Debika Bhattacharya, Former Chief Technology Officer of Verizon Business, Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) proudly announces the addition of Debika Bhattacharya, former Chief Technology Officer of Verizon Business, to its community of high-level women executives. A globally recognized executive with more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Ms. Bhattacharya is a visionary leader dedicated to scaling complex technology solutions and expanding opportunities for women and minorities in STEM. Following her retirement from Verizon in February 2026, she is currently exploring her next chapter and looking forward to leveraging her extensive experience and expertise to advance the next generation of corporate leaders.

Debika Bhattacharya

During her tenure as Chief Technology Officer for Verizon Business, Ms. Bhattacharya was responsible for ensuring a consistent, simplified end-to-end experience for the company's B2B customers. Her strategic focus spanned the entire technology lifecycle, including product development, design, solutioning, and operational enablement. Previously, she served as Verizon Business's Chief Product Officer, where she directed the company's holistic product portfolio and strategy.

"Debika is a true trailblazer whose deep technical expertise and executive leadership have shaped the modern telecommunications landscape," said Larraine Segil, Founder, Chair, and CEO of EWA. "From leading breakthrough optical wave deployments to managing global network expansions, her impact on enterprise technology is profound. Furthermore, her active commitment to mentoring and lifting up women and underrepresented groups in science and engineering aligns perfectly with EWA's core values. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome her to our sisterhood."

Throughout her esteemed tenure at Verizon, Ms. Bhattacharya held a variety of critical executive roles, including an overseas assignment in Europe, and led complex technology projects for Fortune 1000 clients worldwide. She holds a number of industry board positions and is a frequent speaker at major technology and leadership forums. Passionate about education and representation, she also serves as a liaison to the MIT community, participating in outreach programs aimed at increasing the participation of women and minorities in Science and Engineering.

"Joining EWA has been one of the best decisions I made. I am delighted to be part of such an amazing community of C-level and like-minded women, who embody values of generosity and kindness every day," said Ms. Bhattacharya.

About the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their knowledge. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success—one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each participant to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance