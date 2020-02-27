Diane von Furstenberg Chooses NewStore To Elevate Its Brand Experience

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , the first to provide Omnichannel-as-a-Service, today announced that luxury fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) has selected the company to power its omnichannel operations. The premier name in American fashion will implement the NewStore Omnichannel Platform in its retail stores globally later this year, complementing its Salesforce Commerce Cloud ecommerce business.

Renowned for its iconic wrap dress and signature prints, DVF offers a full collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, including shoes, handbags, small leather goods, scarves, and jewelry. It has a global distribution network in over 100 countries and with over 450 points of sale, including 86 DVF-owned and partnered stores throughout North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

The NewStore platform's connected order management and mobile point of service will help DVF simplify its enterprise technology footprint. Specifically, it will streamline systems and processes for store associates, turning manual and clunky workflows into efficient omnichannel services—all easily executed on an iPhone. At the same time, the brand will benefit from optimized inventory management and store fulfillment, lifting the responsibility from its retail team and instead largely automating it.

"Enhancing DVF's point of service system is a significant priority for the future of our business, and after extensive due diligence it became clear that NewStore was the premium choice for our brand," said Sandra Campos, CEO, Diane von Furstenberg. "Their ability to offer innovative solutions across omnichannel, inventory management and data capture allow for a faster, more customer-centric experience. We are pleased to announce our partnership with Stephan and his acclaimed team, and to roll out this system across DVF's global store footprint."

"The Diane von Furstenberg brand is celebrated for its bold and creative approach to fashion. We have very similar attributes driving NewStore, from our product design to our people," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "With a shared value system and desire to transform the status quo, together we will demonstrate how to do omnichannel with simplicity and ease."

DVF will implement all NewStore Omnichannel Platform solutions, including:

