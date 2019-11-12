Diamonds International Launches "Be Radiantly Bold" Philanthropic Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds International, a leading jewelry retailer in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Alaska, recently announced a campaign benefiting Global Fund for Women, a global champion for the human rights of women, girls, and marginalized communities.

Alison Finkler and Tatiana Conte; Brand and Marketing Directors for Diamonds International said, "Our brands celebrate gems like no other, and Global Fund for Women is an organization like no other, celebrating women and their leadership around the world. Along with our colleagues Danielle Riesel and Shannon Fitzgerald we wanted to use the Diamonds International platform to raise awareness for gender equality. We are thrilled to work alongside a group that so courageously fights for the basic rights of women across the world."

Global Fund for Women's values to be bold, collaborative, curious, and authentic reflect the roots of the many accomplishments that modern women celebrate today. Through the "Be Radiantly Bold" campaign, Diamonds International is proud to celebrate women around the world by curating a selection of products across their brand portfolio and donating 20% of those purchases to Global Fund for Women. With every purchase made, customers will also receive a special edition Women's Empowerment charm to add to the iconic Diamonds International charm bracelet.

About Global Fund for Women:

Global Fund for Women is a global champion for the human rights of women, girls, and marginalized communities. Global Fund for Women finds, funds, and amplifies the courageous work of activists who are building social movements and challenging the status quo. By shining a spotlight on critical issues, we rally communities of advocates who take action and invest money to empower women. For more information please visit www.globalfundforwomen.org.

About Diamonds International:

With over 125 stores, Diamonds International is the largest and most prominent privately held jewelry retailer in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Alaska. Established in 1988, Diamonds International is the world's largest tax-free, duty-free jewelry retailer providing tourists with an extensive portfolio of fine jewelry and elegant timepieces. Sourcing from the world's largest and most important mines, while supporting ethical mine-to-market practices, the patented 90 faceted Crown of Light diamond cut and Safi Kilima Tanzanite collection are both exclusive to the U.S. based fine jeweler. Learn more by visiting www.diamondsinternational.com.

