35% (1)
|
|
Variable
|
|
$ 500,000
|
|
January 2028 (3)
|
Unsecured term loan
|
|
SOFR + 1.35% (2)
|
|
Variable
|
|
300,000
|
|
January 2029 (3)
|
Unsecured term loan
|
|
SOFR + 1.35% (2)
|
|
Variable
|
|
300,000
|
|
January 2030
|
Senior unsecured credit facility
|
|
SOFR + 1.40%
|
|
Variable
|
|
—
|
|
January 2030 (3)
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,100,000
|
|
|
Unamortized debt issuance costs (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,244)
|
|
|
Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
$ 1,098,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total weighted-average interest rate (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
|
Net debt to EBITDA (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3x
|
|
|
Net debt/ Preferred to EBITDA (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7x
|
|
|
Fixed charge coverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7x
|
|
|
Average years to maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Interest rate was 5.02% as of September 30, 2025, which includes the effect of interest rate swaps.
|
(2)
|
Interest rate was 5.47% as of September 30, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Maturity date may be extended for two six-month periods upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.
|
(4)
|
Excludes debt issuance costs related to our senior unsecured credit facility, which are included within Prepaid and Other Assets on the accompanying consolidated balance sheet.
|
(5)
|
Weighted-average interest rate includes the effect of interest rate swaps.
|
(6)
|
Trailing 12 month Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2025.
|
|
Operating Statistics – Third Quarter
|
|
Rooms
|
ADR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Total RevPAR
|
|
3Q 2025
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
|
3Q 2025
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
|
3Q 2025
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
|
3Q 2025
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1)
|
245
|
$ 177.13
|
$ 183.14
|
(3.3) %
|
|
71.7 %
|
72.3 %
|
(0.6) %
|
|
$ 126.97
|
$ 132.46
|
(4.1) %
|
|
$ 145.13
|
$ 147.85
|
(1.8) %
|
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
|
318
|
$ 162.13
|
$ 151.36
|
7.1 %
|
|
68.3 %
|
65.5 %
|
2.8 %
|
|
$ 110.74
|
$ 99.12
|
11.7 %
|
|
$ 153.08
|
$ 139.14
|
10.0 %
|
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
|
220
|
$ 177.09
|
$ 205.99
|
(14.0) %
|
|
61.4 %
|
51.1 %
|
10.3 %
|
|
$ 108.73
|
$ 105.26
|
3.3 %
|
|
$ 148.88
|
$ 138.34
|
7.6 %
|
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
|
142
|
$ 630.83
|
$ 603.32
|
4.6 %
|
|
64.1 %
|
66.8 %
|
(2.7) %
|
|
$ 404.65
|
$ 402.94
|
0.4 %
|
|
$ 972.16
|
$ 974.43
|
(0.2) %
|
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
|
1,200
|
$ 268.20
|
$ 277.90
|
(3.5) %
|
|
78.5 %
|
73.8 %
|
4.7 %
|
|
$ 210.63
|
$ 205.06
|
2.7 %
|
|
$ 330.22
|
$ 311.99
|
5.8 %
|
Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa
|
117
|
$ 244.33
|
$ 231.43
|
5.6 %
|
|
84.4 %
|
77.8 %
|
6.6 %
|
|
$ 206.13
|
$ 180.10
|
14.5 %
|
|
$ 458.61
|
$ 448.38
|
2.3 %
|
Courtyard Denver Downtown
|
177
|
$ 234.38
|
$ 234.62
|
(0.1) %
|
|
84.8 %
|
86.2 %
|
(1.4) %
|
|
$ 198.72
|
$ 202.34
|
(1.8) %
|
|
$ 223.64
|
$ 222.48
|
0.5 %
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
|
189
|
$ 324.71
|
$ 313.09
|
3.7 %
|
|
98.8 %
|
91.9 %
|
6.9 %
|
|
$ 320.75
|
$ 287.59
|
11.5 %
|
|
$ 326.14
|
$ 294.94
|
10.6 %
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
|
321
|
$ 349.37
|
$ 361.67
|
(3.4) %
|
|
90.8 %
|
92.6 %
|
(1.8) %
|
|
$ 317.16
|
$ 334.84
|
(5.3) %
|
|
$ 326.10
|
$ 347.55
|
(6.2) %
|
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
|
272
|
$ 161.77
|
$ 171.55
|
(5.7) %
|
|
69.6 %
|
72.9 %
|
(3.3) %
|
|
$ 112.65
|
$ 125.15
|
(10.0) %
|
|
$ 132.20
|
$ 145.18
|
(8.9) %
|
Havana Cabana Key West
|
106
|
$ 180.26
|
$ 200.26
|
(10.0) %
|
|
42.3 %
|
67.9 %
|
(25.6) %
|
|
$ 76.23
|
$ 135.93
|
(43.9) %
|
|
$ 129.32
|
$ 205.44
|
(37.1) %
|
Henderson Beach Resort
|
270
|
$ 421.36
|
$ 448.94
|
(6.1) %
|
|
70.2 %
|
61.5 %
|
8.7 %
|
|
$ 295.87
|
$ 276.32
|
7.1 %
|
|
$ 532.37
|
$ 460.78
|
15.5 %
|
Henderson Park Inn
|
37
|
$ 618.97
|
$ 629.44
