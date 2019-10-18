Diane Diamantis of Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Nonprofit Wins "Rising Star" Award in International .ORG Impact Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Diamantis, co-founder of The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, was awarded the 2019 .ORG Impact Award in the Rising Star category, an individual award which recognizes "a professional with five or fewer years of experience for exceptional contribution to his/her affiliated organization. A "Rising Star" individual is someone who has exhibited initiative and leadership around a specific task, project or campaign." The award was presented to Ms. Diamantis by Lise Fuhr, .ORG Board Chair on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Washington, D.C. at an awards gala held at the Watergate Hotel. The award includes a $5000 financial award as well as a crystal trophy.

Diane Diamantis, Cofounder of Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Diane Diamantis of Dollars 4 Tic Scholars accepts the Rising Star award from .ORG Board Chair, Lise Fuhr

The .ORG Impact Awards is the first annual awards program recognizing .ORGs (nonprofit organizations) that are connecting communities, making a difference in the world, and leveraging the Internet for transformative change and mission achievement. The .ORG Impact Award program was created by Public Interest Registry (recently rebranded to .ORG), who operates the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG online domains.

Ms. Diamantis noted, "My daughter Kelsey and I started Dollars 4 Tic Scholars to fill a gap. There were no college scholarships specifically for students who deal daily with the distractions and challenges of Tourette Syndrome, which Kelsey has. This award is validation for the hours we have spent creating and nurturing this organization, and it inspires us to continue to encourage students with Tourette Syndrome to pursue their education and career goals. We are honored and grateful to the .ORG organization for the recognition and support."

About Dollars 4 Tic Scholars

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, an all-volunteer organization, was established in 2014. The non-profit has awarded 28 college scholarships to students across the country who have Tourette Syndrome. Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by chronic and involuntary motor and vocal tics which may hinder a student's learning, absorption of material, and focus.

In addition to college scholarships, Dollars 4 Tic Scholars supports younger children ages 7 to 17 by sponsoring two children every summer to attend Tourette Syndrome Summer Camp, and partners with vocational/technical institutions to offer scholarships to adults with Tourette Syndrome pursuing career paths.

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 561-487-9526, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook at "Dollars4TicScholars", or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.

Contact: Diane Diamantis

561-487-9526

561-212-2684 cell

226531@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org

