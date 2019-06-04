Diamonds International Revolutionizes The Customer Experience With New RFID Technology

"Diamonds International strives to be at the forefront of our industry. It's important for us to be thought provokers when it comes to our in-store experience," said President & CEO Morris Gad.

The console educates in-store consumers about Safi Kilima Tanzanite. Through RFID technology, Diamonds International aims to create a higher level of interest and understanding of the exceptional story of tanzanite.

"Those who know tanzanite understand its rarity and profound beauty. It's considered a geological phenomenon, as it is mined in one location in the world: Tanzania, Africa, making tanzanite 1,000 times rarer than a diamond" continued Gad. "Safi Kilima Tanzanite is and will continue to be the number one tanzanite brand in the world."

Gad founded Diamonds International in 1988. While Safi Kilima Tanzanite is the newest proprietary collection in the portfolio (founded in 2010), tanzanite itself celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

RFID technology allows the customer to interact with the unit and learn more about Safi Kilima Tanzanite. Customers lift a 3D model of Mount Kilimanjaro and are able to learn the story of Tanzania and the translation of Safi Kilima Tanzanite's brand name in Swahili which means "Pure Mountain." Other features include video imagery of seasonal product collections, loose stones, annual advertising campaigns, and more! The ability to update the console with new information, facts, and imagery is what will keep this fixture exciting.

As RFID technology continues to evolve the retail experience, Safi Kilima Tanzanite and Diamonds International take it to the next level by offering education that creates a deeper brand connection and overall brand experience.

About Safi Kilima Tanzanite:

Founded in 2010, Safi Kilima Tanzanite is a global leader in tanzanite. The premier brand is exclusive to Diamonds International and Tanzanite International stores; the largest tax and duty-free jewelry retailer in the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska. In 2017, Tanzanite celebrated its 50th anniversary and the timeless quality, superior grade and value that has become synonymous with the rare, blue and violet colored stone. For more information please visit www.safikilima.com.

About Diamonds International:

With over 125 stores, Diamonds International is the largest and most prominent privately held jewelry retailer in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Alaska. Established in 1988, Diamonds International is the world's largest tax-free, duty-free jewelry retailer providing tourists with an extensive portfolio of fine jewelry and elegant timepieces. Sourcing from the world's largest and most important mines, while supporting ethical mine-to-market practices, the patented 90 faceted Crown of Light diamond cut and acclaimed Safi Kilima Tanzanite collection are both exclusive to the U.S. based fine jeweler. For more information about Diamonds International, visit www.diamondsinternational.com.