|
(1.7) %
|
|
82.1 %
|
69.4 %
|
12.7 %
|
|
$ 508.05
|
$ 437.13
|
16.2 %
|
|
$ 846.00
|
$ 693.67
|
22.0 %
|
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
|
282
|
$ 277.38
|
$ 280.91
|
(1.3) %
|
|
98.1 %
|
90.2 %
|
7.9 %
|
|
$ 272.24
|
$ 253.27
|
7.5 %
|
|
$ 304.92
|
$ 284.75
|
7.1 %
|
Hotel Champlain Burlington
|
258
|
$ 292.04
|
$ 292.90
|
(0.3) %
|
|
83.3 %
|
90.5 %
|
(7.2) %
|
|
$ 243.38
|
$ 264.96
|
(8.1) %
|
|
$ 333.67
|
$ 356.19
|
(6.3) %
|
Hotel Clio
|
199
|
$ 332.38
|
$ 330.21
|
0.7 %
|
|
85.9 %
|
84.1 %
|
1.8 %
|
|
$ 285.36
|
$ 277.62
|
2.8 %
|
|
$ 463.09
|
$ 444.31
|
4.2 %
|
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
|
96
|
$ 188.89
|
$ 184.77
|
2.2 %
|
|
58.7 %
|
66.3 %
|
(7.6) %
|
|
$ 110.96
|
$ 122.53
|
(9.4) %
|
|
$ 137.19
|
$ 155.02
|
(11.5) %
|
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
|
242
|
$ 183.97
|
$ 173.90
|
5.8 %
|
|
52.5 %
|
70.0 %
|
(17.5) %
|
|
$ 96.63
|
$ 121.69
|
(20.6) %
|
|
$ 171.59
|
$ 215.62
|
(20.4) %
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
96
|
$ 121.60
|
$ 137.87
|
(11.8) %
|
|
58.1 %
|
56.1 %
|
2.0 %
|
|
$ 70.67
|
$ 77.34
|
(8.6) %
|
|
$ 163.04
|
$ 166.79
|
(2.2) %
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort
|
157
|
$ 346.45
|
$ 367.61
|
(5.8) %
|
|
87.8 %
|
87.2 %
|
0.6 %
|
|
$ 304.02
|
$ 320.50
|
(5.1) %
|
|
$ 424.88
|
$ 432.24
|
(1.7) %
|
L'Auberge de Sedona
|
88
|
$ 640.97
|
$ 698.04
|
(8.2) %
|
|
52.7 %
|
58.8 %
|
(6.1) %
|
|
$ 337.58
|
$ 410.76
|
(17.8) %
|
|
$ 698.59
|
$ 736.51
|
(5.1) %
|
Lake Austin Spa Resort
|
40
|
$ 1,071.87
|
$ 980.21
|
9.4 %
|
|
41.8 %
|
49.6 %
|
(7.8) %
|
|
$ 448.26
|
$ 485.84
|
(7.7) %
|
|
$ 1,148.41
|
$ 1,169.61
|
(1.8) %
|
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
|
186
|
$ 281.34
|
$ 301.33
|
(6.6) %
|
|
70.8 %
|
72.0 %
|
(1.2) %
|
|
$ 199.20
|
$ 216.95
|
(8.2) %
|
|
$ 287.52
|
$ 315.87
|
(9.0) %
|
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
|
510
|
$ 202.16
|
$ 183.42
|
10.2 %
|
|
70.7 %
|
66.6 %
|
4.1 %
|
|
$ 142.89
|
$ 122.22
|
16.9 %
|
|
$ 197.87
|
$ 167.90
|
17.8 %
|
The Cliffs at L'Auberge
|
70
|
$ 385.83
|
$ 234.32
|
64.7 %
|
|
26.4 %
|
44.5 %
|
(18.1) %
|
|
$ 101.79
|
$ 104.21
|
(2.3) %
|
|
$ 204.75
|
$ 218.79
|
(6.4) %
|
The Dagny Boston
|
403
|
$ 333.73
|
$ 313.80
|
6.4 %
|
|
92.3 %
|
91.5 %
|
0.8 %
|
|
$ 307.87
|
$ 287.06
|
7.2 %
|
|
$ 338.76
|
$ 315.14
|
7.5 %
|
The Gwen
|
311
|
$ 355.07
|
$ 326.58
|
8.7 %
|
|
78.5 %
|
79.0 %
|
(0.5) %
|
|
$ 278.81
|
$ 257.90
|
8.1 %
|
|
$ 425.56
|
$ 389.24
|
9.3 %
|
The Hythe Vail
|
344
|
$ 289.11
|
$ 293.87
|
(1.6) %
|
|
68.4 %
|
66.3 %
|
2.1 %
|
|
$ 197.67
|
$ 194.73
|
1.5 %
|
|
$ 366.12
|
$ 353.27
|
3.6 %
|
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
|
82
|
$ 550.14
|
$ 555.15
|
(0.9) %
|
|
83.9 %
|
80.7 %
|
3.2 %
|
|
$ 461.76
|
$ 448.01
|
3.1 %
|
|
$ 799.18
|
$ 759.14
|
5.3 %
|
The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel
|
167
|
$ 307.34
|
$ 314.33
|
(2.2) %
|
|
87.1 %
|
83.7 %
|
3.4 %
|
|
$ 267.55
|
$ 262.97
|
1.7 %
|
|
$ 357.41
|
$ 335.33
|
6.6 %
|
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
|
182
|
$ 462.55
|
$ 442.44
|
4.5 %
|
|
79.5 %
|
80.9 %
|
(1.4) %
|
|
$ 367.71
|
$ 358.04
|
2.7 %
|
|
$ 565.02
|
$ 554.41
|
1.9 %
|
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
|
103
|
$ 460.04
|
$ 452.06
|
1.8 %
|
|
63.2 %
|
72.8 %
|
(9.6) %
|
|
$ 290.56
|
$ 328.98
|
(11.7) %
|
|
$ 385.28
|
$ 432.58
|
(10.9) %
|
Westin Boston Waterfront
|
793
|
$ 275.75
|
$ 283.29
|
(2.7) %
|
|
89.7 %
|
91.5 %
|
(1.8) %
|
|
$ 247.23
|
$ 259.28
|
(4.6) %
|
|
$ 367.80
|
$ 366.39
|
0.4 %
|
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
432
|
$ 172.32
|
$ 176.75
|
(2.5) %
|
|
64.4 %
|
69.5 %
|
(5.1) %
|
|
$ 110.93
|
$ 122.83
|
(9.7) %
|
|
$ 276.99
|
$ 292.94
|
(5.4) %
|
Westin San Diego Bayview
|
436
|
$ 223.17
|
$ 237.94
|
(6.2) %
|
|
82.5 %
|
83.2 %
|
(0.7) %
|
|
$ 184.15
|
$ 198.01
|
(7.0) %
|
|
$ 233.79
|
$ 259.03
|
(9.7) %
|
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
|
504
|
$ 191.17
|
$ 193.88
|
(1.4) %
|
|
66.1 %
|
67.0 %
|
(0.9) %
|
|
$ 126.37
|
$ 129.91
|
(2.7) %
|
|
$ 224.60
|
$ 232.89
|
(3.6) %
|
Comparable Total (2)
|
9,595
|
$ 281.05
|
$ 282.05
|
(0.4) %
|
|
76.2 %
|
76.2 %
|
— %
|
|
$ 214.21
|
$ 214.79
|
(0.3) %
|
|
$ 323.29
|
$ 318.60
|
1.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024.
|
(2)
|
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.
|
|
Operating Statistics – Year to Date
|
|
|
Rooms
|
ADR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Total RevPAR
|
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1)
|
245
|
$ 158.85
|
$ 173.39
|
(8.4) %
|
|
60.4 %
|
59.7 %
|
0.7 %
|
|
$ 95.89
|
$ 103.47
|
(7.3) %
|
|
$ 110.98
|
$ 116.69
|
(4.9) %
|
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
|
318
|
$ 164.45
|
$ 157.67
|
4.3 %
|
|
67.7 %
|
64.8 %
|
2.9 %
|
|
$ 111.27
|
$ 102.15
|
8.9 %
|
|
$ 156.76
|
$ 147.30
|
6.4 %
|
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
|
220
|
$ 235.13
|
$ 240.93
|
(2.4) %
|
|
67.7 %
|
68.7 %
|
(1.0) %
|
|
$ 159.08
|
$ 165.54
|
(3.9) %
|
|
$ 208.23
|
$ 209.34
|
(0.5) %
|
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
|
142
|
$ 581.03
|
$ 578.72
|
0.4 %
|
|
59.6 %
|
59.9 %
|
(0.3) %
|
|
$ 346.57
|
$ 346.52
|
— %
|
|
$ 900.23
|
$ 905.29
|
(0.6) %
|
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
|
1,200
|
$ 258.90
|
$ 252.74
|
2.4 %
|
|
64.6 %
|
62.5 %
|
2.1 %
|
|
$ 167.19
|
$ 158.06
|
5.8 %
|
|
$ 279.25
|
$ 265.17
|
5.3 %
|
Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa
|
117
|
$ 233.04
|
$ 205.30
|
13.5 %
|
|
69.4 %
|
74.0 %
|
(4.6) %
|
|
$ 161.73
|
$ 152.00
|
6.4 %
|
|
$ 373.10
|
$ 376.16
|
(0.8) %
|
Courtyard Denver Downtown
|
177
|
$ 213.38
|
$ 207.97
|
2.6 %
|
|
80.1 %
|
79.3 %
|
0.8 %
|
|
$ 170.99
|
$ 164.84
|
3.7 %
|
|
$ 191.69
|
$ 183.65
|
4.4 %
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
|
189
|
$ 294.81
|
$ 279.65
|
5.4 %
|
|
97.3 %
|
89.9 %
|
7.4 %
|
|
$ 286.72
|
$ 251.53
|
14.0 %
|
|
$ 292.14
|
$ 258.59
|
13.0 %
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
|
321
|
$ 319.48
|
$ 324.06
|
(1.4) %
|
|
90.0 %
|
92.6 %
|
(2.6) %
|
|
$ 287.66
|
$ 299.98
|
(4.1) %
|
|
$ 297.05
|
$ 311.27
|
(4.6) %
|
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
|
272
|
$ 169.96
|
$ 175.22
|
(3.0) %
|
|
67.9 %
|
71.8 %
|
(3.9) %
|
|
$ 115.35
|
$ 125.78
|
(8.3) %
|
|
$ 134.84
|
$ 143.61
|
(6.1) %
|
Havana Cabana Key West
|
106
|
$ 270.83
|
$ 305.80
|
(11.4) %
|
|
72.4 %
|
78.8 %
|
(6.4) %
|
|
$ 195.97
|
$ 241.10
|
(18.7) %
|
|
$ 283.08
|
$ 320.53
|
(11.7) %
|
Henderson Beach Resort
|
270
|
$ 401.22
|
$ 427.29
|
(6.1) %
|
|
60.7 %
|
58.9 %
|
1.8 %
|
|
$ 243.64
|
$ 251.66
|
(3.2) %
|
|
$ 470.89
|
$ 451.28
|
4.3 %
|
Henderson Park Inn
|
37
|
$ 589.54
|
$ 592.59
|
(0.5) %
|
|
72.8 %
|
70.5 %
|
2.3 %
|
|
$ 428.92
|
$ 417.70
|
2.7 %
|
|
$ 715.24
|
$ 657.77
|
8.7 %
|
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
|
282
|
$ 263.89
|
$ 249.13
|
5.9 %
|
|
88.1 %
|
89.8 %
|
(1.7) %
|
|
$ 232.51
|
$ 223.67
|
4.0 %
|
|
$ 262.76
|
$ 254.03
|
3.4 %
|
Hotel Champlain Burlington
|
258
|
$ 223.85
|
$ 238.69
|
(6.2) %
|
|
71.6 %
|
74.3 %
|
(2.7) %
|
|
$ 160.20
|
$ 177.25
|
(9.6) %
|
|
$ 230.50
|
$ 238.23
|
(3.2) %
|
Hotel Clio
|
199
|
$ 319.01
|
$ 311.61
|
2.4 %
|
|
78.5 %
|
77.7 %
|
0.8 %
|
|
$ 250.31
|
$ 242.10
|
3.4 %
|
|
$ 419.65
|
$ 402.30
|
4.3 %
|
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
|
96
|
$ 207.65
|
$ 206.22
|
0.7 %
|
|
62.1 %
|
62.6 %
|
(0.5) %
|
|
$ 128.86
|
$ 129.00
|
(0.1) %
|
|
$ 158.29
|
$ 161.29
|
(1.9) %
|
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
|
242
|
$ 237.48
|
$ 224.89
|
5.6 %
|
|
65.6 %
|
76.0 %
|
(10.4) %
|
|
$ 155.74
|
$ 170.98
|
(8.9) %
|
|
$ 255.10
|
$ 279.42
|
(8.7) %
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
96
|
$ 204.54
|
$ 201.68
|
1.4 %
|
|
72.9 %
|
74.5 %
|
(1.6) %
|
|
$ 149.04
|
$ 150.23
|
(0.8) %
|
|
$ 291.21
|
$ 270.14
|
7.8 %
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort
|
157
|
$ 315.75
|
$ 328.41
|
(3.9) %
|
|
81.1 %
|
83.8 %
|
(2.7) %
|
|
$ 256.18
|
$ 275.26
|
(6.9) %
|
|
$ 381.81
|
$ 395.12
|
(3.4) %
|
L'Auberge de Sedona
|
88
|
$ 785.21
|
$ 845.89
|
(7.2) %
|
|
67.3 %
|
66.0 %
|
1.3 %
|
|
$ 528.31
|
$ 558.05
|
(5.3) %
|
|
$ 948.66
|
$ 959.16
|
(1.1) %
|
Lake Austin Spa Resort
|
40
|
$ 1,055.97
|
$ 1,020.45
|
3.5 %
|
|
52.1 %
|
59.2 %
|
(7.1) %
|
|
$ 550.61
|
$ 604.45
|
(8.9) %
|
|
$ 1,354.93
|
$ 1,407.02
|
(3.7) %
|
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
|
186
|
$ 382.35
|
$ 402.31
|
