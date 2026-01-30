DIANE WARREN IS RELENTLESS ABOUT MUSIC EDUCATION: Honored Alongside Shining Stars

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Education Through Music-Los Angeles (etmla.org) honored legendary Songwriter Diane Warren (17-time Oscar nominee, GRAMMY, Emmy, & two-time Golden Globe Award winner), Sonic Fuel Studios (Christopher Lennertz and Tim Wynn), and music educator Ryan Gonzales at the ETM-LA 20th Year Benefit Gala. Hosted at the Skirball Cultural Center, the féte celebrated the non-profit's milestone 20th year of providing music education in local under-resourced schools reaching over 190,000 students since its inception.

Music Educator/Jazz Artist Anthony White, Galavant co-stars Karen David and Tim Omundson, and Actor/Singer/Producer Sofia Carson were on hand to present awards. The biggest stars of the night included the ETM-LA Student Choir Ensemble who gave a moving rendition of Warren's Oscar-nominated song "Dear Me" (from the documentary Diane Warren: Relentless), which Warren wrote as a note to her younger self. Warren remarked, "I didn't realize [the students' performance] was going to really touch me emotionally...it was amazing. If I'd had music teachers like [ETM-LA's] I wouldn't have cut school all the time."

As a surprise announcement, the Champion Award was presented to the Milagro Foundation and Carlos Santana, accepted by Salvador Santana who stated, "If we want a brighter future, it starts with educating and investing in the youth, and what better way to do that than through music."

Memorial tributes to 2009 Shining Star Artist Gordon Goodwin (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band) and champion Songwriter Arthur Hamilton took place, featuring a heartfelt performance of Hamilton's "Cry Me a River" by ETM-LA Student Alum Krista Sims. Vangie Gunn-Goodwin and Joyce Hamilton were honored guests of the evening.

Vocal soloists Eden Kontesz, Prez Blackmon, ETM-LA Alumni Bettina Diaz and Sims, past honorees Zanaida Stewart-Robles and Lydia Lee, and ETM-LA Faculty Choir joined Warren's "I'm Standing With You." Co-chaired by Sharon Farber & Lola Debney, the gala raised over half a million dollars and embraced the "Rhythm of the Night".

Education Through Music-Los Angeles' mission is to provide music in under-resourced schools to enhance students' academic achievement, creativity, and overall development. Founded in 2006, ETM-LA's collective work to date has provided 155,000+ music classes and 60,000+ professional development hours for teachers and interns.

Major corporate sponsors included BTW Productions, Realsongs, Sonic Fuel Studios, Walt Disney Imagineering, RBC Wealth Management, and The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency, Inc.

