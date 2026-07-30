Diana Dragon, Former CIA Officer and Tech Executive, Appointed Chief Executive Officer of AdaptKey AI

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) proudly celebrates the appointment of its alumna, Diana Dragon, to Chief Executive Officer of AdaptKey AI. Previously serving as Director of Global Crisis Resources at eBay, Ms. Dragon's transition to the helm of a cutting-edge artificial intelligence company marks a significant milestone within the EWA network of high-level women executives.

Diana Dragon Headshot

In her new role as CEO, Ms. Dragon is responsible for setting AdaptKey AI's vision and strategy, transforming innovative technology into a scalable business enterprise. Her mandate includes building high-performing teams, developing strategic partnerships, and expanding market presence to position AdaptKey as a trusted leader in sovereign AI. Moving beyond standard chatbot applications, her leadership focus centers on agentic AI that runs securely within a customer's environment—utilizing fine-tuned models trained on an organization's proprietary datasets rather than the public internet. Proving its immediate market impact, AdaptKey AI was recently showcased by NVIDIA at DTW Ignite 2026 as a premier example of practical AI solutions for the telecommunications industry.

"Our community thrives when exceptional women push the boundaries of innovation, and Diana's executive transition is a testament to that vision," said Larraine Segil, Founder, Chair, and CEO of EWA. "To pivot from a distinguished background in the CIA and global crisis management to leading a pioneering sovereign AI enterprise requires an extraordinary depth of business acumen, agility, and courage. Her leadership embodies the exact spirit of excellence and bold ambition we cultivate within EWA, and we are thrilled to support her as she steers AdaptKey AI into its next chapter of sustainable growth."

Ms. Dragon brings more than two decades of elite operational, intelligence, and corporate leadership experience to her new role. Prior to her tenure at eBay, she served as Head of Global Insights for Standard Industries and Head of Business Intelligence for bp. Her foundation in strategic security began with over twelve years of service as an Operations Officer, and Chief of Station, for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). A champion for mentorship and security, she also serves as a Board Member for Girl Security. Ms. Dragon holds an MBA in Finance and Management from the NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University. Throughout these major career inflection points, she has leveraged the strategic mentorship and peer network of EWA to navigate the unique challenges of executive leadership.

"Who knew a former CIA officer would end up leading an AI company? Fortunately, EWA did," said Ms. Dragon. "They believed in me before I fully believed in myself, and somehow still answer my calls after all my career questions. I would not be where I am today without the women of EWA, who showed me the power of candid feedback and an unwavering community. As I begin this next chapter as CEO of AdaptKey AI, I look forward to paying that forward by investing in the next generation of women leaders."

About the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. EWA is a values-led community that prioritizes Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share. Learn more at www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com.

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance