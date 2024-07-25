Diane L. Gorgas, M.D., Becomes President of ABEM

American Board of Emergency Medicine Elects New Executive Committee Members

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane L. Gorgas, M.D., is the new President of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) Board of Directors. Dr. Gorgas is a Professor and Vice Chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Executive Director of the Office of Global Health at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

She received her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 30 years, nine of which were as a residency director. She practices clinically at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

"It is an honor to represent ABEM in this role. I specialize in lifelong learning and self-assessment. Examining ABEM's present and future assessments will help us maintain a high standard for all emergency physicians, impacting our specialty and our patients," said Dr. Gorgas.

Others elected to the Executive Committee are:

James D. Thomas, M.D., President-Elect. Dr. Thomas is a community physician and practices Emergency Medicine at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Felix K. Ankel, M.D., Secretary-Treasurer. Dr. Ankel is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Minnesota and a faculty member of the Regions Hospital Emergency Medicine Residency Program in Saint Paul, MN.

Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A., Immediate Past President. Dr. Johnson, a community physician, has been an oral examiner for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Board of Directors since July 2015.

Yvette Calderon, M.D., M.S., At-Large Member. Dr. Calderon is the Dean and Vice President for Equity in Clinical Care in the Icahn School of Medicine, the Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, and tenured Professor of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Mount Sinai Health System.

John L. Kendall, M.D., At- Large Member. Dr. Kendall is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine and the Co-Director for system-wide POCUS at Stanford Health Care. Dr. Kendall also serves as Director of Ultrasound in Emergency Medicine.

All ABEM physician directors are clinically active emergency physicians.

