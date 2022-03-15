Diana J. Kenneally Named Senior Private Banker for New England Region

With 28 years of banking experience, Diana returns to BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Texas Capital Bank, where she most recently served as senior vice president, Escrow and Specialized Services and Deposit Escrow relationship manager, senior vice president, Citizens Financial Group. She originally joined BNY Mellon in 2006 and served for 11 years in a variety of roles, including vice president, escrow sales specialist.

"We are pleased to welcome the return of Diana to BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Private Banking Group, with her deep experience supporting the M&A, VC, PE arenas and expertise in deposit and escrow services," said Graham. "She will be a great addition to the New England region in meeting the evolving private banking needs of our clients and developing customized solutions, as we reinforce and deliver to clients our Active Wealth framework."

Diana earned a bachelor's degree from Emmanuel College in Boston. She also holds a Series 7 license and Series 63 license. She is involved in a variety of professional networks in her community and currently serves as a member of the board of directors with the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors. Diana also serves on the Boston Steering Committee for the Women's Association of Venture & Equity Inc., member of the Turnaround Management Association and a member of the Women's Initiative Committee for the Association of Corporate Growth Boston, which works to provide a strong network and create professional opportunities for women in the private equity and venture capital industry.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $321 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $31.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management