Diane Von Furstenberg Unveils Limited Edition Collection Celebrating 50 Years Of The Iconic Wrap Dress

The other ten styles bring back the iconic Python print that include reversible mesh pieces in fresh green and neutral brown that can be reversed into a combination of heritage prints as well.

Preceding the release of the Wrap 50 capsule, Woman Before Fashion was released by Rizzoli in September 2023. Edited by curator Nicolas Lor, the book follows his exhibition dedicated to Diane von Furstenberg's life and career. The exhibition opened in her native city of Brussels, Belgium at the Fashion & Lace Museum in April 2023 through January 2024. Von Furstenberg will also be the subject of an upcoming documentary, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, scheduled to air on Hulu in 2024.

The limited edition birthday capsule is available to shop now and will be available exclusively at https://www.dvf.com/pages/wrap-50 . The collection will be available in sizes XXS - XL and will range in price from $218 - $818 USD.

About Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg is a fashion designer, philanthropist, author, and Founder and Co-Chairwoman of her eponymous brand. In 1974, she created the iconic wrap dress, a symbol of power and independence for women, which grew into a global brand. Through her philanthropy, she has continued her legacy as a supporter and empowerer of female leaders. In 2010, with the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation, Diane established the DVF Awards to honor and provide grants to women who have displayed leadership, strength, and courage in their commitment to their causes. She currently serves on the boards of Vital Voices and the CFDA and has written several books, including Diane: A Signature Life, The Woman I Wanted to Be, which was translated into 8 languages, and Own It: The Secret to Life.

