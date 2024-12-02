DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY RECEIVES NAREIT'S 2024 LEADER IN THE LIGHT AWARD AND IS RECOGNIZED AS A SECTOR LEADER BY GRESB FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced today it is the recipient of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("Nareit") 2024 Leader in the Light Award for the lodging and resorts sector. The award recognizes member companies that demonstrate leadership in implementing sustainable and socially responsible investment and operating practices, good governance, and transparency.

The 2024 Leader in the Light Awards are based on the results of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Annual Survey, as well as scored responses to supplemental questions by a panel of judges. The Company participated in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the ninth consecutive year and achieved Sector Leader Status and a #1 ranking among hotel peers for the fifth consecutive year.

"We are extremely honored to receive Nareit's Leader in the Light award and also to be recognized by GRESB as a sector leader again. These acknowledgements highlight the Company's dedication to sustainable practices, social responsibility, and transparent governance," said Jeffery Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "We believe that integrating these principles into our investment and operating practices not only benefits our stakeholders but also contributes to a healthier planet and stronger communities. We remain committed to driving meaningful progress and setting the standard for sustainable leadership in the hospitality industry."

GRESB Real Estate Assessment (2024)

Awarded Sector Leader status across multiple public and private sectors: ­ Global Listed Sector Leader/Hotel ­ Regional Listed Sector Leader/Americas/Hotel ­ Regional Sector Leader Americas/Hotel

Awarded 4 Green Stars and achieved Green Star status for 7th consecutive year

GRESB Public Disclosure (2024)

Ranked 1st within the U.S. Hotels with a score of "A" compared to the Peer Group Average of "B" and the GRESB Global Average of "B"

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is the investor-driven global ESG benchmark and reporting framework for listed property companies, private property funds, developers and investors that invest directly in real estate. The Assessment is shaped by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real estate investments. The methodology is consistent across different regions, investment vehicles and property types and aligns with international reporting frameworks.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 37 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization that provides actionable and transparent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. For more information, visit www.gresb.com.

