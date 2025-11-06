DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Raises Midpoint of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO Guidance

Repurchased 4.8 Million Common Shares Year To Date

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) (the "Company"), a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 36 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $20.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, a decrease of 16.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $20.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, a decrease of 16.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: $79.1 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

$79.1 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.29, an increase of 7.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

$0.29, an increase of 7.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Comparable RevPAR: $214.21, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

$214.21, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Comparable Total RevPAR: $323.29, an increase of 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by a 5.1% increase in out-of-room revenues.

$323.29, an increase of 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by a 5.1% increase in out-of-room revenues. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $83.2 million, an increase of 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

$83.2 million, an increase of 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 29.14%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024.

29.14%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024. Credit Facility Refinanced and Upsized, Remaining Secured Debt Repaid : On July 22, 2025, the Company completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size and extending its maturity schedule. In July 2025 and September 2025, the Company utilized the proceeds of the refinancing to repay the mortgage loans secured by the Hotel Clio and Westin Boston Seaport District, respectively, resulting in a fully unencumbered portfolio.

: On July 22, 2025, the Company completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size and extending its maturity schedule. In July 2025 and September 2025, the Company utilized the proceeds of the refinancing to repay the mortgage loans secured by the Hotel Clio and Westin Boston Seaport District, respectively, resulting in a fully unencumbered portfolio. Share Repurchases: Year-to-date through November 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased 4.8 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.72 per share, for total consideration of approximately $37.1 million.

"We are pleased to report that third quarter results exceeded our expectations. A rebound in short term group and business transient demand contributed to stronger than expected room revenues, while robust banquet and catering spend drove incremental growth in out-of-room spending at our hotels. Thanks to the innovative efficiency efforts of our operators and asset management team – executed without compromising the guest experience – expenses rose by only 1.6% during the quarter and 1.4% year-to-date.

Despite the ongoing political and economic environment, our team has skillfully navigated demand channels, enabling DiamondRock to outperform industry RevPAR trends. Our success is anchored in a thoughtfully curated portfolio of hotels, each strategically positioned to deliver above-market growth and profitability. This foundation, combined with strong alignment with our operating partners and a best-in-class asset management team, positions us for continued growth.

In July, we successfully refinanced and expanded our senior unsecured credit facility to $1.5 billion and extended our earliest maturity to 2028. We also repaid two mortgage loans during the quarter, eliminating all secured debt. All our debt is now fully prepayable without penalty. During the third quarter, we capitalized on the compelling total return potential of our shares by repurchasing 1.5 million common shares. Our conservative balance sheet and growing free cash flow per share provide significant optionality with respect to capital allocation decisions made for the benefit of our shareholders."

- Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company

OPERATING RESULTS

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. "Comparable" operating results and statistics include all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 for all periods presented. See "Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results" and "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for an explanation of our comparable hotels and a reconciliation to historical amounts. "Actual" operating results and statistics include the operating results and statistics for all hotels for only the Company's respective ownership periods.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change

(unaudited, $ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results(1)













ADR $ 281.05 $ 282.05 (0.4) %

$ 285.07 $ 282.05 1.1 % Occupancy 76.2 % 76.2 % — %

73.4 % 73.8 % (0.4) % RevPAR $ 214.21 $ 214.79 (0.3) %

$ 209.25 $ 208.07 0.6 % Total RevPAR $ 323.29 $ 318.60 1.5 %

$ 321.78 $ 317.33 1.4 % Room Revenues $ 189.1 $ 189.5 (0.2) %

$ 548.1 $ 546.7 0.3 % Total Revenues $ 285.4 $ 281.1 1.5 %

$ 842.9 $ 833.8 1.1 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83.2 $ 82.0 1.5 %

$ 239.9 $ 239.3 0.3 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.14 % 29.17 % (3) bps

28.46 % 28.69 % (23) bps Available Rooms 882,740 882,372 368

2,619,435 2,627,661 (8,226)















Actual Operating Results(2)













Total Revenues $ 285.4 $ 285.1 0.1 %

$ 846.0 $ 850.8 (0.6) % Net income attributable to

common stockholders $ 20.1 $ 24.0 (16.3) %

$ 67.9 $ 51.9 30.8 % Earnings per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.11 (9.1) %

$ 0.33 $ 0.25 32.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 79.1 $ 77.0 2.7 %

$ 225.7 $ 228.2 (1.1) % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 59.2 $ 57.1 3.7 %

$ 171.1 $ 170.7 0.2 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 0.29 $ 0.27 7.4 %

$ 0.82 $ 0.80 2.5 %





(1) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 and exclude the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include the operating results and statistics of all hotels for the Company's respective ownership periods. (3) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company invested approximately $60.9 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company currently expects to invest $85.0 to $90.0 million in capital improvements at its hotels in 2025, a reduction of $5.0 million from its prior expectation. Significant projects in 2025 include the following:

Hilton Garden Inn New York / Times Square Central: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2025.

The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2025. Sedona Repositioning: The Company completed the repositioning of Orchards Inn as The Cliffs at L'Auberge during the third quarter 2025, which integrated the hotel with the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona and included construction of a new hillside pool and path connecting the two properties, renovation of the guestrooms and creation of a new arrival experience and new outdoor event space. The renovation of the guestrooms, arrival experience and event space was completed in May 2025 and the pool and path connection were completed in September 2025.

The Company completed the repositioning of Orchards Inn as The Cliffs at L'Auberge during the third quarter 2025, which integrated the hotel with the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona and included construction of a new hillside pool and path connecting the two properties, renovation of the guestrooms and creation of a new arrival experience and new outdoor event space. The renovation of the guestrooms, arrival experience and event space was completed in May 2025 and the pool and path connection were completed in September 2025. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the third quarter of 2025.

