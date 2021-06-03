Diana Kantner Joins Leadership Team at KCIC

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a consulting firm that helps companies manage their product liabilities, has expanded its leadership team by welcoming Diana Kantner as vice president. She will be based out of the Washington, D.C.-based firm's Chicago office, bringing more than 20 years of experience in litigation and settlement support, claims and insurance analysis, allocation modeling, data analysis, dispute resolution support, and more.

"Diana brings deep experience in the chemical, oil and gas, energy, transportation, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries," says Jonathan Terrell, President of KCIC. "Her experience includes insurance claims analysis related to environmental, asbestos, PCBs, Agent Orange, and silicone breast implants — preparing and presenting to the London Market, Bermuda and U.S. carriers."

He adds, "At KCIC, she will focus on serving our clients — companies facing complex liability claims or litigation disputes. Her added experience in developing and preparing first-party business interruption and property damage claims — as well as other economic and financial analyses — will have an immediate impact."

Kantner joins KCIC after 13 years as managing director at The Claro Group LLC. Before that, she was director of financial management for Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. Earlier in her career, she held a variety of roles at Arthur Andersen. She holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Outside of KCIC, Kantner is president of the board for Ballet Chicago and an associate member of the American Bar Association (ABA). She also belongs to the Association for Professional Insurance Women (APIW) and the Professional Women's Club of Chicago (PWCC).

About KCIC

KCIC is a privately held consulting firm that partners with corporations in managing mass tort and other complex products liabilities in industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Founded in 2002 and based in Washington, D.C., KCIC combines leading-edge technology and consulting expertise to solve data-intensive challenges. KCIC has been named a Future 50 Award winner by Washington SmartCEO magazine, which recognizes the region's 50 fastest-growing mid-sized companies.

