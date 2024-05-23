Diamonds de Canada Unveils the Lands Collection at JCK Show in Las Vegas

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds de Canada proudly announces the launch of its latest jewelry, the Lands Collection, debuting at the prestigious JCK Show in Las Vegas on Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3. This new collection captures the essence of three iconic locations in The Northwest Territories of Canada - Ekati, Diavik, and Gahcho Kué. The personality of each territory intertwines with the wearer's persona, creating a truly individualized and meaningful jewelry experience.

Discover the new Lands Collection of responsible luxury jewelry from Diamonds de Canada.

The Lands Collection is a 42-piece celebration of Italian craftsmanship, Northern Canadian heritage, and responsible luxury, with pieces ranging from $299 to $1,700 USD retail. There are three collections: "Ice" represented as Classic and Enchanting; "Earth" depicted as Bold and Adventurous; and "Spirit" seen as Romantic and Visionary.

Unique to the Lands Collection is Modern Electrum, an ancient-inspired metal crafted in Italy. This exceptional material is inspired by the ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Roman techniques of electrum, lending a timeless allure to each piece in the collection. What sets Modern Electrum apart is its composition, which incorporates all five precious metals sourced entirely from 100 percent recycled industrial sources, aligning perfectly with Lands Collection's commitment to sustainability and responsible luxury. Lands Collection also trains locals in the art of diamond polishing so that each piece of jewelry embodies Earth's treasures and enriches the lives of those involved.

"Diamonds de Canada is thrilled to introduce the Lands Collection at the JCK Show in Las Vegas," said Lyssa King, President of Lands Collection. "Our collection embodies the beauty, culture, and environmental responsibility that are at the core of our brand. The Lands Collection allows wearers to connect deeply with the natural splendor and cultural heritage of these iconic locations, while also embracing the elegance and sophistication of Modern Electrum."

Attendees of the JCK Show in Las Vegas are invited to explore The Lands Collection at Diamonds de Canada's booth 12069. For more information about Diamonds de Canada and The Lands Collection, please visit www.landscollection.com or contact [email protected]. Stay updated on announcements from Lands Collection by following their Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, and Tik Tok.