DEBT REFINANCING

On July 22, 2025, the Company successfully refinanced, upsized, and extended the maturities under its senior unsecured credit facility (the "Amended Credit Facility"), further enhancing the strength and flexibility of its conservative balance sheet. The Amended Credit Facility was increased from $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion and is comprised of (i) a $400 million revolving credit facility maturing in January 2030, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, (ii) a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, (iii) a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2029, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, and (iv) a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2030. The Amended Credit Facility bears interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over SOFR. Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.

The Company utilized the incremental proceeds from the Amended Credit Facility to repay the $53.9 million mortgage loan secured by the Hotel Clio in July 2025 and the $166.2 million mortgage loan secured by the Westin Boston Seaport District in September 2025. Following these repayments, the Company has no maturities until January 2028, its portfolio is fully unencumbered of secured debt, and its debt is fully prepayable without penalty.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion, consisting of three unsecured term loans bearing a weighted average interest rate of 5.3%, $400 million available under its undrawn revolving credit facility, and approximately $145.3 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.87 per share for a total purchase price of $11.8 million. Year to date through November 6, 2025, the Company has repurchased 4.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.72 for a total purchase price of $37.1 million. The Company currently has $137.0 million of remaining capacity under its $200.0 million share repurchase program.

DIVIDENDS

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock, which was paid on October 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025. The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2025.

GUIDANCE

Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied below.

The Company anticipates full year 2025 results to be in the following ranges:

Metric Current Guidance Previous Guidance Change at

Midpoint

Low End High End Low End High End



Comparable RevPAR Growth (0.5) % 0.5 % (1.0) % 1.0 % — %

Comparable Total RevPAR Growth 0.0 % 1.0 % (0.5 %) 1.5 % — %

Adjusted EBITDA $287 million $295 million $275 million $295 million $6.0 million

Adjusted FFO $213 million $221 million $200.5 million $220.5 million $6.5 million

Adjusted FFO per share $1.02 per share $1.06 per share $0.96 per share $1.06 per share $0.03



Full year 2025 guidance is based in part on the following assumptions:

Full year corporate expenses of approximately $24 million to $25 million, excluding share-based compensation, unchanged from prior guidance;

Full year cash interest expense of approximately $62 million to $63 million, a decrease of $1.0 million at the midpoint of prior guidance;

Fully diluted weighted average common shares and units of 208.5 million; and

3,502,175 full year available rooms.

EARNINGS CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com . A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any highly infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; negative developments or volatility in the economy, including, but not limited to elevated inflation and interest rates, job loss or growth trends, the imposition of trade sanctions or tariffs and any potential retaliatory responses thereto, an increase in unemployment or a decrease in corporate earnings and investment; risks associated with the lodging industry overall, including, without limitation, decreases in the frequency of travel, decreases in the demand for, or frequency of, international travel as a result of evolving global trade dynamics or otherwise, and increases in operating costs; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Audited) Property and equipment, net $ 2,605,828

$ 2,631,221 Assets held for sale —

93,400 Right-of-use assets 89,264

89,931 Restricted cash 50,081

47,408 Due from hotel managers 173,677

145,947 Prepaid and other assets 82,217

82,963 Cash and cash equivalents 145,336

81,381 Total assets $ 3,146,403

$ 3,172,251







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 1,098,756

$ 1,095,294 Lease liabilities 86,585

85,235 Due to hotel managers 132,574

121,734 Liabilities of assets held for sale —

3,352 Deferred rent 76,680

73,535 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 56,964

58,208 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 92,466

79,201 Distributions declared and unpaid 17,430

49,034 Deferred income related to key money, net 7,482

7,726 Total liabilities 1,568,937

1,573,319 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation preference

$25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 203,903,882

and 207,592,210 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively 2,039

2,076 Additional paid-in capital 2,233,400

2,268,521 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,934)

(1,360) Distributions in excess of earnings (661,187)

(679,050) Total stockholders' equity 1,568,366

1,590,235 Noncontrolling interests 9,100

8,697 Total equity 1,577,466

1,598,932 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,146,403

$ 3,172,251

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Rooms $ 189,088

$ 192,471

$ 550,443

$ 559,465 Food and beverage 67,415

65,787

213,084

212,279 Other 28,881

26,871

82,430

79,088 Total revenues 285,384

285,129

845,957

850,832 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 46,529

47,919

137,644

139,472 Food and beverage 47,181

47,319

144,146

145,275 Other departmental and support expenses 68,127

67,357

202,132

199,774 Management fees 7,096

7,093

19,520

20,411 Franchise fees 9,731

10,117

28,782

29,710 Other property-level expenses 24,967

24,752

77,883

78,558 Depreciation and amortization 28,340

28,356

84,388

84,542 Impairment losses 1,076

1,596

1,076

1,596 Corporate expenses 8,567

7,660

25,715

45,083 Total operating expenses 241,614

242,169

721,286

744,421















Interest expense 17,111

16,986

47,137

49,434 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (2,298)

(1,001)

(4,526)

(3,265) Loss on debt extinguishment 5,850

—

5,850

— Total other expenses, net 20,663

15,985

48,461

46,169 Income before income taxes 23,107

26,975

76,210

60,242 Income tax expense (469)

(418)

(618)

(696) Net income 22,638

26,557

75,592

59,546 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (113)

(125)

(375)

(256) Net income attributable to the Company 22,525

26,432

75,217

59,290 Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

(7,362)

(7,362) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 20,071

$ 23,978

$ 67,855

$ 51,928 Earnings per share:













Earnings per share available to common

stockholders - basic $ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.33

$ 0.25 Earnings per share available to common

stockholders - diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.33

$ 0.25















Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding:













Basic 205,407,644

209,339,807

206,896,023

210,729,779 Diluted 206,392,934

210,208,081

207,918,506

211,600,114

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. We also present Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA and EBITDA re

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

FFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Adjustments to EBITDAre and FFO

We adjust EBITDAre and FFO when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. We adjust EBITDAre and FFO for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Debt Extinguishment : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition and Hotel Pre-Opening Costs : We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Share-Based Compensation Expense: W e exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers.

e exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: non-cash realized gains or losses on our deferred compensation plan assets; management or franchise contract termination fees; terminated transaction costs; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO, we exclude any unrealized fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps and the portion of our non-cash ground lease expense recognized as interest expense. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

We believe that Hotel Adjusted EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses. With respect to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.

Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results

We believe that presenting comparable hotel operating statistics (such as ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, Total RevPAR and Available Rooms) and results (such as Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin) is useful to investors because these measures help facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the performance of hotels owned by us as of the reporting date. Our comparable portfolio includes hotels (i) owned and in operation by us for the entirety of the periods presented and (ii) acquired by us during the period as though the acquisition happened at the beginning of the period presented. We make adjustments for recently acquired hotels to include operating statistics and results for periods prior to our ownership. As a result, changes as compared to periods prior to our ownership will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. In addition, comparable metrics excludes results and operating statistics for hotels that were sold during the reporting period or held for sale at the end of the period. We believe these comparable measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of our hotels.

Our comparable portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes all of our hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and excludes the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1)

2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1) Net income $ 22,638

$ 26,557

$ 75,592

$ 59,546 Interest expense 17,111

16,986

47,137

49,434 Income tax expense 469

418

618

696 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,340

28,356

84,388

84,542 EBITDA 68,558

72,317

207,735

194,218 Impairment losses 1,076

1,596

1,076

1,596 EBITDAre 69,634

73,913

208,811

195,814 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,279

1,531

3,862

4,604 Share-based compensation expense (2) 2,035

1,377

5,591

6,524 Hotel pre-opening costs 135

156

479

925 Terminated transaction costs 151

—

1,058

— Loss on debt extinguishment 5,850

—

5,850

— Severance costs —

—

—

20,362 Adjusted EBITDA 79,084

76,977

225,651

228,229 Corporate expenses 6,365

6,263

18,368

18,147 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (2,281)

(981)

(3,827)

(3,215) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,168

$ 82,259

$ 240,192

$ 243,161





(1) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation expense from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation. (2) For each of the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.7 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan.



Full Year 2025 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 88,433

$ 97,433 Interest expense 63,750

62,750 Income tax expense 1,183

2,183 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 113,000

112,000 EBITDA 266,366

274,366 Impairment losses 1,076

1,076 EBITDAre 267,442

275,442 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,150

5,150 Share-based compensation expense 7,000

7,000 Terminated transaction costs 1,058

1,058 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,850

5,850 Hotel pre-opening costs 500

500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 287,000

$ 295,000

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1)



2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1) Net income $ 22,638

$ 26,557



$ 75,592

$ 59,546 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,340

28,356



84,388

84,542 Impairment losses 1,076

1,596



1,076

1,596 FFO 52,054

56,509



161,056

145,684 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)



(7,362)

(7,362) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 49,600

54,055



153,694

138,322 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,472

1,531



4,417

4,604 Share-based compensation expense (2) 2,035

1,377



5,591

6,524 Terminated transaction costs 151

—



1,058

— Loss on debt extinguishment 5,850

—



5,850

— Severance costs —

—



—

20,362 Hotel pre-opening costs 135

156



479

925 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and

unit holders $ 59,243

$ 57,119



$ 171,089

$ 170,737 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and

unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.29

$ 0.27



$ 0.82

$ 0.80 Diluted weighted average shares and units 207,428

211,197



208,942

212,469





(1) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculation of Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation. (2) For each of the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.7 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan.



Full Year 2025 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 88,433

$ 97,433 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 113,000

112,000 Impairment losses 1,076

1,076 FFO 202,509

210,509 Distribution to preferred stockholders (9,817)

(9,817) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 192,692

200,692 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,900

5,900 Share-based compensation expense 7,000

7,000 Terminated transaction costs 1,058

1,058 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,850

5,850 Hotel pre-opening costs 500

500 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 213,000

$ 221,000 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 1.02

$ 1.06 Diluted weighted average shares and units 208,500

208,500

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 285,384

$ 285,129

$ 845,957

$ 850,832 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) —

3,333

—

7,833 Hotel revenues from sold hotel (2) —

(7,335)

(3,077)

(24,830) Comparable Revenues $ 285,384

$ 281,127

$ 842,880

$ 833,835















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,168

$ 82,259

$ 240,192

$ 243,161 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) —

1,209

—

2,294 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotel (2) —

(1,465)

(330)

(6,199) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,168

$ 82,003

$ 239,862

$ 239,256















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.14 %

28.85 %

28.39 %

28.58 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.14 %

29.17 %

28.46 %

28.69 %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following table is presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information for the Company's current portfolio of 36 hotels.



Quarter 1, 2024 Quarter 2, 2024 Quarter 3, 2024 Quarter 4, 2024 Full Year 2024 ADR $ 269.95 $ 292.59 $ 282.05 $ 291.24 $ 284.26 Occupancy 67.6 % 77.5 % 76.2 % 69.5 % 72.7 % RevPAR $ 182.50 $ 226.83 $ 214.79 $ 202.40 $ 206.64 Total RevPAR $ 287.09 $ 346.27 $ 318.60 $ 309.18 $ 315.28 Revenues (in thousands) $ 250,491 $ 302,217 $ 281,127 $ 272,783 $ 1,106,618 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 60,047 $ 97,206 $ 82,003 $ 73,899 $ 313,155 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.97 % 32.16 % 29.17 % 27.09 % 28.30 % Available Rooms 872,508 872,781 882,372 882,280 3,509,941

Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2025 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2025 closing price of $7.96/share)

$ 1,643,078 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,100,000 Cash and cash equivalents

(145,336) Total enterprise value

$ 2,716,742 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

203,904 Operating partnership units

1,135 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

842 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

536 Combined shares and units

206,417

Debt Summary as of September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands)











Outstanding



Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Principal

Maturity Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (1)

Variable

$ 500,000

January 2028 (3) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (2)

Variable

300,000

January 2029 (3) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (2)

Variable

300,000

January 2030 Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

Variable

—

January 2030 (3) Total debt









1,100,000



Unamortized debt issuance costs (4)









(1,244)



Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





$ 1,098,756





















Debt Metrics















Total weighted-average interest rate (5)









5.3 %



Net debt to EBITDA (6)









3.3x



Net debt/ Preferred to EBITDA (6)









3.7x



Fixed charge coverage









4.7x



Average years to maturity









3.1



























(1) Interest rate was 5.02% as of September 30, 2025, which includes the effect of interest rate swaps. (2) Interest rate was 5.47% as of September 30, 2025. (3) Maturity date may be extended for two six-month periods upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (4) Excludes debt issuance costs related to our senior unsecured credit facility, which are included within Prepaid and Other Assets on the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. (5) Weighted-average interest rate includes the effect of interest rate swaps. (6) Trailing 12 month Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2025.