(5.0) %
|
|
83.4 %
|
84.1 %
|
(0.7) %
|
|
$ 318.88
|
$ 338.15
|
(5.7) %
|
|
$ 434.13
|
$ 457.52
|
(5.1) %
|
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
|
510
|
$ 206.36
|
$ 192.95
|
6.9 %
|
|
70.9 %
|
68.5 %
|
2.4 %
|
|
$ 146.23
|
$ 132.09
|
10.7 %
|
|
$ 201.23
|
$ 181.08
|
11.1 %
|
The Cliffs at L'Auberge
|
70
|
$ 356.63
|
$ 282.06
|
26.4 %
|
|
12.8 %
|
56.5 %
|
(43.7) %
|
|
$ 45.52
|
$ 159.41
|
(71.4) %
|
|
$ 168.49
|
$ 313.89
|
(46.3) %
|
The Dagny Boston
|
403
|
$ 293.84
|
$ 274.31
|
7.1 %
|
|
85.5 %
|
85.9 %
|
(0.4) %
|
|
$ 251.34
|
$ 235.63
|
6.7 %
|
|
$ 280.84
|
$ 263.02
|
6.8 %
|
The Gwen
|
311
|
$ 316.48
|
$ 295.55
|
7.1 %
|
|
75.0 %
|
75.5 %
|
(0.5) %
|
|
$ 237.38
|
$ 223.12
|
6.4 %
|
|
$ 358.03
|
$ 329.48
|
8.7 %
|
The Hythe Vail
|
344
|
$ 439.91
|
$ 418.51
|
5.1 %
|
|
61.6 %
|
64.5 %
|
(2.9) %
|
|
$ 271.08
|
$ 269.93
|
0.4 %
|
|
$ 423.74
|
$ 420.88
|
0.7 %
|
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
|
82
|
$ 442.14
|
$ 436.36
|
1.3 %
|
|
64.2 %
|
64.2 %
|
— %
|
|
$ 283.84
|
$ 279.94
|
1.4 %
|
|
$ 512.31
|
$ 498.39
|
2.8 %
|
The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel
|
167
|
$ 345.52
|
$ 342.25
|
1.0 %
|
|
88.6 %
|
88.1 %
|
0.5 %
|
|
$ 306.19
|
$ 301.38
|
1.6 %
|
|
$ 392.85
|
$ 374.86
|
4.8 %
|
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
|
182
|
$ 423.67
|
$ 410.10
|
3.3 %
|
|
71.6 %
|
66.3 %
|
5.3 %
|
|
$ 303.17
|
$ 271.77
|
11.6 %
|
|
$ 485.83
|
$ 441.68
|
10.0 %
|
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
|
103
|
$ 608.57
|
$ 623.30
|
(2.4) %
|
|
74.2 %
|
76.0 %
|
(1.8) %
|
|
$ 451.71
|
$ 473.45
|
(4.6) %
|
|
$ 579.97
|
$ 607.68
|
(4.6) %
|
Westin Boston Waterfront
|
793
|
$ 272.97
|
$ 263.76
|
3.5 %
|
|
84.7 %
|
86.4 %
|
(1.7) %
|
|
$ 231.30
|
$ 228.01
|
1.4 %
|
|
$ 358.71
|
$ 357.07
|
0.5 %
|
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
432
|
$ 257.61
|
$ 257.19
|
0.2 %
|
|
75.8 %
|
79.3 %
|
(3.5) %
|
|
$ 195.37
|
$ 203.94
|
(4.2) %
|
|
$ 421.64
|
$ 440.29
|
(4.2) %
|
Westin San Diego Bayview
|
436
|
$ 231.56
|
$ 231.87
|
(0.1) %
|
|
80.7 %
|
73.3 %
|
7.4 %
|
|
$ 186.76
|
$ 170.02
|
9.8 %
|
|
$ 250.53
|
$ 224.65
|
11.5 %
|
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
|
410
|
$ 254.66
|
$ 188.28
|
35.3 %
|
|
45.4 %
|
60.7 %
|
(15.3) %
|
|
$ 115.57
|
$ 114.25
|
1.2 %
|
|
$ 153.18
|
$ 146.08
|
4.9 %
|
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
|
504
|
$ 202.77
|
$ 207.28
|
(2.2) %
|
|
72.3 %
|
71.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
|
$ 146.68
|
$ 147.54
|
(0.6) %
|
|
$ 271.01
|
$ 271.93
|
(0.3) %
|
Comparable Total (2)
|
9,595
|
$ 285.07
|
$ 282.05
|
1.1 %
|
|
73.4 %
|
73.8 %
|
(0.4) %
|
|
$ 209.25
|
$ 208.07
|
0.6 %
|
|
$ 321.78
|
$ 317.33
|
1.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024.
|
(2)
|
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.
|
|
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income / (Loss)
|
Plus:
|
Plus:
|
Plus:
|
Equals: Hotel
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
Depreciation
|
Interest Expense
|
Adjustments (1)
|
AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown
|
|
$ 3,271
|
|
$ 913
|
$ 298
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,211
|
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
|
|
$ 4,479
|
|
$ 1,253
|
$ 393
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,646
|
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
|
|
$ 3,013
|
|
$ (575)
|
$ 1,136
|
$ —
|
$ 3
|
$ 564
|
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
|
|
$ 12,700
|
|
$ 2,201
|
$ 1,484
|
$ —
|
$ 94
|
$ 3,779
|
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
|
|
$ 36,457
|
|
$ 8,815
|
$ 3,042
|
$ 6
|
$ (397)
|
$ 11,466
|
Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa
|
|
$ 4,936
|
|
$ 1,153
|
$ 443
|
$ —
|
$ (1)
|
$ 1,595
|
Courtyard Denver Downtown
|
|
$ 3,642
|
|
$ 1,349
|
$ 398
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,747
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
|
|
$ 5,671
|
|
$ 794
|
$ 343
|
$ 282
|
$ 214
|
$ 1,633
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
|
|
$ 9,631
|
|
$ 2,431
|
$ 541
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,972
|
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
|
|
$ 3,308
|
|
