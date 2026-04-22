Diana Peña Unveils Esencia Coaching & Advisory to Reimagine Leadership Through Authentic Inside-Out Growth

Transforming leadership through the SHAPE Framework with clarity, depth, and sustained impact.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Peña, a former HR executive and visionary People & Culture expert, proudly announces the launch of Esencia Coaching & Advisory, a transformative coaching and advisory firm dedicated to equipping executives and senior leaders to amplify their influence through non-performative, deeply reflective coaching practices.

Diana Peña

Rooted in Diana's proprietary SHAPE Framework, the company offers one-on-one and corporate coaching programs designed to break away from traditional, surface-level coaching approaches. "A life well-lived is a legacy that endures. In attentive ears and leading hearts, revelation unfolds and problems are solved," says Diana Peña, CEO and founder of Esencia Coaching & Advisory.

The SHAPE Framework:

This signature methodology, focused on self-reflection, lived experiences, and strategic vision, guides leaders to uncover blind spots, gain insightful clarity, and achieve sustainable transformation.

It empowers leaders to move beyond the surface level goals of KPIs and corporate identity, furthering growth that extends from the inside out.

Programs and Advisory:

Executive Coaching: Tackles leadership blind spots, strengthens emotional intelligence, and prioritizes growth through self-discovery. Corporate Coaching: Elevates team dynamics, conflict resolution, and inclusivity to foster collaborative, high achieving environments. People & Culture Advisory: Offers strategies to disrupt groupthink, embrace healthy conflict, and align leadership with organizational purpose while also supporting genuine presence.

Additionally, Diana's Power of Triad Framework: encouragement, inspiration, and motivation, activates transformative leadership strategies and elevates organizational culture.

At a time where 70% of leaders rely on performative coaching to boost KPIs, Esencia Coaching & Advisory shifts the narrative by addressing leadership challenges at their core. This approach creates a safe space for C-Suite executives and leaders to embrace trust and courage, the ultimate powerplay for transformational change.

About Diana Peña

Diana Peña brings a blend of behavioral insight and leadership experience to her coaching. A bilingual coach (English and Spanish) with a background in private wealth, she helps leaders gain clarity, build trust, and inspire aligned action.

She is also an author, poet, songwriter, and sacra singer, bringing a creative depth that enriches her work with leaders.

Media Contact: To learn more or schedule a consultation, contact Diana Peña at [email protected] or visit her LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/diana-pena-98233b17.

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SOURCE Esencia Coaching & Advisory