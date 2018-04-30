Diane Beno joins AMRI as Senior Vice President, Quality

In her role, Diane will be responsible for providing strategic quality leadership to our global network, which provides Discovery, Development and Analytical Services, API and Drug Product solutions. She will also provide compliance oversight of activities involving recognized quality standards, such as good manufacturing practices, as well as accreditations and industry certifications.

"Diane's experience is closely aligned with our highest priorities, which are operational excellence, quality, safety and compliance," said Mulhern. "She brings more than 30 years of knowledge, expertise and technical skills to AMRI, having led quality, operations and research within a variety of divisions at Abbott. Diane is a values-driven leader and will be a terrific addition to our executive team as we continue to support the development and commercial needs of our customers."

Diane joins AMRI from Abbott where she most recently served as divisional vice president, global operations for Abbott Medical Optics. She was responsible for planning, manufacturing, engineering and program management of the $1.2 billion global vision business. Previously she was divisional vice president, global quality assurance for Abbott Nutrition, where was responsible for global quality and compliance oversight for 13 manufacturing plants and four R&D centers. Earlier in her career, she held operations, process development, quality operations, compliance and research at Abbott. Diane has a bachelor's in chemistry and biology from Illinois College.

"This is an exciting time for AMRI and for the CDMO industry," said Beno. "I am honored to be a part of the AMRI team and look forward to furthering our commitment to quality while optimizing our network to achieve our goals and enhance our customers' productivity."

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development and Analytical Services, API Manufacturing and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit www.amriglobal.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diane-beno-joins-amri-as-senior-vice-president-quality-300638631.html

SOURCE AMRI

Related Links

http://www.amriglobal.com

