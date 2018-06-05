LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Hutchens is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Member in the field of Franchise Consulting and Healthcare Administration in recognition of her role as a Certified Franchise Consultant and Healthcare Professional.



Located in Lee's Summit, Missouri, Dynasty Franchises LLC is a full service, franchise consulting and development firm. Committed to providing their clients with quality service, the firm is adept in handling matters with regards to professional franchise consulting and development services for both franchisors and entrepreneurs interested in opportunities in franchise ownership. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm specializes in Franchise Brokering, Broker to Broker Marketing, Franchise Marketing, Franchise Development and more. Representing over 500 of the nation's franchise projects, the consulting firm has become a trusted name in the industry.



With over thirty five years of experience under her belt, Diane Hutchens is revered for her outstanding contributions to the consulting industry in her role current role as Owner of Dynasty Franchises & Consulting. Throughout her career, Hutchens has attained extensive expertise in the areas of process improvement, revenue cycle management, healthcare management, managed care, medical devices, and more.



In her current capacity, Hutchens taken several enrichment programs where she gained knowledge in Leadership Training for Managers by Dale Carnegie Training, How to Handle People with Tact and Skill by Fred Pryor Seminars, and Find the Power – Leadership and Motivation by QP3 Training Systems – Corporate Training.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Hutchens is an elite member of the National Association of Professional Women, where she was recognized as NAPW VIP Woman of The Year.

Early in her career, Hutchens attained her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Baker University.



In her previous years, Hutchens obtained her Associates in Arts Degree in from Longview College.



Charitable to various organizations, Hutchens is an avid participant of the Missouri Girls State for Leadership Development.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynastyfranchises.com/

