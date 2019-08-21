Diane Keaton Headlines High Point Market

The talk is one of three in the trade show's biannual Keynote Series, managed by the High Point Market Authority (HPMA), which is open to media, furnishings buyers and professional interior designers with registered passes.

On Sun., Oct. 20, best-selling author, Forbes Top 100 Digital Influencer, and motivational speaker Erik Qualman expounds on the topic of 'Socialnomics,'a term he coined to describe new business opportunities in the digital age. A book signing follows the the talk sponsored by Synchrony, in partnership with with the Home Furnishings Assn. (HFA).

Closing the series, on Mon., Oct. 21, a panel of TV-celebrity designers, including Hilary Farr, Libby Langdon and Mikel Welch, will take the stage to illustrate the brand-building power of TV for growing revenue. Evette Rios is the moderator.

The Keynote Series aims to enhance the High Point Market attendee experience with informative, relevant and inspiring content. All events take place at 3 p.m. in the High Point Theatre.