Operating Statistics – Third Quarter

Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Change

3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Change

3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Change

3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Change

































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1) 245 $ 177.13 $ 183.14 (3.3) %

71.7 % 72.3 % (0.6) %

$ 126.97 $ 132.46 (4.1) %

$ 145.13 $ 147.85 (1.8) % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 162.13 $ 151.36 7.1 %

68.3 % 65.5 % 2.8 %

$ 110.74 $ 99.12 11.7 %

$ 153.08 $ 139.14 10.0 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 177.09 $ 205.99 (14.0) %

61.4 % 51.1 % 10.3 %

$ 108.73 $ 105.26 3.3 %

$ 148.88 $ 138.34 7.6 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 630.83 $ 603.32 4.6 %

64.1 % 66.8 % (2.7) %

$ 404.65 $ 402.94 0.4 %

$ 972.16 $ 974.43 (0.2) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 268.20 $ 277.90 (3.5) %

78.5 % 73.8 % 4.7 %

$ 210.63 $ 205.06 2.7 %

$ 330.22 $ 311.99 5.8 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa 117 $ 244.33 $ 231.43 5.6 %

84.4 % 77.8 % 6.6 %

$ 206.13 $ 180.10 14.5 %

$ 458.61 $ 448.38 2.3 % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 234.38 $ 234.62 (0.1) %

84.8 % 86.2 % (1.4) %

$ 198.72 $ 202.34 (1.8) %

$ 223.64 $ 222.48 0.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 324.71 $ 313.09 3.7 %

98.8 % 91.9 % 6.9 %

$ 320.75 $ 287.59 11.5 %

$ 326.14 $ 294.94 10.6 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 349.37 $ 361.67 (3.4) %

90.8 % 92.6 % (1.8) %

$ 317.16 $ 334.84 (5.3) %

$ 326.10 $ 347.55 (6.2) % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 161.77 $ 171.55 (5.7) %

69.6 % 72.9 % (3.3) %

$ 112.65 $ 125.15 (10.0) %

$ 132.20 $ 145.18 (8.9) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 180.26 $ 200.26 (10.0) %

42.3 % 67.9 % (25.6) %

$ 76.23 $ 135.93 (43.9) %

$ 129.32 $ 205.44 (37.1) % Henderson Beach Resort 270 $ 421.36 $ 448.94 (6.1) %

70.2 % 61.5 % 8.7 %

$ 295.87 $ 276.32 7.1 %

$ 532.37 $ 460.78 15.5 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 618.97 $ 629.44 (1.7) %

82.1 % 69.4 % 12.7 %

$ 508.05 $ 437.13 16.2 %

$ 846.00 $ 693.67 22.0 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 277.38 $ 280.91 (1.3) %

98.1 % 90.2 % 7.9 %

$ 272.24 $ 253.27 7.5 %

$ 304.92 $ 284.75 7.1 % Hotel Champlain Burlington 258 $ 292.04 $ 292.90 (0.3) %

83.3 % 90.5 % (7.2) %

$ 243.38 $ 264.96 (8.1) %

$ 333.67 $ 356.19 (6.3) % Hotel Clio 199 $ 332.38 $ 330.21 0.7 %

85.9 % 84.1 % 1.8 %

$ 285.36 $ 277.62 2.8 %

$ 463.09 $ 444.31 4.2 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 188.89 $ 184.77 2.2 %

58.7 % 66.3 % (7.6) %

$ 110.96 $ 122.53 (9.4) %

$ 137.19 $ 155.02 (11.5) % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 183.97 $ 173.90 5.8 %

52.5 % 70.0 % (17.5) %

$ 96.63 $ 121.69 (20.6) %

$ 171.59 $ 215.62 (20.4) % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 121.60 $ 137.87 (11.8) %

58.1 % 56.1 % 2.0 %

$ 70.67 $ 77.34 (8.6) %

$ 163.04 $ 166.79 (2.2) % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort 157 $ 346.45 $ 367.61 (5.8) %

87.8 % 87.2 % 0.6 %

$ 304.02 $ 320.50 (5.1) %

$ 424.88 $ 432.24 (1.7) % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 640.97 $ 698.04 (8.2) %

52.7 % 58.8 % (6.1) %

$ 337.58 $ 410.76 (17.8) %

$ 698.59 $ 736.51 (5.1) % Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 $ 1,071.87 $ 980.21 9.4 %

41.8 % 49.6 % (7.8) %

$ 448.26 $ 485.84 (7.7) %

$ 1,148.41 $ 1,169.61 (1.8) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 281.34 $ 301.33 (6.6) %

70.8 % 72.0 % (1.2) %

$ 199.20 $ 216.95 (8.2) %

$ 287.52 $ 315.87 (9.0) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 202.16 $ 183.42 10.2 %

