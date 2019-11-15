Diamonds International's We Care Campaign - Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts for The Bahamas

In response to the wreckage and loss the Bahamas endured, Diamonds International rolled up their sleeves and helped their local staff and the rest of the community in this difficult time. Asaf Nahum, VP of Crown of Light, elaborated on how Diamonds International took action with their We Care Campaign led by the CEO and Owner, Albert Gad. "Albert called me and asked me to visit Bahamas immediately to be with the staff and to let them know we are there for them," Nahum mentioned.

Without any hesitation, Diamonds International began shipping food and supplies to send to those in need. "The thing that amazed me is that everyone - each one of the staff members and employees - they all wanted to help," revealed Nahum. Local Bahamas Diamonds International store trainer, Safiya Wemyss, described coming in to work and how there were "so much positive people wanting to help – it was truly inspiring."

In addition, Diamonds International also wanted to comfort children by bringing them gift-wrapped toys to hopefully lift their spirits in the wake of all the chaos. "Christmas has come," said The Honorable Shonel Ferguson, a member of Parliament, wholeheartedly. "They've gotten toys - lots and lots of toys."

For Diamonds International, family always comes first. With their We Care campaign, along with multiple relief efforts and corporate responsibility initiatives, Diamonds International reviews the situation at hand and proactively gives back to ensure their international teams are taken care of and supported. "We experienced a Cat. 5 hurricane," said Christopher Roberts, "and we are now experiencing a Cat. 5 response."

