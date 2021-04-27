Diane Randolph, Former CIO of Ulta Beauty, Joins Newmine Advisory Board

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, retail technology innovators and developers of the AI-powered SaaS returns reduction platform, Chief Returns Officer®, announced today that Diane Randolph, recently retired CIO of Ulta, has joined Newmine's Advisory Board.

"Diane is highly regarded in the retail industry for her innovative approach to digital transformation, and the last year has required retailers to accelerate their digital transformation efforts to a breakneck pace in order to stay competitive, or even in business" says Newmine Founder and CEO, Navjit Bhasin. "Newmine is committed to helping retailers enhance their financial resilience and become more insights-driven—It's the only path to flourish in this business."

"Newmine's Chief Returns Officer is a crucial tool for retailers to continue to optimize and innovate in their businesses. I am excited to join the Newmine Advisory Board," said Diane. "Product returns intelligence is a critical, missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to understanding your business performance. What Newmine is bringing to the industry will reframe how retailers see returns and empower them to make better decisions across the entire product lifecycle."

Diane Randolph joins iconic industry leaders Mike Relich, Graziano de Boni, Rich McMahon, Guy Hipwell, and Ravi Bhaskaran as members of Newmine's Advisory Board.

About Diane Randolph

Diane Randolph is an experienced C-suite leader and board member recognized for her vision and consistently delivering technology and business process innovation that drives results. Diane served as CIO to two leading retail organizations: Reitmans Canada Limited, and Ulta Beauty. She led innovations in the end-to-end supply chain from product development, sourcing and factory-to-shelf, reducing the cycle for fashion products by one week. Diane helped lead Ulta to dramatic growth and recognition by launching multiple omnichannel distribution centers, achieving dramatic growth in mobile app traffic, introducing virtual try-on capabilities, and enabling store associates with a full complement of digital tools. Diane also sits on Northwestern's Retail Analytics Council Advisory Board.

About Newmine

Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. Newmine seeks to disrupt the returns management market with AI-driven returns reduction solutions. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration. www.newmine.com.

