Diamyd Medical announces a webcast presentation on October 20 regarding its industry partnership with JDRF

News provided by

Diamyd Medical AB

17 Oct, 2023, 03:09 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamyd Medical is hosting a webcast presentation on October 20th at 2:00 pm CET / 8:00 am EDT with Ulf Hannelius, CEO of Diamyd Medical, Josh Vieth, Director of Research at JDRF, as well as Mark Atkinson, Director for the University of Florida Diabetes Institute and member of the Board of Directors of Diamyd Medical.

The webcast will review the industry partnership between Diamyd Medical and JDRF announced in April of this year, discuss the current state of immunomodulatory approaches in Type 1 Diabetes and most notatably, the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd® that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial known as DIAGNODE-3.

The presentation is hosted by News Agency Direkt and Direkt Studios and can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watchv=mq7DE4kF7hE&ab_channel=DirektStudios.

About Diamyd Medical
Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies for Type 1 Diabetes. Diamyd® is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory Phase III trial is actively recruting patients with recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes in eight European countries and has started  in the US. Significant results have previously been shown in a large genetically predefined patient group in a large-scale meta-analysis as well as in the Company's European Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2, where Diamyd® was administered directly into a lymph node in children and young adults with recently diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes. A biomanufacturing facility is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd®. Diamyd Medical also develops the GABA-based investigational drug Remygen® as a therapy for regeneration of endogenous insulin production and to improve hormonal response to hypoglycaemia. Diamyd Medical is one of the major shareholders in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB as well as in the artificial intelligence company MainlyAI AB.

Diamyd Medical's B-share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:
Ulf Hannelius, President and CEO
Phone: +46 736 35 42 41
E-mail: ulf.hannelius@diamyd.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Diamyd Medical AB

Also from this source

Diamyd Medical announces a webcast presentation on October 20 regarding its industry partnership with JDRF

Diamyd Medical is hosting a webcast presentation on October 20th at 2:00 pm CET / 8:00 am EDT with Ulf Hannelius, CEO of Diamyd Medical, Josh Vieth,...

Registrational Phase III trial in Type 1 Diabetes with Diamyd® expands to the US

Final preparations are in place to initiate the first clinical site for DIAGNODE-3 in the United States, and additional sites are expected to be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.