70.7 % 66.6 % 4.1 %

$ 142.89 $ 122.22 16.9 %

$ 197.87 $ 167.90 17.8 % The Cliffs at L'Auberge 70 $ 385.83 $ 234.32 64.7 %

26.4 % 44.5 % (18.1) %

$ 101.79 $ 104.21 (2.3) %

$ 204.75 $ 218.79 (6.4) % The Dagny Boston 403 $ 333.73 $ 313.80 6.4 %

92.3 % 91.5 % 0.8 %

$ 307.87 $ 287.06 7.2 %

$ 338.76 $ 315.14 7.5 % The Gwen 311 $ 355.07 $ 326.58 8.7 %

78.5 % 79.0 % (0.5) %

$ 278.81 $ 257.90 8.1 %

$ 425.56 $ 389.24 9.3 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 289.11 $ 293.87 (1.6) %

68.4 % 66.3 % 2.1 %

$ 197.67 $ 194.73 1.5 %

$ 366.12 $ 353.27 3.6 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 550.14 $ 555.15 (0.9) %

83.9 % 80.7 % 3.2 %

$ 461.76 $ 448.01 3.1 %

$ 799.18 $ 759.14 5.3 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel 167 $ 307.34 $ 314.33 (2.2) %

87.1 % 83.7 % 3.4 %

$ 267.55 $ 262.97 1.7 %

$ 357.41 $ 335.33 6.6 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 462.55 $ 442.44 4.5 %

79.5 % 80.9 % (1.4) %

$ 367.71 $ 358.04 2.7 %

$ 565.02 $ 554.41 1.9 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 460.04 $ 452.06 1.8 %

63.2 % 72.8 % (9.6) %

$ 290.56 $ 328.98 (11.7) %

$ 385.28 $ 432.58 (10.9) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 275.75 $ 283.29 (2.7) %

89.7 % 91.5 % (1.8) %

$ 247.23 $ 259.28 (4.6) %

$ 367.80 $ 366.39 0.4 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 432 $ 172.32 $ 176.75 (2.5) %

64.4 % 69.5 % (5.1) %

$ 110.93 $ 122.83 (9.7) %

$ 276.99 $ 292.94 (5.4) % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 223.17 $ 237.94 (6.2) %

82.5 % 83.2 % (0.7) %

$ 184.15 $ 198.01 (7.0) %

$ 233.79 $ 259.03 (9.7) % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 191.17 $ 193.88 (1.4) %

66.1 % 67.0 % (0.9) %

$ 126.37 $ 129.91 (2.7) %

$ 224.60 $ 232.89 (3.6) % Comparable Total (2) 9,595 $ 281.05 $ 282.05 (0.4) %

76.2 % 76.2 % — %

$ 214.21 $ 214.79 (0.3) %

$ 323.29 $ 318.60 1.5 %







































(1) Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date



Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1) 245 $ 158.85 $ 173.39 (8.4) %

60.4 % 59.7 % 0.7 %

$ 95.89 $ 103.47 (7.3) %

$ 110.98 $ 116.69 (4.9) % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 164.45 $ 157.67 4.3 %

67.7 % 64.8 % 2.9 %

$ 111.27 $ 102.15 8.9 %

$ 156.76 $ 147.30 6.4 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 235.13 $ 240.93 (2.4) %

67.7 % 68.7 % (1.0) %

$ 159.08 $ 165.54 (3.9) %

$ 208.23 $ 209.34 (0.5) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 581.03 $ 578.72 0.4 %

59.6 % 59.9 % (0.3) %

$ 346.57 $ 346.52 — %

$ 900.23 $ 905.29 (0.6) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 258.90 $ 252.74 2.4 %

64.6 % 62.5 % 2.1 %

$ 167.19 $ 158.06 5.8 %

$ 279.25 $ 265.17 5.3 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa 117 $ 233.04 $ 205.30 13.5 %

69.4 % 74.0 % (4.6) %

$ 161.73 $ 152.00 6.4 %

$ 373.10 $ 376.16 (0.8) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 213.38 $ 207.97 2.6 %

80.1 % 79.3 % 0.8 %

$ 170.99 $ 164.84 3.7 %

$ 191.69 $ 183.65 4.4 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 294.81 $ 279.65 5.4 %

97.3 % 89.9 % 7.4 %

$ 286.72 $ 251.53 14.0 %

$ 292.14 $ 258.59 13.0 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 319.48 $ 324.06 (1.4) %

90.0 % 92.6 % (2.6) %

$ 287.66 $ 299.98 (4.1) %

$ 297.05 $ 311.27 (4.6) % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 169.96 $ 175.22 (3.0) %

67.9 % 71.8 % (3.9) %

$ 115.35 $ 125.78 (8.3) %

$ 134.84 $ 143.61 (6.1) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 270.83 $ 305.80 (11.4) %

72.4 % 78.8 % (6.4) %

$ 195.97 $ 241.10 (18.7) %

$ 283.08 $ 320.53 (11.7) % Henderson Beach Resort 270 $ 401.22 $ 427.29 (6.1) %

60.7 % 58.9 % 1.8 %

$ 243.64 $ 251.66 (3.2) %

$ 470.89 $ 451.28 4.3 % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 589.54 $ 592.59 (0.5) %

72.8 % 70.5 % 2.3 %

$ 428.92 $ 417.70 2.7 %

$ 715.24 $ 657.77 8.7 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 263.89 $ 249.13 5.9 %

88.1 % 89.8 % (1.7) %

$ 232.51 $ 223.67 4.0 %

$ 262.76 $ 254.03 3.4 % Hotel Champlain Burlington 258 $ 223.85 $ 238.69 (6.2) %

71.6 % 74.3 % (2.7) %

$ 160.20 $ 177.25 (9.6) %

$ 230.50 $ 238.23 (3.2) % Hotel Clio 199 $ 319.01 $ 311.61 2.4 %

78.5 % 77.7 % 0.8 %

$ 250.31 $ 242.10 3.4 %

$ 419.65 $ 402.30 4.3 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 207.65 $ 206.22 0.7 %

62.1 % 62.6 % (0.5) %

$ 128.86 $ 129.00 (0.1) %

$ 158.29 $ 161.29 (1.9) % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 237.48 $ 224.89 5.6 %

65.6 % 76.0 % (10.4) %

$ 155.74 $ 170.98 (8.9) %

$ 255.10 $ 279.42 (8.7) % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 204.54 $ 201.68 1.4 %

72.9 % 74.5 % (1.6) %

$ 149.04 $ 150.23 (0.8) %

$ 291.21 $ 270.14 7.8 % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort 157 $ 315.75 $ 328.41 (3.9) %

81.1 % 83.8 % (2.7) %

$ 256.18 $ 275.26 (6.9) %

$ 381.81 $ 395.12 (3.4) % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 785.21 $ 845.89 (7.2) %

67.3 % 66.0 % 1.3 %

$ 528.31 $ 558.05 (5.3) %

$ 948.66 $ 959.16 (1.1) % Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 $ 1,055.97 $ 1,020.45 3.5 %

52.1 % 59.2 % (7.1) %

$ 550.61 $ 604.45 (8.9) %

$ 1,354.93 $ 1,407.02 (3.7) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 382.35 $ 402.31 (5.0) %

83.4 % 84.1 % (0.7) %

$ 318.88 $ 338.15 (5.7) %

$ 434.13 $ 457.52 (5.1) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 206.36 $ 192.95 6.9 %

70.9 % 68.5 % 2.4 %

$ 146.23 $ 132.09 10.7 %

$ 201.23 $ 181.08 11.1 % The Cliffs at L'Auberge 70 $ 356.63 $ 282.06 26.4 %

12.8 % 56.5 % (43.7) %

$ 45.52 $ 159.41 (71.4) %

$ 168.49 $ 313.89 (46.3) % The Dagny Boston 403 $ 293.84 $ 274.31 7.1 %

85.5 % 85.9 % (0.4) %

$ 251.34 $ 235.63 6.7 %

$ 280.84 $ 263.02 6.8 % The Gwen 311 $ 316.48 $ 295.55 7.1 %

75.0 % 75.5 % (0.5) %

$ 237.38 $ 223.12 6.4 %

$ 358.03 $ 329.48 8.7 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 439.91 $ 418.51 5.1 %

61.6 % 64.5 % (2.9) %

$ 271.08 $ 269.93 0.4 %

$ 423.74 $ 420.88 0.7 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 442.14 $ 436.36 1.3 %

64.2 % 64.2 % — %

$ 283.84 $ 279.94 1.4 %

$ 512.31 $ 498.39 2.8 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel 167 $ 345.52 $ 342.25 1.0 %

88.6 % 88.1 % 0.5 %

$ 306.19 $ 301.38 1.6 %

$ 392.85 $ 374.86 4.8 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 423.67 $ 410.10 3.3 %

71.6 % 66.3 % 5.3 %

$ 303.17 $ 271.77 11.6 %

$ 485.83 $ 441.68 10.0 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 608.57 $ 623.30 (2.4) %

74.2 % 76.0 % (1.8) %

$ 451.71 $ 473.45 (4.6) %

$ 579.97 $ 607.68 (4.6) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 272.97 $ 263.76 3.5 %

84.7 % 86.4 % (1.7) %

$ 231.30 $ 228.01 1.4 %

$ 358.71 $ 357.07 0.5 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 432 $ 257.61 $ 257.19 0.2 %

75.8 % 79.3 % (3.5) %

$ 195.37 $ 203.94 (4.2) %

$ 421.64 $ 440.29 (4.2) % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 231.56 $ 231.87 (0.1) %

80.7 % 73.3 % 7.4 %

$ 186.76 $ 170.02 9.8 %

$ 250.53 $ 224.65 11.5 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 254.66 $ 188.28 35.3 %

45.4 % 60.7 % (15.3) %

$ 115.57 $ 114.25 1.2 %

$ 153.18 $ 146.08 4.9 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 202.77 $ 207.28 (2.2) %

72.3 % 71.2 % 1.1 %

$ 146.68 $ 147.54 (0.6) %

$ 271.01 $ 271.93 (0.3) % Comparable Total (2) 9,595 $ 285.07 $ 282.05 1.1 %

73.4 % 73.8 % (0.4) %

$ 209.25 $ 208.07 0.6 %

$ 321.78 $ 317.33 1.4 %







































(1) Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2025













Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 3,271

$ 913 $ 298 $ — $ — $ 1,211 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,479

$ 1,253 $ 393 $ — $ — $ 1,646 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 3,013

$ (575) $ 1,136 $ — $ 3 $ 564 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 12,700

$ 2,201 $ 1,484 $ — $ 94 $ 3,779 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 36,457

$ 8,815 $ 3,042 $ 6 $ (397) $ 11,466 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 4,936

$ 1,153 $ 443 $ — $ (1) $ 1,595 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,642

$ 1,349 $ 398 $ — $ — $ 1,747 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 5,671

$ 794 $ 343 $ 282 $ 214 $ 1,633 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 9,631

$ 2,431 $ 541 $ — $ — $ 2,972 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 3,308

$ (1,582) $ 480 $ — $ 1,435 $ 333 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 1,261

$ (665) $ 230 $ — $ — $ (435) Henderson Beach Resort

$ 13,224

$ 3,056 $ 1,112 $ — $ — $ 4,168 Henderson Park Inn

$ 2,880

$ 1,200 $ 275 $ — $ — $ 1,475 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 7,911

$ 1,514 $ 780 $ — $ — $ 2,294 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 7,920

$ 2,063 $ 795 $ — $ — $ 2,858 Hotel Clio

$ 8,478

$ 1,792 $ 847 $ 42 $ 5 $ 2,686 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,212

$ (364) $ 292 $ — $ — $ (72) Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 3,820

$ (962) $ 573 $ — $ 190 $ (199) Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 1,440

$ (766) $ 371 $ — $ — $ (395) Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 6,137

$ 2,151 $ 343 $ — $ — $ 2,494 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 5,656

$ (37) $ 505 $ — $ — $ 468 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 4,226

$ 419 $ 719 $ — $ — $ 1,138 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 4,920

$ 386 $ 766 $ — $ — $ 1,152 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 9,284

