Diane Walder Dermatology by Riverchase to Receive Prestigious Designation as a Candela Center of Excellence

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Walder Dermatology by Riverchase, a state-of-the-art medical and cosmetic dermatology practice in Bay Harbor Islands, to be recognized by Candela Corporation as a Candela Center of Excellence.

As Board-Certified Dermatologists with many years of experience in cutting-edge energy-based treatments, Drs. Diane Walder, Stacy Chimento, and Lucy Chen are renowned for their advanced treatment techniques and outstanding patient results. With this recognition, Diane Walder Dermatology by Riverchase joins an exclusive group of practices entrusted to teach advanced aesthetic techniques using Candela technology to medical practitioners from around the world. Dr. Walder, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist says she is "thrilled about the exclusive opportunity to partner with Candela Corporation. It is truly an honor to be selected as a Center of Excellence where we will be able share our passion for healthy and beautiful skin with others in our industry."

Dr. Chimento, a sought-after physician trainer and speaker for the company says, "Candela is a company that delivers what today's practitioners value most—science, results, and trust."

Dr. Diane Walder and her team of experts have earned this prestigious designation through their high standard for knowledge, expertise and quality. "It is a privilege to have been entrusted as a National Candela Center of Excellence," says Dr. Chen, "We are honored to continue to make an impact in our dermatologic medical and aesthetic community."

Diane Walder Dermatology by Riverchase has extensive experience with Candela's energy-based devices, including eMatrix®, PicoWay®, Profound®, Vbeam®, UltraShape®, VelaShape® and CO2RE®. Dr. Diane Walder and her team offer the latest cutting-edge technology in medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology in an upscale state-of-the-art facility. "We are able to offer something for everyone. Whether it's for facial rejuvenation, body contouring, tattoo removal, and laser resurfacing," says Dr. Chimento, "our devices can do it all, safely and on all skin types." Services include treatment of medical skin conditions, Mohs surgery, cosmetic injectables, non-surgical body contouring, energy-based treatments, facials, and leading procedures for skin rejuvenation.

A celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 8th. Some of the guests in attendance will be Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Executive team, Candela Corporation Regional Team, and staff members of the practice.

Please visit www.dianewaldermd.com or call 305-866-2177 for more information on Diane Walder Dermatology by Riverchase.

About Diane Walder Dermatology by Riverchase

Diane Walder Dermatology is one of the leading cosmetic dermatology practices in the United States, renowned for its cutting edge and innovative treatments. As board-certified dermatologists with many years of experience, Dr. Walder and her team's reputation as experts in the field of dermatology has grown alongside a distinguished clientele that includes heads of state, industry leaders, entertainers, and athletes. Dr. Walder and her team are often consulted as expert resources for national publications and broadcast media outlets, quoted on a regular basis in magazines that include Vogue, Allure, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour.

About Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of Florida's largest and most comprehensive skin centers. Founded in Naples, Florida in 2000 by Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD, Riverchase has maintained its initial vision of providing the most comprehensive skin cancer, dermatology and cosmetic surgery services for over two decades. The caring and skilled providers at Riverchase use the latest techniques and equipment to diagnose and treat a wide range of skin disorders and cosmetic concerns. Riverchase has many convenient locations throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.RiverchaseDermatology.com.

About Candela Corporation

Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with a comprehensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications, including body contouring, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's intimate wellness treatments, improvement of the skin's appearance through treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. The Company has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including UltraShape®, VelaShape®, GentleLase®, Vbeam®, PicoWay®, CO2RE®, CO2RE® Intima, ProfoundTM¸ and elōs PlusTM.

