DiamondRock Hospitality Declares Dividend On 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.1776 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2020. This first dividend on the Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will be a pro rata dividend from, and including, the original issue date to, and including, September 30, 2020.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