$ 2,192 $ 1,050 $ — $ 11 $ 3,253 The Cliffs at L'Auberge

$ 1,319

$ (457) $ 538 $ — $ 42 $ 123 The Dagny Boston

$ 12,560

$ 4,480 $ 1,580 $ — $ — $ 6,060 The Gwen

$ 12,176

$ 2,824 $ 761 $ — $ — $ 3,585 The Hythe Vail

$ 11,587

$ 2,806 $ 919 $ — $ — $ 3,725 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 6,029

$ 2,635 $ 321 $ — $ — $ 2,956 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 5,491

$ 1,861 $ 369 $ — $ — $ 2,230 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 9,461

$ 2,954 $ 481 $ — $ — $ 3,435 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 3,651

$ 301 $ 472 $ — $ — $ 773 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 26,832

$ 3,893 $ 2,315 $ 1,422 $ (124) $ 7,506 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 11,009

$ (769) $ 1,062 $ — $ — $ 293 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 9,378

$ 1,078 $ 1,352 $ — $ — $ 2,430 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 10,414

$ 1,279 $ 954 $ — $ — $ 2,233 Total

$ 285,384

$ 51,616 $ 28,340 $ 1,752 $ 1,472 $ 83,168





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2024







Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,071

$ 1,067 $ 382 $ — $ — $ 1,449 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 2,800

$ (900) $ 937 $ — $ 3 $ 40 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 12,730

$ 2,108 $ 1,453 $ — $ 94 $ 3,655 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 34,444

$ 8,595 $ 3,212 $ 6 $ (397) $ 11,416 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 4,661

$ 818 $ 418 $ — $ 1 $ 1,237 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,623

$ 1,245 $ 374 $ — $ — $ 1,619 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 5,128

$ 323 $ 358 $ — $ 253 $ 934 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 10,264

$ 2,894 $ 538 $ 340 $ — $ 3,772 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 3,633

$ (1,403) $ 576 $ — $ 1,448 $ 621 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 2,003

$ (405) $ 323 $ — $ — $ (82) Henderson Beach Resort

$ 11,403

$ 1,800 $ 1,096 $ — $ — $ 2,896 Henderson Park Inn

$ 2,361

$ 801 $ 277 $ — $ — $ 1,078 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 7,388

$ 1,320 $ 653 $ — $ — $ 1,973 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 8,454

$ 2,440 $ 780 $ — $ — $ 3,220 Hotel Clio

$ 8,134

$ 1,185 $ 853 $ 620 $ 5 $ 2,663 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,369

$ (271) $ 295 $ — $ — $ 24 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 4,801

$ (116) $ 506 $ — $ 193 $ 583 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 1,473

$ (752) $ 366 $ — $ — $ (386) Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 6,243

$ 2,127 $ 340 $ — $ — $ 2,467 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 5,963

$ 482 $ 390 $ — $ — $ 872 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 4,304

$ (146) $ 701 $ — $ — $ 555 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 5,405

$ 566 $ 763 $ — $ — $ 1,329 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 7,878

$ 1,700 $ 945 $ — $ 11 $ 2,656 The Cliffs at L'Auberge

$ 1,409

$ (61) $ 87 $ — $ 42 $ 68 The Dagny Boston

$ 11,684

$ 3,575 $ 1,532 $ — $ — $ 5,107 The Gwen

$ 11,137

$ 2,661 $ 745 $ — $ — $ 3,406 The Hythe Vail

$ 11,180

$ 2,628 $ 1,168 $ — $ — $ 3,796 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 5,727

$ 2,424 $ 214 $ — $ — $ 2,638 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 5,152

$ 1,717 $ 362 $ — $ — $ 2,079 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 9,283

$ 2,736 $ 492 $ — $ — $ 3,228 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 4,099

$ 589 $ 456 $ — $ — $ 1,045 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 26,731

$ 3,680 $ 2,412 $ 1,949 $ (122) $ 7,919 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 11,670

$ (354) $ 1,046 $ — $ — $ 692 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 10,390

$ 2,014 $ 1,361 $ — $ — $ 3,375 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 7,335

$ 430 $ 1,035 $ — $ — $ 1,465 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 10,799

$ 1,239 $ 910 $ 701 $ — $ 2,850 Total

$ 285,129

$ 48,756 $ 28,356 $ 3,616 $ 1,531 $ 82,259 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$ 3,333

$ 885 $ 324 $ — $ — $ 1,209 Less: Sold Hotel (3)

$ (7,335)

$ (430) $ (1,035) $ — $ — $ (1,465) Comparable Total

$ 281,127

$ 49,211 $ 27,645 $ 3,616 $ 1,531 $ 82,003





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024. (3) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2025



Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus: Interest

Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 7,423

$ 1,105 $ 893 $ — $ — $ 1,998 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 13,609

$ 4,128 $ 1,134 $ — $ — $ 5,262 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 12,506

$ 1,301 $ 3,302 $ — $ 9 $ 4,612 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 34,898

$ 4,200 $ 4,422 $ — $ 281 $ 8,903 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 91,482

$ 14,217 $ 9,200 $ 18 $ (1,192) $ 22,243 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 11,917

$ 1,252 $ 1,315 $ — $ (1) $ 2,566 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 9,263

$ 2,634 $ 1,167 $ — $ — $ 3,801 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 15,074

$ 1,102 $ 1,028 $ 849 $ 620 $ 3,599 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 26,031

$ 5,487 $ 1,607 $ — $ — $ 7,094 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 10,013

$ (4,538) $ 1,509 $ — $ 4,322 $ 1,293 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 8,192

$ 1,221 $ 779 $ — $ — $ 2,000 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 34,710

$ 6,153 $ 3,334 $ — $ — $ 9,487 Henderson Park Inn

$ 7,225

$ 2,593 $ 826 $ — $ — $ 3,419 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 20,229

$ 2,400 $ 2,215 $ — $ — $ 4,615 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 16,235