$ (1,582)
|
$ 480
|
$ —
|
$ 1,435
|
$ 333
|
Havana Cabana Key West
|
|
$ 1,261
|
|
$ (665)
|
$ 230
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (435)
|
Henderson Beach Resort
|
|
$ 13,224
|
|
$ 3,056
|
$ 1,112
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 4,168
|
Henderson Park Inn
|
|
$ 2,880
|
|
$ 1,200
|
$ 275
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,475
|
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
|
|
$ 7,911
|
|
$ 1,514
|
$ 780
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,294
|
Hotel Champlain Burlington
|
|
$ 7,920
|
|
$ 2,063
|
$ 795
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,858
|
Hotel Clio
|
|
$ 8,478
|
|
$ 1,792
|
$ 847
|
$ 42
|
$ 5
|
$ 2,686
|
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
|
|
$ 1,212
|
|
$ (364)
|
$ 292
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (72)
|
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
|
|
$ 3,820
|
|
$ (962)
|
$ 573
|
$ —
|
$ 190
|
$ (199)
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 1,440
|
|
$ (766)
|
$ 371
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (395)
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort
|
|
$ 6,137
|
|
$ 2,151
|
$ 343
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,494
|
L'Auberge de Sedona
|
|
$ 5,656
|
|
$ (37)
|
$ 505
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 468
|
Lake Austin Spa Resort
|
|
$ 4,226
|
|
$ 419
|
$ 719
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,138
|
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
|
|
$ 4,920
|
|
$ 386
|
$ 766
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,152
|
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
|
|
$ 9,284
|
|
$ 2,192
|
$ 1,050
|
$ —
|
$ 11
|
$ 3,253
|
The Cliffs at L'Auberge
|
|
$ 1,319
|
|
$ (457)
|
$ 538
|
$ —
|
$ 42
|
$ 123
|
The Dagny Boston
|
|
$ 12,560
|
|
$ 4,480
|
$ 1,580
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,060
|
The Gwen
|
|
$ 12,176
|
|
$ 2,824
|
$ 761
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,585
|
The Hythe Vail
|
|
$ 11,587
|
|
$ 2,806
|
$ 919
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,725
|
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
|
|
$ 6,029
|
|
$ 2,635
|
$ 321
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,956
|
The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel
|
|
$ 5,491
|
|
$ 1,861
|
$ 369
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,230
|
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
|
|
$ 9,461
|
|
$ 2,954
|
$ 481
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,435
|
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
|
|
$ 3,651
|
|
$ 301
|
$ 472
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 773
|
Westin Boston Seaport District
|
|
$ 26,832
|
|
$ 3,893
|
$ 2,315
|
$ 1,422
|
$ (124)
|
$ 7,506
|
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 11,009
|
|
$ (769)
|
$ 1,062
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 293
|
Westin San Diego Bayview
|
|
$ 9,378
|
|
$ 1,078
|
$ 1,352
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,430
|
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
|
|
$ 10,414
|
|
$ 1,279
|
$ 954
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,233
|
Total
|
|
$ 285,384
|
|
$ 51,616
|
$ 28,340
|
$ 1,752
|
$ 1,472
|
$ 83,168
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
|
|
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income / (Loss)
|
Plus:
|
Plus:
|
Plus:
|
Equals: Hotel
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
Depreciation
|
Interest Expense
|
Adjustments (1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
|
|
$ 4,071
|
|
$ 1,067
|
$ 382
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,449
|
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
|
|
$ 2,800
|
|
$ (900)
|
$ 937
|
$ —
|
$ 3
|
$ 40
|
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
|
|
$ 12,730
|
|
$ 2,108
|
$ 1,453
|
$ —
|
$ 94
|
$ 3,655
|
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
|
|
$ 34,444
|
|
$ 8,595
|
$ 3,212
|
$ 6
|
$ (397)
|
$ 11,416
|
Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa
|
|
$ 4,661
|
|
$ 818
|
$ 418
|
$ —
|
$ 1
|
$ 1,237
|
Courtyard Denver Downtown
|
|
$ 3,623
|
|
$ 1,245
|
$ 374
