Diane Evans Joins TMP Worldwide as Vice President of Human Resources

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, has welcomed Diane Evans as its new Vice President of Human Resources. As the company continues to experience rapid growth, it is making a significant investment in its HR department to better manage its people and foster the workforce culture which will directly impact the company's overall goals and objectives. Based in TMP's New York City headquarters, Diane will lead the strategic direction and the day-to-day execution of all aspects of TMP's HR department, including benefits, recruitment, employee relations and development, compensation, policy design and providing employee/management counsel.

Diane comes to TMP with almost 30 years of experience in the Human Resources field. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Human Resources for The John Gore Organization (JGO), which is comprised of a family of companies that includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, the Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. There, she drove numerous HR initiatives to manifest a strong culture with employees and also served as a key advisor to the senior leadership team. Prior to her time at JGO, Diane served in several senior HR leadership positions at companies such as Questex Media, Advanstar Communications, SIGS Publications and Miller Freeman.

Diane is a graduate of Pace University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and she is also a long-time member of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM).

"I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing team," said Diane Evans, Vice President, Human Resources at TMP Worldwide. "As HR is all about 'people,' I'm really looking forward to working with my fellow TMP coworkers and providing the tools, support and guidance they need for continued growth and success."

"Our Human Resources department is the backbone of our organization, so I'm delighted to welcome Diane to our management team," stated Michelle Abbey, President and CEO of TMP Worldwide. "She will be instrumental in designing and implementing our HR programs which will have a positive impact on our greatest asset – our employees."

