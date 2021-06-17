Diana Ross "Thank You" -- New Album Released In The Autumn

Recorded in her home studio, "Thank You" offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together. Her family, friends and loyal and loving audiences all around the globe have been an integral part of her wonderful life's story. In this special moment, it is time to step into the light.

Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick

Let us come together in harmony and gratitude with Diana Ross now and for the future. "I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. "Let Love Lead the Way"

"Thank You" Track Listing

Thank You If the World Just Danced All Is Well In Your Heart Just In Case The Answers Always Love Let's Do It I Still Believe Count On Me Tomorrow Beautiful Love Time To Call Come Together

SOURCE Decca Records