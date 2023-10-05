Diana Health Secures $34 Million Investment to Introduce New Care Model for Improving Outcomes in Women's Health, Starting with Maternity Care

News provided by

Diana Health

05 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Norwest Venture Partners-Led Series B Funding Will Support Expansion of Collaborative Care Model to Help Health Systems Deliver Patient-Centric Care and Sustained Operational Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Health, a network of modern women's health practices that partner with hospitals to reimagine the way women's healthcare is delivered, today announced that it has closed $34 million in Series B financing led by Norwest Venture Partners.  Existing investors .406 Ventures, LRVHealth and AlleyCorp joined the round, bringing the total raised to $46 million. The company will use the new capital to bring its individualized, comprehensive care model to new communities across the U.S. and expand its digital platform and program offerings.

The U.S. is facing a maternal health crisis. Despite spending $111 billion on maternity care annually, mortality rates in the U.S. are two times those of other developed countries and the patient experience is inadequate. In addition, access to labor and delivery (L&D) services is waning. More than 400 hospitals have closed their L&D units between 2016-2020. Putting even more pressure on an already-strained system, a growing shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists is expected to reach 22,000 by 2050, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Diana Health provides an evidence-based care model that directly addresses these challenges. Diana Health partners with hospital and health system leadership to restructure their women's health programs with a clinical redesign of labor and delivery. The model delivers a tech-enabled, holistic care experience for women and families, deploying integrated care teams of Certified Nurse Midwives, OB/GYNs, mental health and wellness providers. Diana Health's approach helps hospitals improve health outcomes, lowering rates of cesarean section and neonatal intensive care unit admissions; while also addressing the operational and financial challenges hospitals grapple with each day.

"We know that women want individualized, comprehensive care that puts them in the driver's seat of their own health and improves outcomes. It is also how most providers want to practice," said Kate Condliffe, co-founder and CEO of Diana Health. "Health systems that partner with Diana Health are redesigning their existing practice structure and their workforce to align with these principles. This sets their programs up for growth and sustainability, earning the loyalty of patients by delivering better care."

Diana Health currently operates three sites in Tennessee in partnership with HCA TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, HCA TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center and Cookeville Regional Medical Center. The company will open three new sites in Florida in the next six months. 

"Diana Health has developed a solution that aligns interests across stakeholders, delivering value for women, payers, providers and health systems. Its unique approach restructures the core healthcare delivery model, giving hospitals a competitive advantage that earns patient loyalty through better experiences and outcomes, and helps lower costs and risks attributed to inadequate care and unnecessary medical procedures," said Irem Rami, principal at Norwest Venture Partners and board member at Diana Health. "The team at Diana Health has made tremendous progress to date. We look forward to bringing their solution to more communities as Diana Health expands nationwide and provides greater high-quality access to maternal and gynecological care."

About Diana Health
Diana Health is a network of modern women's health practices working in partnership with hospitals to reimagine the way maternity and women's healthcare is delivered. With personalized, wellness-focused care programs, Diana Health puts women at the center of decision-making and empowers them with the information and support they need to achieve their health and wellness goals. Diana Health goes beyond the traditional approach to healthcare through smart technology, collaborative teams, and a thoughtfully designed experience that is beneficial for both women and clinicians. The company has raised a total of $46 million, including the latest Series B round led by Norwest Venture Partners and joined by .406 Ventures, LRVHealth and AlleyCorp. For more information, visit heydianahealth.com.

SOURCE Diana Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.