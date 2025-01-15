Diane Waghorne Receives Inaugural Mayor's Spotlight Award on Behalf of Tech Safety Lines

Since 2012 in Carrollton, Tech Safety Lines has set international fall protection & rescue training standards worldwide. Post this

The Mayor's Spotlight Award, part of Carrollton's Business Retention & Industry Development Program, was established to recognize exemplary local businesses that drive innovation, growth, and excellence while enhancing the community's prosperity. This award celebrates companies that embody Carrollton's vision of a thriving business ecosystem and a strong, connected community.

Mayor Babick lauded Tech Safety Lines for its global impact on safety training and equipment while remaining deeply engaged with local initiatives. Since establishing its Carrollton headquarters in 2012, Tech Safety Lines has set international fall protection and rescue training standards. The company also demonstrates its commitment to public safety by offering state-of-the-art training facilities free of charge to local first responders for skill development and internal exercises.

"Receiving the inaugural Mayor's Spotlight Award is a tremendous honor," Waghorne said. "Carrollton has been an integral part of our journey, providing a supportive and dynamic environment that aligns with our mission to protect lives.

"This recognition reflects the hard work of our incredible team, our clients' trust, and our partnerships' strength," she added. "We look forward to deepening our roots in this community and continuing to lead with safety and innovation."

The ceremony also featured a video presentation showcasing Tech Safety Lines' achievements and ongoing community engagement.

About Tech Safety Lines

Tech Safety Lines is a global leader in providing safety training and patented rescue equipment for workers operating at heights across various industries. With over 50,000 trained professionals in 38 countries, the company is dedicated to empowering our clients through in-depth, hands-on training led by instructors with real-world technical rescue and Urban Search & Rescue experience. For more information about Tech Safety Lines and its life-saving safety solutions, visit www.techsafetylines.com .

SOURCE Tech Safety Lines