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,619
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
|
|
$ 5,128
|
|
$ 323
|
$ 358
|
$ —
|
$ 253
|
$ 934
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
|
|
$ 10,264
|
|
$ 2,894
|
$ 538
|
$ 340
|
$ —
|
$ 3,772
|
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
|
|
$ 3,633
|
|
$ (1,403)
|
$ 576
|
$ —
|
$ 1,448
|
$ 621
|
Havana Cabana Key West
|
|
$ 2,003
|
|
$ (405)
|
$ 323
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (82)
|
Henderson Beach Resort
|
|
$ 11,403
|
|
$ 1,800
|
$ 1,096
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,896
|
Henderson Park Inn
|
|
$ 2,361
|
|
$ 801
|
$ 277
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,078
|
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
|
|
$ 7,388
|
|
$ 1,320
|
$ 653
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,973
|
Hotel Champlain Burlington
|
|
$ 8,454
|
|
$ 2,440
|
$ 780
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,220
|
Hotel Clio
|
|
$ 8,134
|
|
$ 1,185
|
$ 853
|
$ 620
|
$ 5
|
$ 2,663
|
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
|
|
$ 1,369
|
|
$ (271)
|
$ 295
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 24
|
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
|
|
$ 4,801
|
|
$ (116)
|
$ 506
|
$ —
|
$ 193
|
$ 583
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 1,473
|
|
$ (752)
|
$ 366
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (386)
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort
|
|
$ 6,243
|
|
$ 2,127
|
$ 340
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,467
|
L'Auberge de Sedona
|
|
$ 5,963
|
|
$ 482
|
$ 390
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 872
|
Lake Austin Spa Resort
|
|
$ 4,304
|
|
$ (146)
|
$ 701
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 555
|
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
|
|
$ 5,405
|
|
$ 566
|
$ 763
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,329
|
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
|
|
$ 7,878
|
|
$ 1,700
|
$ 945
|
$ —
|
$ 11
|
$ 2,656
|
The Cliffs at L'Auberge
|
|
$ 1,409
|
|
$ (61)
|
$ 87
|
$ —
|
$ 42
|
$ 68
|
The Dagny Boston
|
|
$ 11,684
|
|
$ 3,575
|
$ 1,532
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 5,107
|
The Gwen
|
|
$ 11,137
|
|
$ 2,661
|
$ 745
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,406
|
The Hythe Vail
|
|
$ 11,180
|
|
$ 2,628
|
$ 1,168
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,796
|
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
|
|
$ 5,727
|
|
$ 2,424
|
$ 214
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,638
|
The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel
|
|
$ 5,152
|
|
$ 1,717
|
$ 362
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,079
|
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
|
|
$ 9,283
|
|
$ 2,736
|
$ 492
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,228
|
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
|
|
$ 4,099
|
|
$ 589
|
$ 456
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,045
|
Westin Boston Seaport District
|
|
$ 26,731
|
|
$ 3,680
|
$ 2,412
|
$ 1,949
|
$ (122)
|
$ 7,919
|
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 11,670
|
|
$ (354)
|
$ 1,046
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 692
|
Westin San Diego Bayview
|
|
$ 10,390
|
|
$ 2,014
|
$ 1,361
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,375
|
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
|
|
$ 7,335
|
|
$ 430
|
$ 1,035
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,465
|
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
|
|
$ 10,799
|
|
$ 1,239
|
$ 910
|
$ 701
|
$ —
|
$ 2,850
|
Total
|
|
$ 285,129
|
|
$ 48,756
|
$ 28,356
|
$ 3,616
|
$ 1,531
|
$ 82,259
|
Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)
|
|
$ 3,333
|
|
$ 885
|
$ 324
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,209
|
Less: Sold Hotel (3)
|
|
$ (7,335)
|
|
$ (430)
|
$ (1,035)
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (1,465)
|
Comparable Total
|
|
$ 281,127
|
|
$ 49,211
|
$ 27,645
|
$ 3,616
|
$ 1,531
|
$ 82,003
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
|
(2)
|
Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024.
