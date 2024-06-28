Diane Wang Honored with CEO TODAY GLOBAL AWARDS 2024 for E-Commerce Pioneering and Women Empowerment

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson & CEO of DHGATE Group, has been awarded the CEO TODAY GLOBAL AWARDS 2024. This prestigious recognition honors her outstanding contributions to e-commerce and her unwavering commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs globally.

The CEO Today Global Awards 2024 recognizes the outstanding achievements and innovative leadership of top executives worldwide. This year's edition features leaders who have set new standards for excellence across various industries.

Diane Wang has been a trailblazer in the e-commerce sector, creating global trade opportunities for millions of small and medium-sized enterprises. Under her visionary leadership, DHgate has emerged as a leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Since its founding in 2004, DHgate has connected millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

Beyond her significant contributions to e-commerce, Diane Wang is dedicated to women's empowerment through the establishment of the Inner Mountain Foundation. Started in 2023, this initiative has been dedicated in empowering women to stand up, speak out, and make a difference. ­­­­Aside from its Chinese chapter, the Inner Mountain Foundation also debuted in the US with its first chapter based in California, the Inner Mountain Foundation brings women together to discover their inner strength and overcome self-limitations — consequently expanding the potential of women around the world.

"It is a profound honor to be recognized by CEO Today Magazine as a recipient of the CEO TODAY GLOBAL AWARDS 2024," said Diane Wang. "At Inner Mountain, our goal is to foster a social movement that encourages women to tackle internal challenges and break free of limiting beliefs that hinder their potential. And I am committed to supporting more women-led entrepreneurial enterprises in leveraging the power of social networks and new technologies."

"Diane Wang epitomizes the visionary leadership, innovation, and perseverance that our CEO TODAY GLOBAL AWARDS celebrate," said Mark Palmer, Editor-in-Chief of CEO Today. "Her dedication to advancing global trade and advocating for women in business is truly inspiring."

About DHgate

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain.org

