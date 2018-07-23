Diana L. Scott Joins Guardian as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced that Diana L. Scott will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Scott will be a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team and report to Deanna Mulligan, Guardian's President and Chief Executive Officer. She was recruited to Guardian to advance the company's talent strategy, build on its strong values and culture, and leverage opportunities presented by technology and the evolving nature of work.

"Diana's values align with Guardian's and I am confident that, in partnership with the executive leadership team, Diana will help us continue to perpetuate a culture where colleagues thrive and are empowered to do the right thing for our customers and communities," shared Deanna M. Mulligan, President and CEO of Guardian.

Scott joins Guardian from Prologis (NYSE : PLD ), a global logistics company and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), where she served as CHRO. She has deep experience as a transformational human resources and business leader. She led human resources for John Hancock Financial, after its acquisition by Manulife Financial. During her tenure at John Hancock, Scott was the general manager of the 529 college savings plan; general manager of the Group Insurance Division; and VP, direct distribution and e-commerce and Chief Privacy Officer. Scott started her career in direct marketing.

"Guardian's commitment to doing the right thing for customers, colleagues and the community is a real differentiator," said Scott. "I'm excited to join a company with such a strong foundation at this transformational time for the industry."

Scott has served on many healthcare and professional boards. She is a Trustee Emeritus of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Institute of Health Professions where she was Chair, Finance/Compensation Committee. She was a member of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable and Chair of the Healthcare Task Force. She served as a director and officer of the John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York. Scott was a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Board of Overseers and Chair of the Business Partners Committee. An accomplished violinist, Scott was a founding member of New Philharmonia Orchestra, Newton, Massachusetts, and until her transition back to the East Coast, played with Symphony Parnassus in San Francisco, California. Last year, Scott was named one of the Bay Area's Most Influential Women by San Francisco Business Journal. Scott received an AB in German studies from Harvard College.

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers, with $8.0 billion in capital and $1.6 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2017. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 9,000 employees and a network of over 2,750 financial representatives in 55 agencies nationwide.