|
(3)
|
Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.
|
|
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2025
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
Net Income / (Loss)
|
Plus: Depreciation
|
Plus: Interest
|
Plus: Adjustments (1)
|
Equals: Hotel
|
|
|
|
AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown
|
|
$ 7,423
|
|
$ 1,105
|
$ 893
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,998
|
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
|
|
$ 13,609
|
|
$ 4,128
|
$ 1,134
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 5,262
|
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
|
|
$ 12,506
|
|
$ 1,301
|
$ 3,302
|
$ —
|
$ 9
|
$ 4,612
|
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
|
|
$ 34,898
|
|
$ 4,200
|
$ 4,422
|
$ —
|
$ 281
|
$ 8,903
|
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
|
|
$ 91,482
|
|
$ 14,217
|
$ 9,200
|
$ 18
|
$ (1,192)
|
$ 22,243
|
Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa
|
|
$ 11,917
|
|
$ 1,252
|
$ 1,315
|
$ —
|
$ (1)
|
$ 2,566
|
Courtyard Denver Downtown
|
|
$ 9,263
|
|
$ 2,634
|
$ 1,167
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,801
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
|
|
$ 15,074
|
|
$ 1,102
|
$ 1,028
|
$ 849
|
$ 620
|
$ 3,599
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
|
|
$ 26,031
|
|
$ 5,487
|
$ 1,607
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 7,094
|
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
|
|
$ 10,013
|
|
$ (4,538)
|
$ 1,509
|
$ —
|
$ 4,322
|
$ 1,293
|
Havana Cabana Key West
|
|
$ 8,192
|
|
$ 1,221
|
$ 779
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,000
|
Henderson Beach Resort
|
|
$ 34,710
|
|
$ 6,153
|
$ 3,334
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 9,487
|
Henderson Park Inn
|
|
$ 7,225
|
|
$ 2,593
|
$ 826
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,419
|
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
|
|
$ 20,229
|
|
$ 2,400
|
$ 2,215
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 4,615
|
Hotel Champlain Burlington
|
|
$ 16,235
|
|
$ 1,144
|
$ 2,357
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,501
|
Hotel Clio
|
|
$ 22,799
|
|
$ 2,036
|
$ 2,549
|
$ 1,242
|
$ 14
|
$ 5,841
|
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
|
|
$ 4,148
|
|
$ (609)
|
$ 878
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 269
|
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
|
|
$ 16,853
|
|
$ 1,448
|
$ 1,590
|
$ —
|
$ 573
|
$ 3,611
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 7,632
|
|
$ (142)
|
$ 1,111
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 969
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort
|
|
$ 16,365
|
|
$ 4,616
|
$ 1,023
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 5,639
|
L'Auberge de Sedona
|
|
$ 22,791
|
|
$ 4,945
|
$ 1,337
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,282
|
Lake Austin Spa Resort
|
|
$ 14,796
|
|
$ 2,049
|
$ 2,154
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 4,203
|
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
|
|
$ 22,044
|
|
$ 6,815
|
$ 2,286
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 9,101
|
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
|
|
$ 28,018
|
|
$ 7,456
|
$ 3,160
|
$ —
|
$ 32
|
$ 10,648
|
The Cliffs at L'Auberge
|
|
$ 3,220
|
|
$ (1,545)
|
$ 978
|
$ —
|
$ 126
|
$ (441)
|
The Dagny Boston
|
|
$ 30,898
|
|
$ 6,871
|
$ 4,706
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 11,577
|
The Gwen
|
|
$ 30,398
|
|
$ 4,257
|
$ 2,272
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,529
|
The Hythe Vail
|
|
$ 39,795
|
|
$ 12,051
|
$ 3,229
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 15,280
|
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
|
|
$ 11,469
|
|
$ 3,081
|
$ 954
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 4,035
|
The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel
|
|
$ 17,911
|
|
$ 6,952
|
$ 1,101
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 8,053
|
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
|
|
$ 24,139
|
|
$ 6,171
|
$ 1,452
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 7,623
|
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
|
|
$ 16,308
|
|
$ 3,754
|
$ 1,405
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 5,159
|
Westin Boston Seaport District
|
|
$ 77,653
|
|
$ 7,875
|
$ 6,917
|
$ 5,188
|
$ (367)
|
$ 19,613
|
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 49,727
|
|
$ 8,732
|
$ 3,290
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 12,022
|
Westin San Diego Bayview
|
|
$ 29,820
|
|
$ 4,513
|
$ 4,050
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 8,563
|
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
|
|
$ 3,077
|
|
$ 330
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 330
|
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
|
|
$ 37,289
|
|
$ 7,141
|
$ 2,858
|
$ 940
|
$ —
|
$ 10,939
|
Total
|
|
$ 845,957
|
|
$ 143,196
|
$ 84,388
|
$ 8,237
|
$ 4,417
|
$ 240,192
|
Less: Sold Hotel (2)
|
|
$ (3,077)
|
|
$ (330)
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (330)
|
Comparable Total
|
|
$ 842,880
|
|
$ 142,866
|
$ 84,388
|
$ 8,237
|
$ 4,417
|
$ 239,862
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
|
(2)
|
Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.
|
|
|
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income /(Loss)
|
Plus:
|
Plus:
|
Plus:
|
Equals: Hotel
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
Depreciation
|
Interest Expense
|
Adjustments (1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
|
|
$ 12,834
|
|
$ 3,517
|
$ 1,105
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 4,622
|
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
|
|
$ 12,619
|
|
$ 1,550
|
$ 2,694
|
$ —
|
$ (23)
|
$ 4,221
|
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
|
|
$ 35,223
|
|
$ 4,283
|
$ 4,324
|
$ —
|
$ 281
|
$ 8,888
|
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
|
|
$ 87,188
|
|
$ 15,319
|
$ 9,685
|
$ 18
|
$ (1,192)
|
$ 23,830
|
Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa
|
|
$ 11,647
|
|
$ 620
|
$ 1,201
|
$ —
|
$ 4
|
$ 1,825
|
Courtyard Denver Downtown
|
|
$ 8,907
|
|
$ 2,587
|
$ 1,085
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,672
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
|
|
$ 13,391
|
|
$ (239)
|
$ 1,041
|
$ —
|
$ 760
|
$ 1,562
|
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
|
|
$ 27,378
|
|
$ 4,630
|
$ 1,554
|
$ 2,086
|
$ —
|
$ 8,270
|
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
|
|
$ 10,703
|
|
$ (4,368)
|
$ 1,789
|
$ —
|
$ 4,368
|
$ 1,789
|
Havana Cabana Key West
|
|
$ 9,310
|
|
$ 1,607
|
$ 1,065
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,672
|
Henderson Beach Resort
|
|
$ 33,139
|
|
$ 4,697
|
$ 3,249
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 7,946
|
Henderson Park Inn
|
|
$ 6,668
|
|
$ 2,029
|
$ 818
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,847
|
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
|
|
$ 19,628
|
|
$ 2,301
|
$ 1,953
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 4,254
|
Hotel Champlain Burlington
|
|
$ 16,841
|
|
$ 2,233
|
$ 1,975
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 4,208
|
Hotel Clio
|
|
$ 21,936
|
|
$ 1,623
|
$ 2,497
|
$ 1,859
|
$ 14
|
$ 5,993
|
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
|
|
$ 4,242
|
|
$ (621)
|
$ 910
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 289
|
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
|
|
$ 18,527
|
|
$ 2,791
|
$ 1,471
|
$ —
|
$ 584
|
$ 4,846
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 7,106
|
|
$ (577)
|
$ 1,074
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 497
|
Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort
|
|
$ 16,997
|
|
$ 4,991
|
$ 1,061
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,052
|
L'Auberge de Sedona
|
|
$ 23,127
|
|
$ 5,303
|
$ 1,121
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,424
|
Lake Austin Spa Resort
|
|
$ 15,421
|
|
$ 1,550
|
$ 2,083
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,633
|
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
|
|
$ 23,317
|
|
$ 7,386
|
$ 2,064
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 9,450
|
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
|
|
$ 25,304
|
|
$ 6,425
|
$ 2,828
|
$ —
|
$ 49
|
$ 9,302
|
The Cliffs at L'Auberge
|
|
$ 6,020
|
|
$ 1,047
|
$ 265
|
$ —
|
$ 126
|
$ 1,438
|
The Dagny Boston
|
|
$ 29,043
|
|
$ 5,278
|
$ 4,718
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 9,996
|
The Gwen
|
|
$ 28,076
|
|
$ 3,722
|
$ 2,475
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,197
|
The Hythe Vail
|
|
$ 39,671
|
|
$ 12,333
|
$ 3,520
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 15,853
|
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
|
|
$ 11,198
|
|
$ 2,967
|
$ 653
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 3,620
|
The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel
|
|
$ 17,153
|
|
$ 6,395
|
$ 1,143
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 7,538
|
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
|
|
$ 22,026
|
|
$ 4,471
|
$ 1,615
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,086
|
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
|
|
$ 17,150
|
|
$ 4,048
|
$ 1,361
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 5,409
|
Westin Boston Seaport District
|
|
$ 77,585
|
|
$ 7,568
|
$ 7,336
|
$ 5,842
|
$ (367)
|
$ 20,379
|
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
|
|
$ 52,237
|
|
$ 10,671
|
$ 3,182
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 13,853
|
Westin San Diego Bayview
|
|
$ 26,838
|
|
$ 4,099
|
$ 3,761
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 7,860
|
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
|
|
$ 24,830
|
|
$ 2,968
|
$ 3,231
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 6,199
|
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
|
|
$ 37,552
|
|
$ 6,809
|
$ 2,635
|
$ 2,100
|
$ —
|
$ 11,544
|
Total
|
|
$ 850,832
|
|
$ 142,013
|
$ 84,542
|
$ 11,905
|
$ 4,604
|
$ 243,161
|
Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)
|
|
$ 7,833
|
|
$ 1,322
|
$ 972
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 2,294
|
Less: Sold Hotel (3)
|
|
$ (24,830)
|
|
$ (2,968)
|
$ (3,231)
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (6,199)
|
Comparable Total
|
|
$ 833,835
|
|
$ 140,367
|
$ 82,283
|
$ 11,905
|
$ 4,604
|
$ 239,256
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.
|
(2)
|
Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024.
|
(3)
|
Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.