$ 1,144 $ 2,357 $ — $ — $ 3,501 Hotel Clio

$ 22,799

$ 2,036 $ 2,549 $ 1,242 $ 14 $ 5,841 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 4,148

$ (609) $ 878 $ — $ — $ 269 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 16,853

$ 1,448 $ 1,590 $ — $ 573 $ 3,611 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 7,632

$ (142) $ 1,111 $ — $ — $ 969 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 16,365

$ 4,616 $ 1,023 $ — $ — $ 5,639 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 22,791

$ 4,945 $ 1,337 $ — $ — $ 6,282 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 14,796

$ 2,049 $ 2,154 $ — $ — $ 4,203 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 22,044

$ 6,815 $ 2,286 $ — $ — $ 9,101 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 28,018

$ 7,456 $ 3,160 $ — $ 32 $ 10,648 The Cliffs at L'Auberge

$ 3,220

$ (1,545) $ 978 $ — $ 126 $ (441) The Dagny Boston

$ 30,898

$ 6,871 $ 4,706 $ — $ — $ 11,577 The Gwen

$ 30,398

$ 4,257 $ 2,272 $ — $ — $ 6,529 The Hythe Vail

$ 39,795

$ 12,051 $ 3,229 $ — $ — $ 15,280 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 11,469

$ 3,081 $ 954 $ — $ — $ 4,035 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 17,911

$ 6,952 $ 1,101 $ — $ — $ 8,053 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 24,139

$ 6,171 $ 1,452 $ — $ — $ 7,623 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 16,308

$ 3,754 $ 1,405 $ — $ — $ 5,159 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 77,653

$ 7,875 $ 6,917 $ 5,188 $ (367) $ 19,613 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 49,727

$ 8,732 $ 3,290 $ — $ — $ 12,022 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 29,820

$ 4,513 $ 4,050 $ — $ — $ 8,563 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 3,077

$ 330 $ — $ — $ — $ 330 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 37,289

$ 7,141 $ 2,858 $ 940 $ — $ 10,939 Total

$ 845,957

$ 143,196 $ 84,388 $ 8,237 $ 4,417 $ 240,192 Less: Sold Hotel (2)

$ (3,077)

$ (330) $ — $ — $ — $ (330) Comparable Total

$ 842,880

$ 142,866 $ 84,388 $ 8,237 $ 4,417 $ 239,862





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2024







Net Income /(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 12,834

$ 3,517 $ 1,105 $ — $ — $ 4,622 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 12,619

$ 1,550 $ 2,694 $ — $ (23) $ 4,221 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 35,223

$ 4,283 $ 4,324 $ — $ 281 $ 8,888 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 87,188

$ 15,319 $ 9,685 $ 18 $ (1,192) $ 23,830 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 11,647

$ 620 $ 1,201 $ — $ 4 $ 1,825 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 8,907

$ 2,587 $ 1,085 $ — $ — $ 3,672 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 13,391

$ (239) $ 1,041 $ — $ 760 $ 1,562 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 27,378

$ 4,630 $ 1,554 $ 2,086 $ — $ 8,270 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 10,703

$ (4,368) $ 1,789 $ — $ 4,368 $ 1,789 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 9,310

$ 1,607 $ 1,065 $ — $ — $ 2,672 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 33,139

$ 4,697 $ 3,249 $ — $ — $ 7,946 Henderson Park Inn

$ 6,668

$ 2,029 $ 818 $ — $ — $ 2,847 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 19,628

$ 2,301 $ 1,953 $ — $ — $ 4,254 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 16,841

$ 2,233 $ 1,975 $ — $ — $ 4,208 Hotel Clio

$ 21,936

$ 1,623 $ 2,497 $ 1,859 $ 14 $ 5,993 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 4,242

$ (621) $ 910 $ — $ — $ 289 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 18,527

$ 2,791 $ 1,471 $ — $ 584 $ 4,846 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 7,106

$ (577) $ 1,074 $ — $ — $ 497 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 16,997

$ 4,991 $ 1,061 $ — $ — $ 6,052 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 23,127

$ 5,303 $ 1,121 $ — $ — $ 6,424 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 15,421

$ 1,550 $ 2,083 $ — $ — $ 3,633 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 23,317

$ 7,386 $ 2,064 $ — $ — $ 9,450 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 25,304

$ 6,425 $ 2,828 $ — $ 49 $ 9,302 The Cliffs at L'Auberge

$ 6,020

$ 1,047 $ 265 $ — $ 126 $ 1,438 The Dagny Boston

$ 29,043

$ 5,278 $ 4,718 $ — $ — $ 9,996 The Gwen

$ 28,076

$ 3,722 $ 2,475 $ — $ — $ 6,197 The Hythe Vail

$ 39,671

$ 12,333 $ 3,520 $ — $ — $ 15,853 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 11,198

$ 2,967 $ 653 $ — $ — $ 3,620 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 17,153

$ 6,395 $ 1,143 $ — $ — $ 7,538 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 22,026

$ 4,471 $ 1,615 $ — $ — $ 6,086 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 17,150

$ 4,048 $ 1,361 $ — $ — $ 5,409 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 77,585

$ 7,568 $ 7,336 $ 5,842 $ (367) $ 20,379 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 52,237

$ 10,671 $ 3,182 $ — $ — $ 13,853 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 26,838

$ 4,099 $ 3,761 $ — $ — $ 7,860 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 24,830

$ 2,968 $ 3,231 $ — $ — $ 6,199 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 37,552

$ 6,809 $ 2,635 $ 2,100 $ — $ 11,544 Total

$ 850,832

$ 142,013 $ 84,542 $ 11,905 $ 4,604 $ 243,161 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$ 7,833

$ 1,322 $ 972 $ — $ — $ 2,294 Less: Sold Hotel (3)

$ (24,830)

$ (2,968) $ (3,231) $ — $ — $ (6,199) Comparable Total

$ 833,835

$ 140,367 $ 82,283 $ 11,905 $ 4,604 $ 239,256





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024. (3) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company