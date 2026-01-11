Diane Lane Shines in LAGOS Jewelry at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

To complete her look, she wore a one-of-a-kind SML High Jewelry brooch. Curated and designed by Steven Michael Lagos, SML is a mesmerizing, opulent, one-of-a-kind collection that highlights Lagos's passion for unique gemstones.

Bailey Moon, Diane's stylist, said of the look, "It was a natural choice to complete Diane's look with LAGOS jewelry. The American brand's impeccable craftsmanship beautifully complements the sleek suiting by Sergio Hudson. I was drawn to the eye-catching diamond pieces from LAGOS's Fizz collection and paired them alongside a whimsical high jewelry tiger's eye bee brooch."

LAGOS at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Who: Actress Diane Lane

The Look:

LAGOS Fizz Diamond Cluster Earrings

Fizz Diamond Cluster Earrings LAGOS Fizz Diamond Cluster Ring

Fizz Diamond Cluster Ring LAGOS SML High Jewelry Tiger's Eye Bee Brooch

ABOUT LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles for men and women. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that inspire confidence and encourage personal expression. LAGOS's national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire all who wear it. Beyond its classic Caviar collections, LAGOS is best known for Smart Caviar – the fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch – offering elevated options to help wearers stay connected in style. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com , its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

CONTACT:

Lauren Maxwell

Senior Manager, Media & VIP Relations

[email protected]

623-824-1393

SOURCE LAGOS