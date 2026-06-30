LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) proudly announces the addition of Jennifer Z. Renaud, CEO and Board Director of Kradle LLC (Coolhouse Botanics), to its exclusive community of high-level women executives.

Jennifer Renaud, CEO and Board Director of Kradle LLC, Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

Ms. Renaud is a CEO known for creating enterprise value in channel-led businesses, with a career-long thesis treating brand as a balance-sheet asset and a channel-economics lever. Bringing more than 30 years of diverse industry experience across enterprise technology, building products, medical devices, and consumer packaged goods, Ms. Renaud has guided organizations through pivotal strategic inflection points, including acquisition readiness, commercial repositioning, and post-integration growth. In her current role as CEO and Board Director of Kradle LLC, she is positioning a pet wellness company for growth and strategic optionality, building the brand focus, DTC capability, and operating discipline to scale while driving market share and EBITDA expansion." Jennifer is a phenomenal strategic leader whose career exemplifies commercial excellence and visionary growth," said Larraine Segil, Founder, Chair, and CEO of EWA. "From leading major commercial turnarounds to navigating massive public listings and multi-billion-dollar acquisitions, her depth of business acumen is extraordinary. Beyond her impressive corporate achievements, Jennifer's warmth and commitment to leadership make her a perfect addition to our community. We are absolutely delighted to welcome her to EWA."

Prior to her current role, Ms. Renaud served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Masonite International, where she led the brand and marketing transformation that contributed to the company's $3.9 billion acquisition by Owens Corning. Earlier roles include Chief Marketing Officer at Vertiv, where she led the brand and revenue growth work that prepared the company for its NYSE listing, and senior positions at Oracle and Microsoft, including Chief of Staff to a Corporate Vice President leading a multibillion-dollar global business and three years based in Singapore in marketing and communications roles across Asia. "Joining EWA at this point in my career is a real gift," said Ms. Renaud. "Some of the most important work in my career has come from being in community with women who shared what they had learned. I'm grateful for the chance to be part of this network and to do the same for others."

About the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. EWA is a values-led community that prioritizes Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share. Learn more at www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com.

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance